The anti-Semitism of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

There are three vociferous American organizations that I consider anti-Semitic: Students for Justice in Palestine (very active on campuses), the grossly misnamed Jewish Voice for Peace , and, perhaps most important, the Council on American-Islamic relations (CAIR). Today’s post is about CAIR, as a long publication has just come out detailing the history of the organization and the many anti-Semitic statements of its members and leaders.
One touchstone of anti-Semitism for me and many others is whether a group or a person supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), which aims to squeeze Israel though the three actions given in its name. The mantra of BDS, which was founded to expunge Israel and has a long history of anti-Semitic acts, is this oft-heard phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Of course that means that Israel is supposed to become part of Palestine, so this is an explicit call for the end of the Israeli state. As the big document below states:
Opponents consider the BDS movement antisemitic because it singles out the world’s only Jewish state for treatment not imposed on other states with much worse human rights records, and because it is reminiscent of the Nazis’ economic warfare against Jewish-owned companies.
Another touchstone of anti-Semitism is whether people say, “We’re not anti-Semitic, we’re anti-Zionists.” (Sometimes these people slip up and mistakenly say “Jews” for “Zionists”, showing where their sentiments really lie.) But Zionism is simply the view that the Jews, as a persecuted people, deserved to have their own Jewish homeland. (And guess what: the UN approved it, and it’s already here.) If you don’t think that, then you don’t think Israel should exist, despite the fact that there are religious states throughout the world that aren’t criticized for being religiously based, and, more important, Israel is really run in a largely secular fashion, with Israeli Arabs not only having all the rights of Israeli Jews, but also having representation in Parliament and the courts. If you want to read why anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, you can find information is here, here here, and here.
The third touchstone for being anti-Semitic is if you call Israel an “apartheid state”. This is so misguided as to be pure fabrication. In my view, you have to be delusional to say that, especially because many Arab states and territories, like the Palestinian Territories themselves, are far, far, more “segregated” than is Israel. Try living as a Jew in Gaza, not to mention a women, a gay, or an atheist! As the document below states:
“Apartheid” was the official policy in South Africa from 1948-1994. Under that system, blacks were barred from voting and holding political office; relegated to inferior neighborhoods and schools; and prevented from using the same public accommodations as whites. But none of this applies to Israeli Arabs, who have the right to vote and enjoy representation in the Knesset. They own property and businesses and work in professions alongside Israeli Jews. [None of that, of course, applies to Jews in Palestine.]
Additionally, calling Israel an “apartheid” state qualifies as antisemitic speech under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitismm which the State Department embraced in 2016. The working definition encompasses modern anti-Israel sentiment that “crosses the line into antisemitism” to include “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.
Here:
All three of the organizations above meet all three criteria. And it’s not just the organizations: many “progressives” in Congress, particularly the Democratic House “squad”, embrace at least one of these views. Here’s a quote from the document investigating CAIR:
In July 2019, the U.S. House voted 398-17 approving a resolution condemning BDS for “encouraging the Palestinians to reject negotiations in favor of international pressure.” It cited Barghouti’s statement that, “We oppose a Jewish state in any part of Palestine. No Palestinian, rational Palestinian, not a sell-out Palestinian, will ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine.” [Omar Barghouti is a co-founder of BDS and rejects a two-state solution as he wants only one state: Palestine—with Israelis who will of course all be killed.]
Who were the 17 who voted against the resolution? You can see the rollcall here, with the “nay” votes including, of course, Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In fact, of the 17 “nay” votes, 16 were by Democrats and only one by a Republican. Democrats are my party, yet they’re increasingly anti-Semitic, as was Labour in the UK.
At any rate, back to CAIR, which is the most important such organization because it has more money, more influence, and has gulled Americans into thinking that it’s really against anti-Semitism (though it also favors anti-Zionism). CAIR started as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, declared by several countries (but not the US) as a terrorist organization. Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization in several western countries, including the US and UK, is also an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, and CAIR was reported by the FBI in 2008 to have links to Hamas. (I don’t know, nor does anybody except CAIR officials, whether they still have political or financial links to Hamas.)
Curiously, now that the Biden administration has convened an initiative to develop a National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, it’s not only completely avoiding the issue of anti-Zionism and its connection to anti-Semitism, but, according to the Jewish News Syndicate article below (and other sources), has even brought CAIR in as a partner in this strategy! The article below reports on the temporally long investigation of CAIR that you can read further down (the black document with colored letters), though it’s 113 pages long (I’ve read it). Click to read the JNS piece:
A quote from the article above:
Steve Emerson, founder and executive director of the project (IPT), told JNS that he will release the report, titled “CAIR’s Antisemitism Unmasked,” on June 16. It took two years to assemble the report, which JNS reviewed.
