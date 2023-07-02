Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a hot Chicago Sunday, July 2, 2023, and National Anisette Day. Anise is an annual herb native to the eastern Mediterranean and SW Asia (Pimpinella anisum, photo below) whose seeds, with a licorice flavor, are used in making drinks, candies, and flavoring other foods. For flavoring, Anise is now being increasingly replaced by star anise (from the fruit of a tree) in drinks like Pernod, my favorite anisette.
It’s also Freedom from Fear of Speaking Day, World Sports Journalists Day, and World UFO Day, which has this explanation:
World UFO Day is dedicated to the existence of unidentified flying objects. First celebrated in 2001, it was created by the World UFO Day Organization. The day is often celebrated on June 24 and July 2, although The World UFO Day Organization declared July 2 to be the official day. June 24 marks the anniversary of one of the first UFO sightings in the United States, when Kenneth Arnold reported seeing nine high-speed crescent-shaped objects near Mt. Rainier in Washington, in 1947. July 2 marks the anniversary of the Roswell UFO incident, which also happened in 1947.
At the “Moving Naturalism Forward Conference” in 2012, held in Stockbridge, MA, home of painter Normal Rockwell. Here’s the original of his “Freedom of Speech” painting in the famous “Four Freedoms” series. This guy has clearly overcome his fear of speaking! (not the real human, but the guy in the painting):
The big NASCAR race—the Loop 121 Xfinity race, supposed to go around the streets of downtown Chicago yesterday, was postponed because of rain. It’s supposed to start this morning but it’s still raining. I’m very glad; I don’t want big race cars tooling around the streets at high speeds. It’s a terrible idea meant to draw Chicago-ans into the NASCAR ambit. All the roads downtown have been blocked for weeks as they set up the course and the walls supposed to keep spectators free from flying cars.
Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the July 2 Wikipedia page.
Da Nooz:
*Trump’s is catching new heat about the last “stolen election”. Several places report that, as he did in Georgia, The Donald pressured officials in Arizona (in this case the governor) to overturn the election results in his state.
The extent of Trump’s efforts to cajole Ducey into helping him stay in power has not before been reported, even as other efforts by Trump’s lawyer and allies to pressure Arizona officials have been made public. Ducey told reporters in December 2020 that he and Trump had spoken, but he declined to disclose the contents of the call then or in the more than two years since. Although he disagreed with Trump about the outcome of the election, Ducey has sought to avoid a public battle with Trump.
. . .Ducey described the “pressure” he was under after Trump’s loss to a prominent Republican donor over a meal in Arizona earlier this year, according to the donor, who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The account was confirmed by others aware of the call. Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smith’s team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said.
Ducey did not record the call, people familiar with the matter said.
All there is, then, is simply phone-company records that a call went to Ducey from the White House. Since the call wasn’t recorded and Ducey apparently has no notes (but told other people), all we have is hearsay, so Trump really isn’t in amy more trouble than he was before.
There are two pieces from the NYT on the Supreme Court
*First, the paper theorizes that John Roberts, while still leading the Court’s conservative agenda, has forged some bipartisanship with the liberal justices.
But the entire story of the most recent term is considerably more complicated than that of the previous one, which had seemed to establish an unyielding conservative juggernaut characterized by impatience and ambition — and built to last.
A year later, the court remains deeply conservative but is more in tune with the fitfully incremental approach of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is attentive to his court’s legitimacy, than with the take-no-prisoners approach of Justice Clarence Thomas. The chief justice’s strategy — and votes — produced a fair number of liberal victories.
“Chief Justice Roberts seems to be getting at least some of the conservative majority back into harness on incremental moves,” said Pamela S. Karlan, a law professor at Stanford.
Indeed, the term that just ended was something of a triumph for the chief justice, who just a year ago seemed to be losing power, having failed to persuade a single colleague to join his compromise position in the case that did away with the constitutional right to abortion.
Of all the conservative Justices, it’s always seemed to me that Roberts was the one most concerned with the credibility of the Court.
When the latest term started in October, Justice Thomas appeared to have gained control of the court for the first time in his more than 30-year tenure, said Richard J. Lazarus, a law professor at Harvard.
“Those tables have dramatically turned,” Professor Lazarus said. “Although the chief justice has struggled mightily under rising public expectations to address ethical issues within the court, mostly focused on Justice Thomas, the chief rather than Thomas remains the most influential justice on the court in terms of the outcomes in the court’s opinions.”
Indeed, Chief Justice Roberts was in the majority in divided cases decided by signed opinions 86 percent of the time, second only to Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, at 90 percent. Justice Thomas was last by this measure, at 55 percent.
