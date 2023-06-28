Thank Ceiling Cat that four or five readers came through with photos and promises of sending some imminently. We’re safe for a while!

Today’s batch of bird photos comes from Paul Edelman of Vanderbilt University. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birding in Tennessee during the summer can be hard work. It’s hot, humid and often rainy. And the pickings can be slim. Nevertheless there are a number of interesting birds that summer here and occasionally I can photograph them through the sweat dripping down my brow. All of these photos are taken recently in local parks–Radnor Lake, Shelby Bottoms and Bell’s Bend–using my trusty Nikon D500 and Nikkor 500mm f5.6 lens. The two most common warblers I see are the Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas) and the Prairie Warbler (Setophaga discolor). The Prairie Warblers are usually out on branches and twigs, but the Yellowthroats tend to hide in low brush where they are more easily heard than seen. This one was more accommodating than most. Common Yellowthroat:

Prairie Warbler:

In the open areas I see Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens) and large numbers of Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea) singing from the tops of bushes. Higher in the trees the occasional Yellow-billed Cuckoo (Coccyzus americanus) will come out of hiding. Also up in the trees are Orchard Orioles (Icterus spurius) and Scarlet Tanagers (Piranga olivaceaI). Yellow-breasted Chat:

Indigo Bunting:

Yellow-billed Cuckoo:

Orchard oriole:

Scarlet Tanager:

Around the lakes I see Green Heron (Butorides virescens) and deep in the woods are the Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) strutting their stuff. Green Heron:

Wild Turkey:

One final note: in a bit of self-promotion, I have posted these and many other bird photos on my web site: pauledelman.smugmug.com to which your readers are invited. Comments welcome!