“CAIR was created as a Hamas front group and still functions as a propaganda arm of Hamas to this day,” Emerson told JNS. “Antisemitism is in the DNA of CAIR. It is part of CAIR’s intrinsic fiber.”
CAIR has been in the news of late, following the revelation that the White House brought the group in as a partner on its national strategy on combating antisemitism.
That move, history professor Gil Troy, recently told JNS, is like recruiting “male chauvinists for the next women’s rights initiative,” or inviting “some butchers to National Vegetarian Day.”
Emerson told JNS that CAIR’s participation in the White House antisemitism strategy is “one of the greatest deceptions in national security in modern times.”
But don’t take my or Emerson’s word for it: you can read the document below by clicking on it, or download the pdf here. Warning: it’s LONG! But it has pictures and boxes of quotes, too!
I’m not going to regurgitate it for you, for even skimming it you can see the whole history of CAIR’s founding and its present pro-BDS, anti-Zionism and “Israel-is-an-apartheid-state” stands. Its leaders regularly call for the destruction of Israel, a one-state solution (i.e., Palestine), and sometimes deny the Holocaust. Here’s one quote (there are endnotes but I’ve eliminated the numbers for clarity):
While criticizing the Israeli government or its policies is, by itself, not antisemitic, insinuations that American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the United States fall within the parameters of the IHRA definition. So does “demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews…or the power of Jews as a collective” and “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination.”
CAIR and its leaders cross these lines repeatedly. They falsely smear Israel as an apartheid state, call for a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea,”thus wiping Israel off the map, and have called the Jewish state and its supporters “Zionazis.” CAIR officials also equate Israel to ISISand the Taliban.
In November 2021, CAIR’s Executive Director Nihad Awadmade clear he does not believe Israel should exist, when he called its most populous city, Tel Aviv, “occupied” and prayed “it will be free later.”At the same conference, CAIR’s San Francisco chapter leader Zahra Billoocalled on American Muslims to reject overtures from “polite Zionists,” even on issues on which they might work together, and warned that any groups supporting Zionism “are not your friends.”
After Billoo’s remarks drew strong condemnation, CAIR rushed to her defense painting her as a victim of an “online smear campaign.” The Islamist organization further portrayed the criticism as “false allegations of anti-Semitism in a cynical attempt to silence American Muslims who speak up for Palestinian human rights.”
All the quotes and factual assertions in the long piece are documented, so you can check for yourself.
Finally, in 2016, the U.S., along with 30 other countries adopted a working definition of anti-semitism for government use. Here are some of the signs of anti-Semitism given in that definition:
- Calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or an extremist view of religion.
- Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.
- Accusing Jews as a people of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing committed by a single Jewish person or group, or even for acts committed by non-Jews.
- Denying the fact, scope, mechanisms (e.g. gas chambers) or intentionality of the genocide of the Jewish people at the hands of National Socialist Germany and its supporters and accomplices during World War II (the Holocaust
- Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.
- Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.
- Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.
- Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.
- Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.
- Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.
- Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.
Three years later, a bill was introduced in Congress, The Anti-Semitism Awareness Act of 2019. Its intent was to settle on a definition of anti-Semitism for use in federal antidiscrimination laws. It’s still hovering around but hasn’t come to a vote, probably because extreme left Democrats don’t like it, nor does CAIR (see below). Its instantiations of anti-Semitism are pretty much the same as above, it includes the 2016 stipulations:
For purposes of this Act, the term “definition of anti-Semitism”—
(1) includes the definition of anti-Semitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (referred to in this section as “IHRA”), of which the United States is a member, which definition has been adopted by the Department of State; an
(2) includes the “[c]ontemporary examples of antisemitism” identified in the IHRA definition.
If you read the investigation of CAIR above, you’ll find that nearly every one of these examples can be applied to CAIR. By the definition adopted by the U.S. government, then, CAIR is an anti-Semitic organization. But the Biden administration apparently doesn’t think so. Instead, it puts CAIR representatives on its new anti-Semitic initiative. How dumb can you get? Increasingly, Biden is aligning with the extreme Left “progressive” members of his party.
CAIR, which knows which side its bread is buttered on, doesn’t like this bill at all. From the big document above:
But CAIR is apparently concerned that if the U.S. Department of Education adopts this definition, U.S. Islamist groups will be inhibited in their efforts to stoke anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses. If enacted, CAIR said, the bill “would dangerously politicize anti-Semitism by equating it with legitimate criticism of Israeli policy.” But the IHRA definition of antisemitism specifically debunks this point with the clarification: “Manifestations might include the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. However, criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”
The Islamist group made similar claims when the bill had been introduced the previous year as the “Anti-Semitism Awareness Act of 2018.”
