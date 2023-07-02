My life list of pop and rock songs is many pages long, divided into sections by genre or date. Here are what I consider the best songs for Baby Boomers about getting old or dying. This list has been carefully curated over decades, but I’m sure I’ve forgotten some good ones. If you can think of any, note them below, and I may add them to my own list. Note that a couple of songs are about long-lost romances.
I’ve put a few videos in to spice things up; I’ve chosen live performances when possible. If no video is shown for a sing, I give a link to one in the title.
Father and Son; Cat Stevens
Touch of Grey; The Grateful Dead
When I’m Sixty-Four; The Beatles
Boys of Summer; Don Henley (here with the Eagles)
Cherry Bomb; John Mellencamp
Long May You Run; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
All Summer Long; The Beach Boys
Caroline, No; Brian Wilson
Nick of Time; Bonnie Raitt
When We Was Fab; George Harrison
Rocking Chair; The Band (see here also)
Taxi; Harry Chapin (This poignant song, so well written, is one of my favorites. Note that the soprano part is sung by a man, something I didn’t realize until I saw the video.)
Cat’s in the Cradle; Harry Chapin
Old Friends (Bookends); Simon and Garfunkel
Wasted on the Way; Crosby Stills & Nash
Don’t Fear the Reaper; Blue Öyster Cult
All Those Years Ago; George Harrison (not live but a loving remembrance of John Lennon)
26 thoughts on “Songs about getting old or dying”
“Father and Son” by Cat Stevens has always touched my heart since I heard it when I was about ten years old. Always made my eyes well up.
Tower of Song (Leonard Cohen)
My old friends and I make song lists for our funerals — “End of the Line” by The Traveling Wilburys is on mine. Great video on Youtube.
Keep me in your heart – Warren Zevon
https://youtu.be/RMTKb-pgxGI
+1 for Warren, and the whole album “The Wind” made while he was dying. Also “Don’t Let us Get Sick” from an earlier album.
https://youtu.be/ELe4vC3oM5E
I’m also very fond of a song by Mike Skinner of The Streets written when his father died.
https://youtu.be/ygzSXn3oxKU
Of course:
Mother’s Little Helper (Rolling Stones-(“What a drag it is getting old.”))
Hello In There, by John Prime?
Beat me to it.
Could probably add Angel from Montgomery, also from his first album, made famous mostly by Bonnie Raitt.
Jethro Tull: “We Used to Know”. Great music, great lyrics, wonderful wah-wah guitar solo.
Some have claimed that “Hotel California” sounds too similar to it. Maybe, but it’s probably accidental. The Eagles did open for Tull back in the day, which is probably irrelevant since I’m sure that the Eagles knew the song anyway. It was written by Don Felder, who came rather late to the band.
“I Ain’t Got No Gal Now” by Phil Baxter and His Orchestra: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skB_Hw4iY_c
Johnny Cash’s version of “Hurt” coupled with the superb video: https://youtu.be/8AHCfZTRGiI
Repurposed from the original by Trent Reznor and the Nine Inch Nails which carried a different vibe entirely.
Yes, absolutely. I wrote about it here on WEIT:
GCM
John Prine is generally regarded as having written one of the best songs ever about growing old, “Hello In There.” It’s not about Boomers, but an older generation. He wrote it in his 20s:
“… best songs for Baby Boomers about getting old or dying. ”
Moment of Zen right there…
I mean, who isn’t getting old, or even dying, as I think some authors have written … it gives pause… of all boats there are, we’re all in that exact same boat – no DEI professional can fix that.
Goes to show the level of musicianship of those musicians, I think.
“Those Were the Days” by Mary Hopkin.
“A Very Good Year” and “September Song” by Frank Sinatra (“September Song” is from the 1930s, but Sinatra’s version is from the 60s.)
+1
A propos Sinatra: “My Way”, of course.
‘Nature’s Way’ Spirit
Old & In The Way, by bluegrass “supergroup” Old & In the Way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYETHsxAv8c&list=PL4NlLjtvFKRkfpp8ojZ6N7hzicrKNlNTG&index=3
Jackson Browne: These Days, written when he was about 16! and recorded by others before JB ever had a record out.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPk11AugG4c
Randy Newman: Old Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMdWKfOLCro
And likely a whole bunch of others I’ll think of over the next few hours.
One of my favorites, “Desperadoes Waiting for a Train”, by Guy Clark. And that makes me think to add Townes Van Zandt’s great “Pancho and Lefty.”
This Jacques Brel song, sung in English here (My Death) by Scott Walker, has to be included.
https://youtu.be/Cyl8Om0yV2c
What about “This Old House”? And don’t forget the classic “Life Sucks, then You Die”.
One of my personal favourites (despite the dodgy, often contrived rhymes) is Squeeze’s ‘Labelled With Love. The first verse is, in my opinion, poignantly emotive.
If you don’t know the song I strongly recommend finding it and giving it a listen. Glenn Tilbrook’s voice perfectly suits the mood of the song, as does the accompanying piano by Jools Holland, who was just 22 at the time and already had an unmistakable playing style. It was also one of the last of Squeeze’s recordings with Holland on keyboards, he went solo in 1980 shortly after recording this song so most live versions you may hear will feature his replacement, Paul Carrack.
Anyway, that first verse plus chorus:
“She unscrews the top from her new whisky bottle,
Shuffles about in her candle lit hovel,
Like some kind of witch, with blue fingers and mittens,
She smells like a cat and the neighbors she sickens.
Her black and white TV has long seen a picture,
The cross on the wall is a permanent fixture.
The postman delivers the final reminders,
She sells off her silver and poodles in china.
Drinks to remember I, me and myself, Winds up the clock and knocks dust from the shelf.
Home is a love that I miss very much,
The past has been bottled and labelled with love.”
Neil Young’s Old Man makes me think of things like this though it isn’t directly about growing old and dying it does make you think about growing older.
“Martha” by Tom Waits. The lyrics are devastating in their simplicity.
Astonishingly, he wrote and recorded this when he was just 22. (It was released a year later on his debut album, “Closing Time.”) To hear it, you’d swear you were listening to a grizzled but soulful old man.