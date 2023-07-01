I was looking at my very long list of “best and worst” music today, and found an old section called “The worst lines in popular songs”. I present them to you as an inspiration. There are many more, of course: I expect people may bring up “MacArthur Park” or “I’ve got a brand new pair of rollerskates,” but those are just overall bad songs. Bad songs needn’t contain bad lines, though. Here’s some of the lines that I’ll never be rid of as earworms:
This is a story about Billy Joe and Bobbie SueTwo young lovers with nothin’ better to do Than sit around the house, get high, and watch the tube And here is what happened when they decided to cut loose They headed down to, ooh, old El Paso That’s where they ran into a great big hassle Billy Joe shot a man while robbing his castle Bobbie Sue took the money and run
. . . . Hoo-hoo-hoo, Billy Mack is a detective down in TexasYou know he knows just exactly what the facts isHe ain’t gonna let those two escape justiceHe makes his livin’ off of the people’s taxes
—Steve Miller “Take the Money and Run”
Rhyming “El Paso” with “hassle” and “Texas” with “facts is” are just not rhymes. And someone should remind Mr. Miller that “facts” is plural. Steve Miller may in fact be the producer of the worst lines in music. Don’t forget “Abracadabra” and the immortal lines in “The Joker”:
Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah
Some call me the gangster of love
Some people call me Maurice
‘Cause I speak of the pompatus of love
There is no such thing as “pompatus,” at least not in the Oxford English Dictionary
Here’s an example of a not-bad song with terrible lines. The first two just make me cringe, and the words “when we rode the horse we got some thrills” does likewise. Only one horse? Some thrills?
“Sittin’ in my car outside your house
Remember when I spilled Coke all over your blouse.
. . .Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills(Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills) When we rode the horse, we got some thrills.”
–Beach Boys, “All Summer Long”
This is a good song but Loretta strains for rhymes several times. Here’s one example:
“The work we done was hard
At night we’d sleep ‘cause we were tard.” [“tired”]
–Loretta Lynn, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Here we have one of at least three uses of the word “chicken” in a rock song (can you name another?), but rhyming “chicken” with “bit me” doesn’t work. That said, I love this song; it’s bouncy and one of the best songs Stevie wrote:
“I was knee high to a chicken
When the love bug done bit me.” (a rhyme)
–Stevie Wonder, “I Was Made to Love Her”
This speaks for itself:
Wooly bully, wooly bully.
Wooly bully, wooly bully, wooly bully.
–Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, “Wooly Bully”
This song was on the jukebox in the greasy diner where we ate every night in college (99 cents per meal, including rice pudding!). It is one of the worst songs of that era. And the verse just cuts off: we don’t know what they will find in 2525!
In the year 2525,
If man is still alive,
If woman can survive
They may find.
–Zager and Evans, “2525”
I never understood this verse. These words may make some arcane sense to Chicago, but didn’t to me:
Should I try to do some more?
25 or 6 to 4.
–Chicago, “25 or 6 to 4”
I’m a huge fan of Steve Stills, but when he got it wrong, he got it wrong big time. And here’s one of those times!
The deeper you go ’cause of the pressure of the air
The nitrogen comes and goes (gets you high)
It’s an alien atmosphere
They call it rapture of the deep
Be you not afraid
You’re too far down by now to be scared
Two hundred and eighty-seven feet
I saw Jesus and it made sense that he was there
–Stephen Stills, “Black Coral”
This comes from my late friend Kenny, who found the lyric:
“Ooooh, poor Romeo
Sitting’ all on his own-e-o.
Ooooh, poor Romeo.
–Phil Lynott, “Romeo and the Lonely Girl”, from “Jailbreak”, byThin Lizzie
You know the drill: NOW IT’S YOUR TURN! Put your worst lyrics below.
Great stuff for a laugh!
‘Love Hurts’ is a really nice song apart from the line ‘Love is like a stove / Burns you when it’s hot’.
Can’t think of any off the top of my head, but the lyrics of Jim Morrison were
pretty bad.
Oh..just thought of this one: “I am the lizard king. I can do anything”
I’ll always be a word man, better than a bird man.
Wha? Though I don’t know if that was actually a lyric or just some bad poetry.
Then on the other side, you have words all twisted to rhyme and the result is pure genius. I’m thinking of Ira Gershwin, of course. “It’s just anotha rhumba, but it’s definitely got my numba, so much so that I can’t sleep or slumba!”
Or
“The t’ings dat yo’ li’ble, To read in de Bible, It ain’t necessarily so.”
I am a huge fan of the Beatles’ White Album. It’s one of their best albums, perhaps in their top three. But the song Don’t Pass Me By (written and sung by Ringo Starr) contains the following lines: ‘I’m sorry that I doubted you. I was so unfair/ You were in a car-crash and you lost your hair.’
Did Ringo ever write any decent songs? I know he sang on some, like “With a Little Help from My Friends,” but he didn’t write that one.
