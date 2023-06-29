Supreme Court rules against affirmative action at Harvard and UNC

You didn’t have to be a genius to predict this one, especially if you paid attention to the Justice’s statements during the hearing. By a vote of 6-3, and strictly along political-spectrum lines, the Supreme Court struck down race-bace admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The three dissenting justices were Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, with the majority including Chief Justice John Roberts and associate justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
Click to read, though I found a partial version of the article archived here. It’ll be interesting to read the full decision, to which there’s a link below.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina were unlawful, curtailing affirmative action at colleges and universities around the nation, a policy that has long been a pillar of higher education.
The vote was 6 to 3, with the court’s liberal members in dissent.
The decision was expected to set off a scramble as schools revisit their admissions practices, and it could complicate diversity efforts elsewhere, narrowing the pipeline of highly credentialed minority candidates and making it harder for employers to consider race in hiring.
More broadly, the decision was the latest illustration that the court’s conservative majority continues to move at a brisk pace to upend decades of jurisprudence and redefine aspects of American life on contentious issues like abortion, guns and now race — all in the space of a year.
The decisions, though coming down to the same thing, apparently differ in the methods that the judges saw as discriminatory. UNC didn’t use the “holistic” admissions procedure at Harvard, which the school defended vehemently (as did two appellate courts), but which used bogus “likeability” scores to discriminate against Asian Americans. (That these were mendacious was revealed by showing that the lower scores of Asians were given only by admissions officers who hadn’t met the applicants, not by those who actually interviewed them in person.)
The two cases were not identical. As a public university, U.N.C. is bound by both the Constitution’s equal protection clause and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars race discrimination by institutions that receive federal money. Harvard, a private institution, is subject only to the statute.
In the North Carolina case, the plaintiffs said that the university discriminated against white and Asian applicants by giving preference to Black, Hispanic and Native American ones. The university responded that its admissions policies fostered educational diversity and were lawful under longstanding Supreme Court precedents.
The case against Harvard has an additional element, accusing the university of discriminating against Asian American students by using a subjective standard to gauge traits like likability, courage and kindness, and by effectively creating a ceiling for them in admissions.
From the Wall Street Journal:
“Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. “The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race. Many universities have for too long done just the opposite,” he wrote.
The court’s three liberals dissented. Society “is not, and has never been, colorblind,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “The Court ignores the dangerous consequences of an America where its leadership does not reflect the diversity of the People.”
Lee Bollinger, Columbia University’s president, expects five years of chaos before higher education fully adjusts to the new legal landscape, as committees and task forces—already in place at many schools—explore ways to employ income levels, socioeconomic factors and other race-neutral factors to maintain diversity.
Although long expected, the decision still was a shock to academia. “Nobody really believes it’s going to happen, even though all the evidence is right in front of you,” Bollinger said in an interview this month.
. . .But at oral arguments, several justices focused on another passage in O’Connor’s 2003 opinion, where she noted that minority enrollment had increased in the 25 years since the Bakke case.
“We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary,” she wrote.
The majority opinion in that case from a generation ago, Grutter v. Bollinger, didn’t say preferences could continue until “you’re satisfied that diversity has been achieved or something vague like that,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh told UNC’s lawyer. “It said 25 years in there.”
The Harvard and UNC decisions, 237 pages long (and bundled), can be found by clicking on either of the screenshots below. which go to one pdf:
A lot will have to change, and even though schools may be in shock, they should have expected that this would happen and prepared for it. For prepare they will, trying to find workarounds that are legal. What exactly is legal will require a close reading of the decision.
Your take? One thing that nobody should be is surprised.
Schools are already issuing letters reassuring everyone. Here’s Harvard’s (I left off some of the signatures):
31 thoughts on “Supreme Court rules against affirmative action at Harvard and UNC”
I discussed this case with a famous opponent of race-based preferences. We both agreed that Harvard/UNC were doomed to losing. Harvard went out its way to lose. Claiming that Asians have inferior personalities was so obviously wrong, that Harvard never had chance in court and didn’t deserve one. We also agreed that the Supreme Court (SC) decision would make relatively little difference in the real world. Universities will find a way around the SC decision just as universities found a way around proposition 209 in California.
