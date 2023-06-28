Celebrities and influencers call on social media to remove anti-trans “hatred”

GLAAD was founded in 1985, with the acronym standing for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. As Wikipedia notes, the organization has now extended its coverage to transsexual and bisexual people. That’s presumably why the organization will remain “GLAAD” without the full name being used.
Yesterday, a whole pile of celebrities and “influencers”, as well as “allies,” posted a demand on the GLAAD site for social media moguls (Zuckerberg, Musk, etc.) to stop allowing disinformation and “hate speech” against trans people on their sites. I wholeheartedly agree with nearly everything on the list of demands, which you can read by clicking below). But I have two significant objections. First, read the statement (you’ll be impressed by the list of supporters):
Here’s the content that the signers want censored by companies like Facebook and Twitter:
- Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth. As described above, such harmful content from high-follower hate-based accounts has resulted in extraordinary real-world harms.13 Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules).
- Accounts and postings that perpetuate anti-LGBTQ extremist hate14 and disinformation,15 in violation of platform policies, and which target trans and LGBTQ people, including baseless and malicious disinformation of LGBTQ people being threats to children (e.g. the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” conspiracy theory16). Such harmful and dangerous lies must be more effectively moderated and mitigated.
- Dehumanizing, hateful attacks on prominent transgender public figures and influencers. Online attacks against LGBTQ organizations and individuals are on the rise.17 A recent report from GLAAD, UltraViolet, Kairos, and the Women’s March shows that 60% of LGBTQ people feel harmed not only from direct harassment and hate, but from witnessing harassment against other LGBTQ community members such as celebrities and public figures.18 Directing hate against LGBTQ public figures is a common vehicle for expressing general anti-LGBTQ bigotry. When your companies maintain policy loopholes that allow such hate, this perpetuates harm against entire communities.
- Anti-transgender hate speech, including targeted misgendering, deadnaming, and hate-driven tropes.19 For example, Media Matters, GLAAD and others have identified multiple YouTube videos — which have accumulated millions of views — that bully, harass, and misgender trans people. In each video, prominent anti-trans pundits use YouTube to demean, target, and misgender young people, their parents, and public figures20 in videos saturated with blatant anti-trans rhetoric. These videos remain active despite these violations having been reported by Media Matters, GLAAD, and other organizations to YouTube.
My first qualification is about “hate speech.” My view is that, as far as possible, social-media outlets should adhere to the First Amendment principles of free speech, while recognizing that, as private companies, they don’t have to. But I’m in favor of the open discourse that the First Amendment provides.
Note, though, that the Amendment does not protect all speech: it disallows threats to people, speech intended to promote imminent lawless action , false advertising, fraud, and defamation. FIRE gives a list of exceptions, noting that “hate speech” and online “harassment” (but not harassment in the workplace) are protected categories of speech. I’m not sure why, if you take the First Amendment view, transgender people should be protected from legal speech while other groups like Jews, Muslims, or any minority, are not. (As a First-Amendment hard-liner, and a secular Jew, I am perfectly happy to have people make anti-Semitic remarks on social media, including denying the Holocaust or even, like the Scottish dog, raise their paw when the owner says “gas the Jews”.) But of course I reserve the right to answer that nonsense on the same social media.
Given the tremendous variation in what people think of as “hate speech” which is also legal speech, nobody should be immune on social media from “hate speech”—except the form that violates the First Amendment. For crying out loud, P. Z. Myers called me an “asshole” the other day, and I’m fine with that, though I won’t engage in the kind of puerile name-calling that occurs during his daily Two Minutes Hate.
But what worries me about this particular issue is that some justifiable discussion of trans matters might fall under the nature of “hate speech” or “disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth”, and it this discussion should not be censored on the grounds that it engenders hate. I’m thinking in particular of criticism of “affirmative care”, which to me includes not just a therapeutic rush to confirm whatever gender identity a young person claims, but also the rush to give gender-dysphoric children puberty-blocking hormones. This is because the efficacy of “gender affirming therapy” (henceforth GAT), as contrasted with conventional therapy with an objective and empathic counselor has not been demonstrated, and GAT almost invariably leads to hormones: first blockers and then either testosterone or estrogen. (And sometimes surgery.) We know that most gender dysphoric children who aren’t given GAT will resolve their issues, most often either resuming their original gender or becoming gay. In both cases. the possibly damaging effects of hormone therapy and surgery are avoided. Of course some of those children will go on to become transgender, and assuming that they are of age (say 16 or 18) when they decide to take hormones, that is their decision.