*Then there’s this article, “Supreme Court Decisions on Education Could Offer Democrats an Opening“, with the subtitle, “The decisions this week on affirmative action and student loans give Democrats a way to make a case on class and appeal to voters who have drifted away from the party,” seems deeply misguided.
Now, in striking down race-conscious college admissions, the Supreme Court has handed the Democrats a way to shift from a race-based discussion of preference to one tied more to class. The court’s decision could fuel broader outreach to the working-class voters who have drifted away from the party because of what they see as its elitism.
The question is, will the party pivot?
Professor Ceiling Cat’s answer is “NO!”. The party is too entangled with race-based identity politics to start messing around with class, even though class is in its roots.
More:
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Democrats to course-correct from identity-based issues,” said Ruy Teixeira, whose upcoming book “Where Have All the Democrats Gone?” looks at the bleeding of working-class voters over the last decade. “As I like to say, class is back in session.”
. . .Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist pressing his party to expand its outreach to the working class, said adding a new emphasis on class consciousness to augment racial and ethnic awareness would fit well with Mr. Biden’s pitch that his legislative achievements have largely accrued to the benefit of workers.
Infrastructure spending, electric vehicles investment, broadband expansion and semiconductor manufacturing have promoted jobs — especially union jobs — all over the country but especially in rural and suburban areas, often in Republican states.
“By next year, Democrats will be able to say we’ve invested in red states, blue states, urban areas, rural areas,” he said. “We’re not like the Republicans. We’re for everybody.”
I suppose it’s possible, but I don’t see it happening. If Uncle Joe (and no, that’s not a slur) starts talking a lot about unions, then we may be seeing a sea change.
*The WSJ’s take on where affirmative action succeeded and where it didn’t argues that the success was in representation and the failures in narrow the income and top-jobs gap.
Decades of affirmative action have increased the racial diversity on some of the most selective college campuses that often serve as the primary pipeline into high-status careers. But there isn’t much conclusive evidence affirmative-action policies have leveled the playing field in the U.S. Even as America overall has become more racially diverse, wealth gaps between whites and many minorities have proved persistent and top jobs remain elusive.
“Affirmative action just means different things in different places,” said Zach Bleemer, an economics professor at the Yale School of Management who studied the impact of California’s 1996 ban on race-conscious admissions. “Because most of society doesn’t enroll at selective universities, the societal effects are necessarily limited.”
And here’s a plot of ethnic diversity in elite colleges. As you see, blacks have done ok, but not as good as Hispanics and international students, and nobody has done even nearly as well as Asians and Pacific Islanders, which means mostly Asians. Whites have lost the most ground.
The number of Black identifying students enrolled in Ivy League universities increased by 61% between 1980 and 2020, according to federal data. Populations of Hispanic and Asian students each more than quadrupled over the same period.
And the lack of other gains:
Studies have shown that minorities, after graduating, have attained foot-in-the-door positions but leadership roles largely remain out of reach in the legal world, hospitals and corporate boardrooms.
As of 2021, 86% of Fortune 500 chief executives were white men, according to SHRM, a trade organization for HR professionals. Only a handful of Fortune 500 companies have Black CEOs, and people of color remain underrepresented across a host of senior-level positions. A 2021 report by McKinsey & Co. found that under current trajectories, it would take about 95 years for Black employees to reach talent parity across all levels of the private sector.
. . . white men are disproportionately represented in equity partner ranks, indicating firms are struggling with retention and promotion of the underrepresented attorneys they are getting in the door. In 2022 only 22.6% of women had this top position at firms. For people of color, only 9% held equity partner positions. For nonequity partnerships, women represented 33% and people of color just 13%.
While there may be a tradeoff between equity and merit working here, it may also be explained by sex based differences in preference. Are women less willing to sacrifice “life” in the “work/life balance”?
*How are colleges going to get around the Supreme Court decision and try to keep ethnic diversity up? The Washington Post tells us what some colleges are trying to do. Here are some of the suggestions:
Colleges have potential tools to pursue racial diversity without actually looking at race in admissions. Many of the options are challenging, controversial and maddeningly indirect.
Some steps are straightforward, experts say. Colleges will push harder to obtain diverse applicants from high schools and regions previously overlooked. They will scour an applicant’s essays, recommendations and life experience, often gleaning relevant information about racial and ethnic background. They will fiercely woo underrepresented students who get admission offers.