“The falsely-titled Anti-Semitism Awareness Act of 2018 would only create confusion between what are real and punishable anti-Semitic hate crimes and the protected free speech rights of American students and faculty members,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a CAIR press release.“It is not anti-Semitic to criticize the Apartheid-like policies of a foreign government or for Americans to engage in the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign,” he added.
My response to Awad’s statement is “yes, it is anti-Semitic.” And I am a free speech maven: I have no First Amendment objections to anybody denying the Holocaust or even saying “gas the Jews” (so long as there are not Jews, anti-Semites, and a gas chamber at hand!). But if you’re going to make laws and rules to protect groups from discrimination, you have to have a definition of what discrimination constitutes. Remember, harassment in the workplace is not protected by the First Amendment, and there are laws stipulating what “hate crimes” constitute.
Why am I writing this? To let you know that CAIR, along with JVP and SJP, are anti-Semitic wolves in sheep’s clothing. Whenever I hear the “From the river to the sea” mantra from one of these groups (and the latter two appear on campus regularly), I get shivers down my spine. Just realize that they are only pretending to be against anti-Semitism, for if they had their way, every Jew would be kicked out of Israel (or worse) and the state itself would be eliminated.
In my view, these organizations are promoting anti-Semitic statements without getting called out for it—as they’ve intimidated their opponents by the threat of calling them Islamophobes.
When some call Israel an apartheid state, they are not referring to discrimination of Muslims within Israel itself, but of the military and political control of Gaza and the West Bank without the population there having consented to or elected that situation (blockade of Gaza?) and having no political rights (by which they mean representation, equal treatment on building permits, water rights, warrantless searches, freedom of movement on the same basis as Jewish settlers in these same areas). Putting aside the inflammatory term “apartheid”, these criticisms seem factually supported and fair. And, sure, yes, many Arab countries have dismal human rights records. That doesn’t invalidate this criticism of Israel or that a criticism of an Arab country is required to accompany every criticism of Israel.
2005 Israel removed all Jews from Gaza (ethnic cleansing done on the demand of Palestinian Authority). Since 2007 the Gaza Strip is under the rule of a terrorist organization which states that its goal is to annihilate Israel and which conducts terrorist attacks (including rocket fire on the civilian population of Israel). The blockade (approved as legal by the UN) is only on weapons and on articles of dual use (which could serve both civilian and military purposes). Gazans are allowed into Israel for medical treatment and for work. Gazans, since they’re not Israeli citizens, are not allowed to vote in Israeli elections. They can vote in Gaza elections and did it once, when they voted Hamas into power. Hamas never conducted any other elections.
Judea and Samaria (renamed West Bank by the Jordanian occupier in 1950) is divided in three areas: A, B and C according to an agreement (the Oslo Accords) signed by both Israel and the PLO. A and B are under rule by the Palestinian Authority (and encompass some 95% of the Palestinian Arab population), while Area C is under Israeli administration and there are under 300,000 of Palestinian Arabs. In Areas A and B there is not one Jew and in case a Palestinian State ever comes into being, there will be no Jews, something that Mahmoud Abbas stated publicly. The voting situation there is like that in Gaza: they are not Israeli citizens and they can vote in Palestinian elections but not Israeli elections. It’s not Israel’s fault that when Abbas was elected for a four-years term and then there was no subsequent election—he is still in office 19 years later.
I would be interested in what Malgorzata and Jerry think about this take:
John Mearsheimer: The future of Palestine: Righteous Jews vs. the new Afrikaners 2012
in: Antony Loewenstein and Ahmed Moor (eds.): After Zionism: One state for Israel and Palestine. London, Saqi Books, 2012, 135-153
https://www.mearsheimer.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/PalestineFuture.pdf
John Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Mearsheimer
It could be a very long comment, with many examples from history of attitudes (and deeds) of both Christian and Muslim worlds towards Jews. But I think it’s enough to give Lebanon as an example. The “one-state solution” seems realistic only to people who naively think that a lamb can lie with a lion and survive to the next day.
I just scanned it; I get ten readers a day asking me to read longish stuff and comment on it, and I can’t read it all. However, before I read Malgorzata’s comment above, I was going to post this response, which is a joke:
You also seem to be forgetting that the Palestinians turned down at least four chances to have their own state, which they could run if they want. You seem to have forgotten that the goal of many Palestinians, whose state teaches its kids to hate Jews and Israel, is to take over Israel and make it part of Palestine.
And I note with interest that you say “some” call Israel an apartheid state. What proportion mean the same thing you do? Read the big article and see how many members of CAIR say that Arabs IN ISRAEL (i.e., citizens) are “second class citizens.”