But the manifesto above assumes that GAT is always the way to go. At least that’s what I take from the desire to ban “Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth.” Who determines what is “medically necessary” for youth? The assumption here is that transgender youth (including those who are gender dysphoric and feel “trapped in the wrong body”) require medical healthcare. Yet there’s a lot of debate about that, and that debate should not be censored, even if you think social media needn’t adhere to the First Amendment. These issues are ongoing throughout the West, and Europe has dealt with them differently from the U.S., taking a more wait-and-see approach. Calling for caution about these matters until the data are is is not transphobia.
And there is this claim in the text leading up to the list of demands given above. The bolding is mine.
This disinformation and hate, inadequately moderated on your platforms, plays an outsized role in the sharp increase in real-world anti-transgender targeting and violence.9 As documented by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2022,10 this is particularly the case when it comes to the online extremists leading proactive coordinated campaigns of hate and lies about gender affirming healthcare for trans youth.11 Despite the fact that every leading medical and psychological association affirms the safety and necessity of gender affirming healthcare for trans people, including youth, inflammatory disinformation falsely asserting that this healthcare is dangerous is allowed to fester on your platforms because it drives clicks and profit. Trans youth and their families and care providers are being endangered by your negligence, causing many families to flee their homes.
It may well be that all the American associations assert that gender-affirming healthcare is “safe and necessary”, but there are many physicians who dissent. More important, entire European countries have not embraced that affirmation, but are worried about the hormonal aspects of GAT as possibly harmful in the long term, and are using things like puberty blockers only in clinical trials. This is now the case in the UK and Sweden, while puberty blockers are being strictly limited in places like Finland, Norway, and France. And just yesterday Ireland’s national health service board (the HSE) ordered a review of puberty blockers in children with gender dysphoria.
But doctors do not agree [with American claims that GAT is necessary] , particularly in Europe, where no treatments have been banned but a genuine debate is unfurling in this field. In Finland, for example, new treatment guidelines put out in 2020 advised against the use of puberty-blocking drugs and other medical interventions as a first line of care for teens with adolescent-onset dysphoria. Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare followed suit in 2022, announcing that such treatments should be given only under exceptional circumstances or in a research context. Shortly after that, the National Academy of Medicine in France recommended la plus grande réserve in the use of puberty blockers. Just last month, a national investigatory board in Norway expressed concerns about the treatment. And the U.K.’s only national gender clinic for children, the Tavistock, has been ordered to close its doors after a government-commissioned report found, among other problems, that its Dutch-protocol-based approach to treatment lacked sufficient evidence.
Last November, the NYT reviewed the evidence for the harms vs. the value of puberty blockers, concluding that we just don’t have enough data to pronounce them safe and irreversible. Another NYT article by Emily Bazelon last June highlighted the “deep divisions” in America’s medical community about gender-affirming healthcare. Here’s an excerpt from Bazelon’s piece.
Taking puberty suppressants (or hormones) for gender affirmation is “off-label,” meaning this specific use of the medications is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Off-label prescriptions are common and don’t imply anything improper, but there may be less research about the drug’s effects. If young people continue on to hormone treatments, puberty suppressants “probably” compromise fertility, especially for trans girls, Stephen M. Rosenthal, a pediatric endocrinologist at the gender center at U.C.S.F. who is on the group for the SOC8 chapter on hormone treatments, explained in a review last year for Nature Reviews Endocrinology. The medication can also prevent bone density from increasing as it typically would, and while levels returned to normal in trans boys who went on to hormone therapy, they remained low in trans girls who did the same, according to a 2020 study from the Amsterdam clinic. Little is known about the impact on brain development. “The relative paucity of outcomes data raises notable concerns,” Rosenthal wrote in his review. But he has no hesitation about prescribing puberty suppressants to kids who are deemed ready for them at his clinic. “The observed benefits greatly outweigh the potential adverse effects,” he said.
