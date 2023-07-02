Songs about getting old or dying

My life list of pop and rock songs is many pages long, divided into sections by genre or date. Here are what I consider the best songs for Baby Boomers about getting old or dying. This list has been carefully curated over decades, but I’m sure I’ve forgotten some good ones. If you can think of any, note them below, and I may add them to my own list. Note that a couple of songs are about long-lost romances.

I’ve put a few videos in to spice things up; I’ve chosen live performances when possible. If no video is shown for a sing, I give a link to one in the title.

Father and Son; Cat Stevens Touch of Grey; The Grateful Dead

When I’m Sixty-Four; The Beatles Boys of Summer; Don Henley (here with the Eagles)

Nick of Time; Bonnie Raitt https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ll7zy

When We Was Fab; George Harrison Rocking Chair; The Band (see here also)

Taxi; Harry Chapin (This poignant song, so well written, is one of my favorites. Note that the soprano part is sung by a man, something I didn’t realize until I saw the video.)

Cat’s in the Cradle; Harry Chapin Old Friends (Bookends); Simon and Garfunkel Wasted on the Way; Crosby Stills & Nash

Don’t Fear the Reaper; Blue Öyster Cult All Those Years Ago; George Harrison (not live but a loving remembrance of John Lennon)