This implies that there is no “race” box to tick, which I think was made explicit by the Supreme Court. That means they have to guess ethnicity from names, essays, or schools. Doing that, of course, is still adhering to race-based admission that the Supreme Court prohibited, and opens the schools up to statistical monitoring of the type that brought down Harvard. As I said, expect every elite university in the country to require essays that allow students to freely mention their race. And of course we have to do away with standardized measures of achievement:
Then there are the SAT and the ACT, the standardized tests that most top colleges are likely to continue to make optional, cementing a movement that has reshaped admissions since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It is harder now, in the ruling’s wake, to envision elite schools reinstating a perceived barrier for those who are disadvantaged and can’t afford pricey tutors to boost their scores. Columbia University and William & Mary are among the schools that have made such test-optional measures permanent.
I favor using tests and grades on top of everything else. What is there to lose? We already now that tutoring doesn’t work very well, and even if you want it there are places to get tutored for free. I do agree with the notion that legacy admissions and athletic admissions should be ditched (getting rid of legacies was Gorsuch’s view in the decision), but that’s not going to happen. Finally, remember that there are nine-states, including California, that already banned race-based affirmative action, and they’ve struggled:
Public universities in nine states with affirmative action bans — including California, Florida and Michigan — have been running for years without race-conscious admissions. Leaders of UC and the University of Michigan warned the Supreme Court that they have tried many race-neutral techniques and still fallen short of their diversity goals. Latino students, state data show, account for about 56 percent of California’s public school enrollment but 19 percent of UC-Berkeley undergraduates.
Admissions leaders at UC-Berkeley, one of the system’s most competitive schools, say they have deepened their efforts to recruit in disadvantaged neighborhoods, expanded Spanish-language outreach and intensified holistic review of applications. U-Michigan has taken similar steps.
In the end, colleges will have to find a way to both obey the law and flout it. This, at least, is what I gather from reading several open letters about the Court’s decision from university presidents. They all read pretty much the same, like the one from the President of Maine’s Bates College:
“We will not allow the Court’s decision to diminish our commitment to our current students or the students we will continue to seek out,” Jenkins and the college’s outgoing president, Clayton Spencer, wrote in a joint statement. “We will take this opportunity to do what we do best: think creatively and experiment with new strategies consistent with the law that will allow us to continue to craft a class with diverse identities, life experiences, interests, and perspectives.”
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, like Andrzej, doesn’t like litter on the property:
Hili: It doesn’t look good.A: What doesn’t look good?Hili: This plastic piece of garbage which the wind blew in.
Hili: To nie wygląda dobrze.Ja: Co nie wygląda dobrze?Hili: Ten plastikowy śmieć przyniesiony przez wiatr.
And the lovely Szaron on the outside windowsill, announcing that he wants to come in:
********************
From The Absurd Sign Project 2.0:
A sad cartoon (from Dinos and Comics) sent in by Divy:
From Jesus of the Day:
Here’s Masih being passionate on some Iranian-themed television interview. The Google translation of the caption is this (the 1:24 interview in Farsi has English subtitles):
In these years, I often did not respond to the accusations because my focus is on fighting the monster of the Islamic Republic. Liars have no goal other than to destroy and demonize “outsiders”. In Norway, I never had a meeting with anyone who normalizes the IRGC, Soleimani and the regime. shame on you. https://t.co/aFrB1UbnuV
در این سالها اغلب پاسخی به تهمتها ندادم چون تمرکزم جنگ با هیولای جمهوری اسلامی است.
دروغگویان هدفی جز تخریب و عفریتهسازی از «غیرخودی» ندارند. در نروژ هرگز دیداری نداشتم با هرآنکه سپاه و سلیمانی و رژیم را عادیسازی میکند. شرم بر شما.
pic.twitter.com/aFrB1UbnuV pic.twitter.com/XdlCZUuqj1
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) June 29, 2023
I’m sure you remember this one, which was wonderfully mocked by J. K. Rowling:
Thank you @JohnsHopkins for reminding us that “woman” is an outdated and offensive term.
From now on, the phrase is “non-man”.
👏✊ pic.twitter.com/5IP6mWbLA8
— Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 13, 2023
Two from Merilee. This guy is very sanguine about sharing his snack with a marmot:
This is the follow-up we've all been waiting for! Who knew that sharing a snack with a marmot could turn into such a hilarious adventure?😂 pic.twitter.com/164d4ebPop
— Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) June 29, 2023
From Simon. What the hell is that cat doing?