The problem is that we don’t have a good handle on the “potential adverse effects.” That’s why they’re “potential.”
(See my post on her article and the ACLU’s enraged reaction to Bazelon’s piece).
I’ll draw to a close by saying that the two NYT pieces alone would be considered “hate speech” by the GLAAD manifesto above, yet they’re objective discussions of GAT, both affirming the need for more data before we start a widespread practice of prescribing hormones to kids with gender dysphoria. This is not transphobia, but a necessary and essential debate that has to take place, along with acquiring data, before making GAT any kind of gold standard or requirement for treating gender-dysphoric children. Calling for bans on such discussion is not only misguided, but potentially harmful.
Finally, Jesse Singal has tweeted his take on the manifesto above:
2/ If this policy were enacted, it would mean that users could get suspended or banned for e.g. publishing the Swedish health authority's view that "the risks of [youth gender medicine] currently outweigh the possible benefits[.]"
4/ When I tried to reach out to GLAAD to discuss some of this stuff, I was informed "GLAAD is not a medical organization or association" and was referred to Jack Turban as a trustworthy expert. pic.twitter.com/BBLHyXgh6v
In the response from GLAAD, two physicians are mentioned, and you might want to look up their records. They—especially Turban—are known for being wholehearted advocates of GAT.
22 thoughts on “Celebrities and influencers call on social media to remove anti-trans “hatred””
They had me at “medically necessary”.
Yeah, that phrase stuck out at me, too: petitio principii.
If one reads the juvenile literature on this topic, it becomes unclear what the objective is and what is “unkind”.
An example/rant excuse :
A book instructs the young adult reader that (ca. 2019) “lately, ‘biological sex’ has begun to be debunked [..]”, which “language is more appropriate” (Orwellian), and “the sheer number of variables involved in determining somebody’s sex can be very inconsistent”, then that gets a pass as not “hate speech” – even though it is unkind to lie and misinform minors in their personal gnosis with such a piece of writing. Recruitment of children to clubs is, of course, covered by free speech as well. Sort of.
It comes down to this perplexing distinction between adult and child. I have no solution to that.
[ sigh..]
Ranting complete. I can give a reference if needed for the quotes.
The problem with these demands is that they are transparent. Saying that you think medical intervention for children is wrong, for example, would get you branded as a transphobe. The goal is to end the debate, and it should be a debate, by censoring the critics.
Can anyone point to any actual examples of “anti-trans hate” on social media that should actually be banned?
Or is the whole thing merely a cover-story for banning any disagreement with any part of their ideology?
After all, “… malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth” would be more-accurately phrased: “true and accurate information about un-necessary medical interventions that are not “heathcare” since the body is in a much healthier state without them”.
And: “… anti-LGBTQ extremist hate and disinformation, …” would cover statements such as: “trans women, since they are actually men, should not compete in women’s sports”.
I’d say anything written about sex and gender by J. K. Rowling.
Abigail Shrier’s book “Irreversible Damage,” which ACLU lawyer Chase Stangio called for being banned, and that banning was “a hill he’d die on.”
Is your definition of “hate” only slurs and the like? Anything else short of that would not qualify? I feel there’s an Excluded Middle issue that can’t be dismissed by appealing to extremes. How would you classify someone saying that transgender does not really physically exist and is a mental delusion? Is that “disagreement” or “hate”? Suppose it’s harsher and goes on at length, falling short of slurs, but mocking and derisive? Now let’s take a not-so-hypothetical of a web site which regularly promotes articles that are all variations of saying “This public figure who says they are transgender is really a (man|women), laugh at them for this”.
This is all Free Speech. But where would you put it on the hate-disagreement continuum? Do you see the problem here?
It is easy to notice that the label is “LGBTQ” but the complaints are all about the sensitivities of the TQ. More forced teaming from GLAAD.
Also nice to see Jesse Singal back on twitter after his short spell in jail for violating hippos.
Is there a reference to the claim that “every leading medical and psychological association affirms the safety and necessity of gender affirming healthcare for trans people, including youth”? I noted that the manifesto had generously supplied links to sources in every bullet point, but there was no link there.
