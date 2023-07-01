I was looking at my very long list of “best and worst” music today, and found an old section called “The worst lines in popular songs”. I present them to you as an inspiration. There are many more, of course: I expect people may bring up “MacArthur Park” or “I’ve got a brand new pair of rollerskates,” but those are just overall bad songs. Bad songs needn’t contain bad lines, though. Here’s some of the lines that I’ll never be rid of as earworms:

This is a story about Billy Joe and Bobbie Sue

Two young lovers with nothin’ better to do

Than sit around the house, get high, and watch the tube

And here is what happened when they decided to cut loose

They headed down to, ooh, old El Paso

That’s where they ran into a great big hassle

Billy Joe shot a man while robbing his castle

Bobbie Sue took the money and run . . . . Hoo-hoo-hoo, Billy Mack is a detective down in Texas

You know he knows just exactly what the facts is

He ain’t gonna let those two escape justice

He makes his livin’ off of the people’s taxes —Steve Miller “Take the Money and Run”

Rhyming “El Paso” with “hassle” and “Texas” with “facts is” are just not rhymes. And someone should remind Mr. Miller that “facts” is plural. Steve Miller may in fact be the producer of the worst lines in music. Don’t forget “Abracadabra” and the immortal lines in “The Joker”:

Some people call me the space cowboy, yeah

Some call me the gangster of love

Some people call me Maurice

‘Cause I speak of the pompatus of love

There is no such thing as “pompatus,” at least not in the Oxford English Dictionary

******

Here’s an example of a not-bad song with terrible lines. The first two just make me cringe, and the words “when we rode the horse we got some thrills” does likewise. Only one horse? Some thrills?

“Sittin’ in my car outside your house

Remember when I spilled Coke all over your blouse. . . .Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills

(Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills)

When we rode the horse, we got some thrills.”

–Beach Boys, “All Summer Long”

******

This is a good song but Loretta strains for rhymes several times. Here’s one example:

“The work we done was hard

At night we’d sleep ‘cause we were tard.” [“tired”]

–Loretta Lynn, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

******

Here we have one of at least three uses of the word “chicken” in a rock song (can you name another?), but rhyming “chicken” with “bit me” doesn’t work. That said, I love this song; it’s bouncy and one of the best songs Stevie wrote:

“I was knee high to a chicken

When the love bug done bit me.” (a rhyme)

–Stevie Wonder, “I Was Made to Love Her”

******

This speaks for itself:

Wooly bully, wooly bully.

Wooly bully, wooly bully, wooly bully. –Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, “Wooly Bully”

*******

This song was on the jukebox in the greasy diner where we ate every night in college (99 cents per meal, including rice pudding!). It is one of the worst songs of that era. And the verse just cuts off: we don’t know what they will find in 2525!

In the year 2525,

If man is still alive,

If woman can survive

They may find. –Zager and Evans, “2525”

********

I never understood this verse. These words may make some arcane sense to Chicago, but didn’t to me:

Should I try to do some more?

25 or 6 to 4. –Chicago, “25 or 6 to 4”

*******

I’m a huge fan of Steve Stills, but when he got it wrong, he got it wrong big time. And here’s one of those times!

The deeper you go ’cause of the pressure of the air

The nitrogen comes and goes (gets you high)

It’s an alien atmosphere

They call it rapture of the deep

Be you not afraid

You’re too far down by now to be scared

Two hundred and eighty-seven feet

I saw Jesus and it made sense that he was there –Stephen Stills, “Black Coral”

**********

This comes from my late friend Kenny, who found the lyric:

“Ooooh, poor Romeo

Sitting’ all on his own-e-o.

Ooooh, poor Romeo. –Phil Lynott, “Romeo and the Lonely Girl”, from “Jailbreak”, byThin Lizzie

You know the drill: NOW IT’S YOUR TURN! Put your worst lyrics below.