They didn’t turn down the opportunity because they didn’t want self-governance, they turned it down because they thought the terms of the agreement were bad. And of course it was the leaders that turned it down, there wasn’t any kind of general referendum. The fact that “many Palestinians” have such hostile goals (and it’s a minority, polls show most Palestinians favor either a two-state solution or a secular bi-national state) cannot be a moral justification for subjecting all Palestinians in the occupied territories to a lifetime of being governed by a system that gives them no political representation and which severely curtails basic human rights like the right to a fair trial or rights of political speech. If Israel leaders feel there is no possibility of negotiating with the Palestinians for a two-state solution, they always have the option of unilaterally pulling out of the occupied territories and handing the reigns of government to existing Palestinian bodies that currently have limited governing authority (unilateral withdrawal was suggested by Ehud Barak for example).
As a thought-experiment, if you found yourself in a parallel universe where the situation were basically reversed, with a large Jewish population in occupied territories controlled by an Islamic government that gave them no vote and regularly subjected them to the kind of treatment Palestinians in Gaza get in the real world, would you still be just as adamant that anyone calling for sanctions or referring to this as “apartheid” was motivated by bigotry, in this case towards Muslims?
According to a poll in June 2023, 72% of Palestinians support armed struggle with Israel. Similar results were shown by many previous polls. So it seems you are misinformed.
Both Ehud Olmertt and Ehud Barak peace proposal encompassed almost 100%of Judea and Samaria (renamed by Jordanian occupation in 1950 “West Bank”) plus 100% of Gaza Strip for a Palestinian State. However, in Arabic, all Palestinian leaders have been saying that nothing less than the whole territory “from the River to the See” will satisfy them.
Israel unilaterally pulled out of Gaza – we all know the result: rockets instead of peace.
If the situation were reverse and a huge Jewish population surrounded a tiny Arab state, attacking it in three wars of extermination and countless terror attacks, Arabs would have every right to defend their state and their citizens.
“Putting aside the inflammatory term “apartheid”, these criticisms seem factually supported and fair.”
I disagree. There is no military or political control of Gaza or the West Bank by Israel. The Palestinians in these areas, who are not Israeli citizens, voted to have their own self-determination via the Oslo Accords. Unfortunately for them, they are represented by terrorist organizations which promote and conduct terrorists acts, acts which Israel has the right to protect themselves from under International law. This includes the right to have a military weapons blockade for shipping into Gaza, and the right to conduct temporary military operations against terrorists in the West Bank.
What will happen if Israel leaves the West Bank? Will the people living there agree to accept Israel’s right to exist, or will they use the land as a base for attacks on Israel? If you think the former is more likely, I want to know what you are on. If you agree that the area will be used against Israel, do you know any other country expected to accept an actively hostile entity close (sometimes less than a mile) to its main cities and strategic assets?
Thanks for analyzing this stuff. Really, I grew up thinking anti-Semitism died after WWII, but no. So it is something one must grapple with, like it or not.
And that definition is excellent in emphasizing particular, distinguishing points that are easily left out : e.g. no other state, but Israel.
Information about the origin of antisemitic memes on the contemporary pop-Left is at:
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/soviet-anti-semitic-cartoons. The article notes that ” Many of the core tropes that animate the anti-Zionist left today are carbon copies of ideas that the KGB and the Department of Propaganda’s ideologues developed, weaponized, and popularized with particular intensity in the wake of the Six-Day War” and provides examples in detail.
Jerry Coyne says that Zionism is simply the view that Jews, a persecuted people,deserved to have their own Jewish homeland. It’s not quite so simple. Did having a Jewish homeland mean a Jewish state? Zionists were politically split on that matter. Some Zionists wanted there to be such a state, and they won. Other Zionists were just as much Zionists, but they ultimately lost. The history of Zionism is complicated, and includes opposition to statist Zionism, going back to Mandatory Palestine and continuing into the years after the Biltmore Conference, with the political party Ihud, and non-statist Zionists like Judah Magnes. So there is disagreement within the history of Zionism about whether a Jewish nation was the appropriate expression of Zionism, and that disagreement underlies some contemporary discussion of whether there ultimately should be a binational state.
Umm. . . . you needn’t give my full name if you’re addressing a comment on a post on my own site. That aside, I’m talking about what Zionism means TODAY, not years ago. I thought that was clear from my post. I’m perfectly aware about the split in the movement in the old.
Thanks for the link to that excellent article, which deserves to be widely read. The cartoons it shows are truly disgusting, and the analysis compelling.
Yes, certainly, CAIR is horrifically antisemitic, genocidally so, in reality.
Anti-Zionism is geopolitical antisemitism:
https://seedyroad.com/israelism/antizionism.htm