I think the claim is true. The problem is that the evidence behind those affirmations is thin, poor quality, and self-serving as has been discussed extensively here, probably better than in most medical journal clubs.. So far none of these “leading medical and psychological association[s]” has deigned to acknowledge this, or even that there might be maybe a twitch of controversy. Just last week the Canadian Pediatric Society published guidelines endorsing the whole nine yards like everyone else. (The only real danger of puberty blockers, says the CPS, is that when it comes time to fashion a vagina out of a boy’s scrotum, there may not be enough skin there to work with.
The only criticism comes from outsiders like regulators and legislatures, such as those who shut down Tavistock, courageous non-physician Substackers, and cranks like us…and of course our host.
It’s as if the clinical societies are writing their treatment guidelines in such a way to show that doctors and therapists were practising according to recognized standards of best practices, so there!. For when the lawsuits arrive.
I’m not based in the US, so pardon my ignorance. But I’m under the impression that the general discourse regarding trans issues in the US surrounds the validity of gender-affirming care as well as fairness in women sports. No doubt there’ll be transphobic and hateful sentiments as a consequence of this dialogue, but to what degree is that hate the highlight of the discourse?
Like the ACLU, my impression is that GLAAD has been institutionally captured. For instance, they’ve abused the influence they have to attempt to ruin Jesse Singal’s and Colin Wright’s reputation for their dissenting but legitimate and good faith views against gender-affirming care and gender ideology. Given how GLAAD is acting in bad faith, it’s hard to not see how they’re trying to pull of a motte and bailey here by framing discourses that are legitimate and of public interest as “transphobic” and “hateful”. This is pretty much straight out of the “woke” playbook.
However things might turn out, I hope the social media companies would publicly acknowledge and address any possible hate on their platform in response to GLAAD’s campaign, while also publicly rejecting GLAAD’s attempt to overreach ideologically. Ultimately, while it’s good that there exist non-profit organisations that hold aspects of society accountable, the cultural influence they might gain from it must still be merited; otherwise, a wolf in sheep’s clothing would get to dictate our social norms and discourses. In this case, GLAAD strikes me as a radical ideological organisation that rejects evidence in favour of ideology, and is pushing their ideology by means of a trojan horse, that being LGBT rights.
While Trump might have been an awful joke outside of the US, what actually gets exported is “woke”. The cultural institutions and organisations in the US (which are themselves institutionally captured) have a huge reach and influence all over the world. Unless these organisations get called out for the frauds they are (or their fraudulent and ideologically motivated claims and recommendations), this would inevitably influence and screw up the social climate and policies of countries such as mine.
I don’t venture into dark corners of social media, so I can’t provide examples. But I would think that there is a lot of really hateful, bigoted speech out there against trans people, with the view that they must somehow be depraved and immoral and especially dangerous to children. There is an increase in violence toward trans people. That is for sure.
They certainly have exercised their right to make claims using wide-open terms and situations. “What ever hurts a person’s feelings should be censored.” That’s what they want. They’ll know it when they feel it, and inform Musk et al to cancel.
{begin conjecture} Many of the grievances the celebrities want GLADD to police are triggered by those of us speaking out in outrage over the atrocities and recruiting Woke activists are doing, advocating, and fighting to legalize. {end conjecture}
And yes, there is hate in many of our outrages, such as surgery on minors, permanent infertility, and sexualizing of children. There is zero justification for these things, and we hate these acts. It is free speech for us to scream out that we hate them.
Many people who were originally happy to use trans people’s Preferred Pronouns, refer to them by their Preferred Gender, and agree that “man” and “woman” were gender terms (though “male” and “female” were reserved for sex) have changed their minds. The impulse to be kind and generous to others has been tempered by the recognition that this is a more serious matter, one which not only involves untested medical procedures and damage to women’s sports, but the nature of truth and freedom of dissent. Analyze the claim … first. And then recognize that whatever you grant for the sake of courtesy will be written into law and textbooks.
