Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Jews

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “spread,” has a short note appended:

That explains everything!

Here’s one of the Sunnah (second only to the Qur’an in authority) in which the Prophet is reported to have cursed the Jews—and Christians, too!—on his deathbed:

On his death-bed Allah’s Messenger (ﷺ) put a sheet over his-face and when he felt hot, he would remove it from his face. When in that state (of putting and removing the sheet) he said, “May Allah’s Curse be on the Jews and the Christians for they build places of worship at the graves of their prophets.” (By that) he intended to warn (the Muslim) from what they (i.e. Jews and Christians) had done. Sahih al-Bukhari 3453, 3454

Yup, all it takes is the existence of Jews!