Universities did NOT find a way around prop 209: minority admissions tanked at Berkeley, for example. And it will also lead to the demise of metrics like grade-point averages and test scores in many more schools.
You are simply incorrect about this. Initially, proposition 209 did cause a fall in black (for example) admissions. Then UC adopted “holistic” admissions to get around proposition 209. Check “Undergraduate admissions summary” (https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/about-us/information-center/admissions-residency-and-ethnicity) for some actual 2022 data. No doubt more schools will move away from GPAs and ACTs/SATs as part of this process.
Jerry, I can see why more universities might want to drop test scores so as not to exclude the black students at the bottom who apply (since they can no longer preferentially include them.). But how will that increase “diversity”, i.e., blackness of the freshman class? Presumably a test-less applicant pool becomes a lottery and the freshman class will be only as black as the pool. Will Harvard’s applicant pool be 13% black (the population proportion) or will it be 3%? Only if it were, say, 30% black would the test-less lottery match the results of affirmative action. Why should this happen, though? Harvard couldn’t very well run ads in black neighbourhoods saying, “Come to Harvard! No merit necessary!” but then promise the black students only a lottery chance of actually getting an offer. Once mediocre white students who hadn’t thought they were Harvard material heard about the drive, they’d apply, too, frustrating Harvard’s attempts to salt the pool with black applicants.
My prediction is the opposite: the end of affirmative action ends the need for test-less application because its only purpose is to operationalize affirmative action. Schools will go back to SAT and GPAs discounted for high school-specific grade inflation in order to admit the matriculants most likely to succeed.
HI Frank, How would you interpret this? I don’t know whether it’s a quotation or paraphrase….
“Chief: Despite the dissent’s assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.”
https://twitter.com/EdWhelanEPPC
Universities will grade essays (where the applicant makes it clear that he/she is an URM) as “better”. They will claim that the essays were “better” for reasons other than race, when the truth is otherwise.
I agree that approach seems likely. Use of AAVE or other badges of status will spread. Or everyone will just describe how they suffered from some kind of discrimination or bigotry in childhood. But that system can be gamed by anyone who knows what the criteria are, and will be especially vulnerable to AI-based essay writing. Everyone will be “diverse”, and this will be the heat death of the diversity universe.
Funny note. I actually wrote an essay along these lines (sort of). I wrote an essay on behalf of a young lady who wanted to go to medical school (she has since graduated from medical school). My essay mentioned that she had spent the first month of her life in an incubator with an oxygen tube forced down her throat. She still sounds (when she talks) funny (probably because of the oxygen tube). She did not use my essay.
I agree that AI is real threat to all sorts of essays.
Universities will scramble—and are already scrambling—to identify “holistic” admissions processes to produce the diversity they want to achieve. But if the underlying purpose is still to achieve racial diversity, would it not still be a violation of the law? Aren’t admissions criteria that are purposely chosen as *proxies* for race just race-based admissions criteria in disguise?
No-one should be surprised, either by the decision, or by the amount of hyperventilating and poorly-crafted argumentation against purely meritocratic admissions (to the extent that such is possible in a process which can never be entirely fair) certain to be much in evidence. As Batya Ungar-Sargon just wrote on Twitter, whatever the spin from the media, this ruling reflects the views of a majority of the citizenry.
“This ruling reflects the views of a majority of the citizenry”. That is actually an understatement. In California, proposition 16 (repealing proposition 209) was defeated by a 57:43 margin. Every part of the California establishment supported proposition 16. Only the people were opposed.
There is in….in progress….a witter thread on the decision.
Be sure to look at the Justice Clarence Thomas’s comments on the opinion by Ketanji Brown Jackson.
https://twitter.com/EdWhelanEPPC
Clarence Thomas wrote: “I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles… that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law.”
Holy mozzarella, I actually agree with Justice Thomas on something!
Can someone please pop into Hell and let me know whether it has frozen over?
Even my grandfather had a very simple saying for this Thomas comment. You can hope in one hand and shit in the other and see which one gets full first.