The crux of the issue involves multiple problems which stem from the attempt to replace sex with gender. When the only acceptable vocabulary we can use automatically replaces sex with gender this forces the resolution in one direction. Honesty and plain speaking isn’t hate. Enough with the language games.
Genderists are for the most part seriously convinced that they’re not only right, but that it’s so obvious they’re right that the only reason anyone disagrees is because they’re driven by a deep-seated loathing of those who are different. It’s like the religious assuming atheists “hate God.” Yes, there is genuine transphobia out there, but they fling the accusation around with such abandon that I no longer take it seriously unless they’ve got a clear, specific example.
Posting to agree with you, and to add that I also observe the exact phenomenon of thinkers withdrawing simple curtesy about pronouns, etc. because we now find out they served as a tool for colonizing sex with gender, as you described. The nice silk gloves are off.
“celebrities”? Giving advise on medical treatments, eh?
This quote from Ricky Gervais comes to mind:
> You’re in no position to lecture the public, about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
“conspiracy theory”
My copy of Michael Shermer’s Conspiracy came in just in time.
Andrew Sullivan’s recent piece, which Jerry excerpted recently, is fresh in my mind and pertinent here.
https://open.substack.com/pub/andrewsullivan/p/gay-rights-and-the-limits-of-liberalism
I am not based in the US either but I can assure you that this is a real problem here also north of the border.
At the start of “Pride Month” here in Canada our virtue signalling woke Prime Minister had the gall to stand up and announce to the assembled persons that “Canada is awash with LGBTQ HATRED”.
Whilst I can accept that he is entitled to his view it shows just how detached he and his sycophantic followers are. He is also now involved in dictating to the Conservative Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick over LGBTQ disagreements in the Public School system and management of this whole sorry “trans rights business. He has been told to “butt out”
He is correct in one sense that Canada is awash with something but from my perspective and that of many others it is Awash with a majority who are tired of being constantly lectured and dictated to by what is realistically a minor part of the population with an agenda that at best is troublesome and at worst is downright dangerous particularly when it involves the vulnerable youth who are the recipients of this propaganda. The invasion of women and girls rights is under attack here just like everywhere else and the standard response is accusations of “transphobia, fascism antigay and far worse especially when it seems now it is supported and encouraged by the democratically elected PM and Government. NO CRITICISM ALLOWED, or you are in big trouble.
Who is really behind all this nonsense or has everyone gone mad?
Have to add a separate comment :
An excerpt is illustrative of evidence of a “conspiracy theory”, from :
Keenan, Harper, and “Lil Miss Hot Mess.” (2020)
“Drag Pedagogy: The playful practice of queer imagination in early childhood.” Curriculum Inquiry 50(5): 440–461.
Excerpt:
“Rather than building empathy from a set of presumed straight or cisgender children, then, drag pedagogy might enact a mode of queer kinship that acknowledges that there is already queerness within the classroom. In turn, drag queen teachers have much to learn from interactions with children: many queens reflect that Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) allows them to build relationships with young people that otherwise would not be possible. ”
[…]
“[I]t is often assumed that the primary pedagogical goal of queer education should be to increase empathy towards LGBT people. […] It is undeniable that DQSH participates in many of these tropes of empathy, from the marketing language the programme uses to its selection of books. Much of this is strategically done in order to justify its educational value.”
[…]
” This approach can support students in finding the unique or queer aspects of themselves – rather than attempting to understand what it’s like to be LGBT.”
The “hate speech” to be censored is anything that leads to “misgendering” the vulnerable population of individuals who claim to have been born in the wrong body. Since recent decisions by the medical authorities in Finland, Sweden, Norway, the UK, and France pose this danger, correct speech should eliminate any reference to these decisions. To be on the safe side, from now on we should just avoid mentioning the existence of Finland, Sweden, Norway, the UK, and France.
> For crying out loud, P. Z. Myers called me an “asshole” the other day
Wear that badge of honour with pride. Myers lost whatever credibility he had a decade ago in an eerily similar situation. Recall how he sided with a very vocal, self-serving group intent on politicizing and taking over a “free thought” conference and group.
They’ve since disappeared and those who faced Meyers’ wrath and censorship have been proven correct, while Myers carries on whacking his head with a hammer and wondering why it still hurts.