Happy #Caturdaypic.twitter.com/GDZ1sCn906
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 1, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial; musical talent extinguished in the camp:
Singer and actor Kurt Weisz was born #OTD in 1894. He was deported to Terezin on 20 Nov 1942 where played Gabriel von Eisenstein in a production of Die Fledermaus. He died in Auschwitz on 18 Oct 1944. https://t.co/Aj6ie9gOnz pic.twitter.com/HlAddntmCW
— Music and the Holocaust (@holocaust_music) July 2, 2023
Tweets from Matthew. These kids are good, so how come the Brazilian women’s team doesn’t win the women’s World Cup? (They are regularly the best national team in South America.)
Just another normal day in Brazil 🤩✨
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 30, 2023
This is sort of sad. . . .
Well this is a first for me an Emperor dragonfly catching a Purple Emperor @MatthewOates76 @savebutterflies @BDSdragonflies pic.twitter.com/pwP0v3T9oA
— mark tutton 💙 (@marktutton25) June 26, 2023
Yes, this is terrifying. Look at that leap!
Thought ticks were terrifying? They just got worse. Turns out they can use static electricity ⚡️ to launch through the air onto hosts, including you! Here's a thread about our new paper w/ @Katie__Lihou, Daniel Robert, out today in @CurrentBiology https://t.co/Z6Pz080YeD 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/ur0D8PFAoq
— Sam England (@SamJakeEngland) June 30, 2023
27 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili dialogue”
Sibelius’s enduring melody from Finlandia set to words and sung by one of the world’s top a capella ensembles:
https://youtu.be/eXooDIWVRZs
Thanks, I needed that **sniff**.
Why is NASCAR attempting to race on the streets of Chicago? It can only be for one reason — looking for fans. Maybe in all the wrong places. If the fan base is reducing and it probably is, they try different things. Understanding car racing is probably as hard as understanding the Supreme Court. Auto racing has always been a struggle between tradition and changing with the technology. NASCAR probably has a harder time of this than nearly all other types of racing. They attempt to continue with a “stock” car idea. Using autos that the average person drives. Not really but maybe kind of use to drive. They refuse to upgrade the technology also a great struggle of some kind. They look more and more out of place in the world today. Maybe the correct question is – why is Chicago letting them do this?
I find the idea that NASCAR uses a “stock car” really quite laughable. The modern NASCAR car uses a steel space frame, a five speed sequential transmission, non standard wheels and tyres and the engines are unlikely to be stock either. The body panels are carbon fibre and kevlar and they all use the same digital dash.
There are two suppliers for the chassis, neither of which build cars that the average person drives.
Yes, as I said, the struggle to continue with a car that looks like 50 years ago and Richard Petty behind the wheel. The stuff they make the car out of is not the laugh. That they continue with this car is. They even put Chevy, Ford and Toyota on the front of the vehicle. They use carbs that have not been used in many years. They spend lots of time and labor changing tires. The cars are made to go round in circles not thru the city streets. They have changed the rules of how they get to a champion each year until no one can figure it out. Once they produced a play off system like football or baseball, they lost many fans.
Tourism dollars. One of the things the Lightfoot admin did to bring in revenue. On the roads around Chicago, my husband noticed a lot more plates from Texas and Georgia, for instance, than you might expect on a non-Nascar race July 4th weekend.
Because putting together a good football team requires a lot more than eleven people who are really good at keep-uppy.
It’s likely that this girl is good at football, but it isn’t a given. Furthermore, there are other important factors besides footballing skill. Having a healthy domestic professional game is one. Having the resources to support the national team is another.
Good points. The Brazilian women’s team is currently ranked #8 in the world,which isn’t too shabby: https://www.fifa.com/fifa-world-ranking/women?dateId=ranking_20230609
That’s right. Those were good tricks, not soccer.
“… students enrolled in Ivy League universities …”
Why is this important, I ask the WSJ? Anything else matter there?
That is, isn’t it imperative for the student to match their ability to a university’s teaching pace – ANY university – such that the student “knocks it out of the park”?
Isn’t that the most meaningful sign of “success”, of any sort? “So what” if it isn’t “Ivy League”.
“From Simon. What the hell is that cat doing?”
I’d guess the cat didn’t like the boat it’s on, wanted to get to something more solid, but didn’t have experience jumping off of fast moving boats to other boats so badly misjudged the distance.
I thought it was amusing how the woman kept talking to the cat like it could understand her. I do that to some extent, but ultimately knowing that it is useless. If I’m trying to convey something I keep it simple. Yelling “NO!” works maybe half the time to stop whatever it is they’re doing. Instead of saying “Careful please” I would have slowed down and tried to get hold of the cat instead of filming it. Of course, that wouldn’t have made for a funny video.