I’m not sure what you mean. Are you saying Clarence Thomas is foolish to hope for equal treatment of Black Americans? Hasn’t the treatment of Black Americans improved tremendously since the 1960s (a super low bar to be sure, but still)?
It HAS improved tremendously, but only as a result of a number of laws (e.g., Title VII of the Civil Rights Act) and court rulings (e.g., Brown v. Board of Education) which enormous numbers of Americans opposed at the time and enormous numbers of Americans would still be delighted to repeal/overturn. I’m not necessarily a fan of affirmative action, but additional progress toward racial equality is far from a sure thing.
The saying is quite straightforward: it conveys the likely results of wishful thinking versus those of action. This is a familiar saying (“wish in one hand …”) from my years growing up and living in Indiana. One may also read “Pray in one hand …”.
Next up: how do we get rid of legacy admissions?
Same way you got rid of affirmative action. Sue the bastards.
I have already made clear my personal views on legacy admissions. However, I think you are incorrect in suggesting using the courts to get rid of them. My guess is that the courts would tend to find the public university legacy admissions were illegal, while private university legal admissions were legal.
I am not a big fan of legacy admissions. However, getting rid of them (in private schools) will be hard. Universities (for some reason, most likely dollars) love them. Worse, legacy admissions seem to enjoy highly influential support across the political spectrum.
I find that issue to be interesting right now. I have the opinion that colleges really like this bc legacy admissions means customer loyalty. And customer loyalty means donations.
Is that correct (anybody)?
I don’t understand this:
“The two cases were not identical. As a public university, U.N.C. is bound by both the Constitution’s equal protection clause and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars race discrimination by institutions that receive federal money. Harvard, a private institution, is subject only to the statute.”
What is “the statute?”
My big question is: since Harvard is private, why does it not have the right to set whatever standards it wants?
“The statute” here means “the Civil Rights Act of 1964.” UNC is bound by both the Constitution and the statute. Harvard is bound only by the statute.
There is an interesting statement in the majority opinion (page 39):
“At the same time, as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise. See, e.g., 4 App. in No. 21–707, at 1725–1726, 1741; Tr. of Oral Arg. in No. 20–1199, at 10. But, despite the dissent’s assertion to the contrary, universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today.”
So, the Court seems to be saying that the university can take into account an applicant’s discussion of race in an application essay, but race can’t be considered in admissions. I foresee lots of discussion and litigation around how much weight should be given to an essay in determining admission.
Yes. I’ve been reading some of the quotations from the decision. The Court left some wiggle room for the consideration of race in admissions. The wiggles provide material for more litigation in the future. More business for the courts. 🙂
Harvard should spend part of its endowment and networking skills finding appropriate college placements for minorities who do not currently meet Harvard’s standards but who would be perfectly well off at different schools. (Perhaps they already do this. Does anyone know?) If as a society we also quit using the Harvards of the country as gatekeepers to the leadership class, then the rest of us would not really need to worry about who is or is not admitted there.
I have always felt that this was more about Harvard administration and faculty wanting to feel virtuous then it was about providing meaningful opportunities for various groups.
“My big question is: since Harvard is private, why does it not have the right to set whatever standards it wants?”
Because of the statute they violated; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
sorry, meant in reply to #6 above
I’m getting kind of sick of anything that the Left doesn’t agree with being called “conservative.” This is not a “conservative” decision. Only about 35% of Americans support affirmative action as presently practiced by universities. Moreover, this is a decision that appears to be in line with the law.
Frankly, almost everyone I know is a Democrat, and none of them support race-based affirmative action. They support action based on socioeconomic background.
Not to worry. The academic authorities have devoted the last 40 years to gaming the Bakke decision, as for example in Harvard’s gimmick of invented “holistic” personality standards. Therefore, we can rely on academe to devise new tricks to circumvent the law on behalf of the holy goals of DEI.
Dishonest means on behalf of supposedly noble goals is virtually the defining feature of contemporary “Progressivism”, just like that of an earlier pop-Left fashion trend. The history of the “Bolshevik experiment” should have settled the ends-and-means fallacy for good. But that was in a galaxy far away and long ago, in the pre-historic BZ (Before Zuckerberg) era — so it is unknown to our contemporary “Progressives”.