Apparently it was 25 or 26 to 4 A.M. when the Chicago lyricist wrote the song
Yeah, that’s the story I read. They sat in the studio in the middle of the night struggling with writer’s block, and one of them asked the recording engineer what time it was. “25 or -6 to four” was the answer, and they had their song.
Shakespeare made up lots of words when he needed one to fit.
Then those words got accepted as real, and those verses are now regarded as genius. 🙂
I want to think that is the only time anyone will draw a line between Shakespeare and Steve Miller.
I recall we thought it must come from some allusion to the idea of a PSYCHOPOMP, a figure who ushers souls into the underworld.
Okay, so what does “pompatus” mean?
I always heard it as ‘the properties of love’, which made perfect sense.
I’m going to love you
‘Til the stars fall from the sky.
For you and I
I always sing that as ” ’til the stars fall to the sea, for you and me.”
“25 or 6 to 4” refers to a time in the morning; the lyrics appear to be about insomnia due to stress.
The best/worst (mostly best) rhyme about genetics in popular music is from Public Enemy’s Prophets of Rage:
“It’s like that, I’m like Nat
Leave me the hell alone
If you don’t think I’m a brother
Then check my chromosome”
It’s “25 or 6 [minutes] to 4 [in the morning].” I’m working on this song, but I’m so tired the room is spinning. “Should I try to do some more [song writing]?” Or call it a night and get some sleep?
Not so cryptic.
Shout, shout, let it all out
These are the things I can do without
Come on
I’m talking to you, come on
For bad lyrics I might suggest anything by America but I guess Ventura Highway is the best example of a potentially good song — great guitar riff — but dumb-a** lyrics. My (least) favorite:
‘Cause the free wind is blowing through your hair
And the days surround your daylight there
Seasons crying no despair
Alligator lizards in the air
Maybe that meant something to the Dewey Bunnell but to the rest of it I think it was just nonsense.
Speaking of nonsense, 25 or 6 to 4 by Chicago — written by Robert Lamm — was a reference to the time. The song is about a sleepless night and him noticing the time: 3:34 or 3:35 AM. I’m not defending it because that *never* made sense to me until I heard the explanation. But I forgive that song because of the amazing guitar solo by the late, great Terry Kath.
Don’t forget “A Horse with No Name,” which I think is even worse than “Ventura Highway”
I need to add this on too:
You’re motoring, what’s your price for flight?
In finding Mister Right
You’ll be alright tonight
I won’t call it the “worst” because I think it’s brilliant and funny but I still think Camarillo Brillo by Frank Zappa deserves an honorable mention.
“She stripped away her rancid poncho
and laid out naked by the door
we did it ’til we were un-concho
and it was useless anymore’
The “pompatus of love” is explained here: https://www.straightdope.com/21342137/in-steve-miller-s-the-joker-what-is-the-pompatus-of-love . Short version: Miller stole the song and misheard the lyrics. It’s supposes to be “puppetutes”, a portmanteau of “puppets” and “substitutes” that the original lyricist Vernon Green came up with.
In the desert you can’t remember your name
‘Cause there ain’t no one for to give you no pain
La la la la la la…
And little Early-Pearly came by in his curly-wurly
And asked me if I needed a ride
A lot of Steely Dan lyrics make no sense.
And how about that lovely Christmas carol, “Grandma Got Run over by a Reindeer”?
At the other end of the spectrum are the great lyrics, and I would submit that the late Warren Zevon was a master of them, especially opening ones. To wit:
“Grandpa pissed his pants again
He don’t give a damn,
Brother Billy has both guns drawn,
He ain’t been right since Vietnam.
Sweet home Alabama,
Play that dead band’s song,
Turn those speakers up full blast,
Play it all night long”
Or
“On a poor Missouri farm,
Back when the West was young,
Two men learned to rope and ride,
Play handy with a gun.”
Ok, a couple of the rhymes are a stretch, but overall I think they are brilliant.
Much as I hesitate (ha!) to disagree with our estimable host…
…MacArthur Park is a *great* song!
I too was going to ask what 25 or 6 to 4 meant, but I see it’s already been answered. Thanks to all.
At least I am with you 100% on Steve Miller (retches). Space Cowboy, along with Elton John’s execrable Bennie and the Jets, has the dubious distinction of being the song I can turn off the most quickly when it comes on the radio.
Actually, I really like “Bennie and the Jets”, and also think that “Touch me” is one of the Doors’ best songs.
And of course, from Steam:
“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, good by”
The substitution of the singular for the plural or the plural for the singular, and other apparent solecisms, is simply the use of enallage — a favorite rhetorical tool of many great writers and lyricists, from Cole Porter to Lord Byron to William Shakespeare. Hell, Bob Dylan has made extensive use of it throughout his songwriting career and the Swedish Academy awarded him a Nobel Prize in Literature for his efforts. Consider the lyrics, for example, of a song like “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” (with its repeated use of “ain’t,” its use of “if’n,” and its use of “[t]hat light I never knowed,” among many other instances).
Of course, there’s good enallage and there’s bad enallage and not every writer or lyricist has the ear for it. Plus, there’s no excuse for sloppy, unintentional grammatical errors.