By the way, I find it interesting that embedded tweets work even though I can’t see them on Twitter because of the login requirement.
In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action in college admissions, I have begun to think about what is the purpose of a young person obtaining a college education. I have found a Forbes magazine article from 2019 that states that the purpose of a college has two goals: to get a job and thrive in life. The latter means “to be an engaged and enlightened citizen capable of thinking critically and communicating clearly…” I may be a hopeless idealist, but I’ve always thought that a college education’s primary purpose should be (but clearly isn’t and maybe never was) to imbue the student with wisdom and the tools to acquire it. To learn how to think critically may partially lead the student to the goal of wisdom, but not nearly far enough. So, I need to face reality: colleges are nothing more than vocational schools that train students to get good jobs. In this sense, they are no different than schools that train people that haven’t gone to college for good blue collar jobs, such as those people that fix your air conditioners or car. But, unfortunately in my view, much of society views employment obtained because of possession of a college degree more worthy or prestigious than a skilled job that doesn’t require one.
Because a college education is primarily vocational training, the kerfuffle about affirmative action in college admissions is over who can get into the relatively few highly selective colleges and by dint of getting degrees from them have the best chance of getting the highest paying jobs and becoming part of society’s elite. There is little discussion whether these schools provide better education than less competitive schools, meaning better teachers. All this adds up for me is that the affirmative action debate bothers me. My view (perhaps a minority one) is that the national debate should not be over who gets into an elite college, but rather how college education in general can be improved to provide the student with more than just vocational training and to honor more those millions of blue collar people that keep society running, literally and figuratively.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brandonbusteed/2019/04/10/whats-the-purpose-of-college/?sh=9ff4cf9354ef
I think it has been correctly stated that Thomas attended Yale via affirmative action. That could be a reason to do away with it. Whether we like it or not, the college degree once was worth the effort and at much lower cost because it got you in the door. Without it, many doors were simply closed.
Right on
” what is the purpose of a young person obtaining a college education. ”
Yeah.
There is absolutely no reason a “voc/tech” school cannot require some sort of independent thinking skill. It’s a skill, not a “vessel” to be filled (as pedagogical literature admonishes).
a _life_ is long – and dynamic….
[ sigh… in too deep!]…
Likewise, people need a paying job, or some structure, to live. It is a good thing students just want a job, seek training for that job, and get on with it. Nurses, auto techs, and so on.
Can anyone translate what the Asian guy is saying to the marmot?
Ducey can testify to what was said in the conversation. It is not hearsay as to him. He was a participant and so a percipient witness.
And the conversation constitutes a non-hearsay admission by a party when offered against Trump under Federal Rule of Evidence 801(d)(2)(A).
“Ducey can testify to what was said in the conversation.”
Whatever Trump said to Ducey, we can be pretty sure he didn’t say “if enough fraudulent votes could be found. . . .” (italics mine) as the unidentified source reports. That whole piece is clearly a hatchet job rather than news.
As in Trump’s recorded call with Georgia secretary state Brad Raffensperger, Trump also plainly did not say, “Hey, win or lose, I just want to make sure all the legitimate votes are counted.” What Trump directed Raffensperger and Ducey to do was to “find me enough votes” to beat Joe Biden. These phone calls may not constitute crimes in and off themselves, but they go a long way toward establishing Trump’s criminal state of mind in attempting unlawfully to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 US presidential election.
“in and of”
So why isn’t a gay man a ‘non-woman’? The asymmetry seems another example where women are just set aside.
When will the DEI policies protect the rights of people who identify as plant eaters?
Because isn’t a diet relevant in the workplace, just like sexual attraction?
Like when that guy microwaves the day-old fish and harms the vegans. Or when… never mind.
While I am vegan, I would offer up that microwaving fish causes offense to nearly everyone. Common ground can be reached!
[ this is largely for the humor – I am not serious about any moral results that stem from it ]
Well, what about that burned fake butter popcorn? What’s the more noxious aroma, I’m not sure.
BTW microwaving a lemon is supposed to help.
Ha, I know you were being facetious, so I was responding in the same vein. You’re dredging up some pretty bad scent memories though, like the time my ex burned microwave popcorn and then tried to cover it up with a floral room spray. Just as a warning to others: that’s the worst thing you can do. Wish he thought of the lemon trick.
Noted in passing: The guy named as the requester in the wedding website designer case says he never made any such request and is a web designer himself.
Somehow, apparently, this is legally irrelevant.