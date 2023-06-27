The end of affirmative action

Here’s a prediction that’s a no-brainer: this week the Supreme Court will override the Bakke decision and rule that race-based school admissions are unconstitutional. (Several states, including California, have already done this.) This will leave schools in a quandary, since nearly all universities have declared that they’re in favor of “diversity” (they mean ethnic diversity), but they’ll no longer be able to attain it using race as one criterion for admission. (Bakke prohibited “quotas”.)
The title of the article below, from the Free Press, is a bit misleading, as we already know what will happen: schools will try to do an end run around the Court’s ruling by eliminating or downgrading indices of “merit” like grades or test scores, and concentrate intead on “holistic admissions”, a backet of intangibles that includes skin color, ethnicity, and “personality”.
And it’s the “personality” issue that ultimately brought this case to the Supreme Court. Investigation of Harvard’s admissions policy revealed that assessment of personality scores was used, probably deliberately, to lower the apparent “merit” of Asian American Applicants. As the article below notes:
A 2018 analysis of 160,000 applicant records uncovered during discovery in the suit showed that Asian Americans, while outperforming every other group on academics and extracurriculars, received low marks from Harvard admissions officers when it came to personality traits—lowering their odds of admission. Asian American students were consistently deemed less “likable, courageous, kind, and respectable.”
That this method was invidious was revealed by showing that when applicants were interviewed in person by Harvard alums or other university people, their scores were not lower than those of other groups. They were lower only when Asian Americans were assessed on paper by admissions officers who never met them. To me, this gave little doubt that there was deliberate discrimination going on here, though two sets of Federal courts unaccountably ignored this and ruled for Harvard. An appeal took the case to the Supreme Court.
As I’ve said before, affirmative action is a tough one for me. I am pretty much a merit-based admission person, but I don’t want to see colleges—especially “elite ones”—devoid of people of color. There’s something about the “optics” of that situation that bothers me. We are a multicultural and multiethnic America, and that should be reflected in higher education. On the other hand, I don’t favor using “holisitic” admissions, which, in the Harvard case (and probably others) led to palpable racism against Asian Americans. One solution I’m gravitating towards is class based admissions, which acts to give up a leg to all the socioeconomically disadvantaged regardless of ethnicity, and it’s legal.
I do not, however, favor lowering the merit bar so much that people unqualified to attend a college get in. After all, there are tons of colleges with widely varying admission standards, there are also technical colleges, and, as John McWhorter claims, perhaps not everyone needs to go to college. But in effect, there’s higher education for everyone.
At any rate, this article tells you what you really know: “holistic admissions” is in the offing. Click to read
Quotes from the piece are indented. The article begins by recounting what UC Berkeley did to boost diversity after affirmative action was banned in California, first by university rules and then by law:
Ultimately, the task force concluded that, to achieve racial diversity and not violate University of California policy, it had to deemphasize quantitative yardsticks like grades and test scores and focus on other things. “The prevailing opinion was that if we focused on these qualitative assessments of a person’s interests, lived experience, that would contribute to the diversity of students,” Carson said.
The task force’s conclusion was borne out when, in the spring of 1997—after affirmative action had been prohibited at the University of California but before Boalt could implement the task force’s recommendations—the numbers of minority students admitted to the law school plummeted.
That year, the number of black students admitted to Boalt declined from 9.2 percent the year before to 1.8 percent. Latino admits dropped from 4.2 percent to 2 percent. Meanwhile, the proportion of Asian American students jumped from 15.5 percent to nearly 19 percent, and that of white students, from 57.3 percent to nearly 68 percent.
Which made the task force’s proposal all the more urgent.
Within a few years, admissions officers across the country started to call the new ideas “holistic admissions” or “holistic review.” It sounded more palatable than affirmative action, but really it was a way of achieving the same outcome without saying so explicitly.
Over the past three decades, colleges across the country—public and private—have adopted this approach in an effort to boost their student bodies’ racial diversity.
“Holistic” now includes as a criterion “lived experience”:
Yvonne Berumen, the vice president of admissions and financial aid at Pitzer College, east of Los Angeles, shared Green’s perspective. “One of the most important things in the admission process is the lived experience,” she said. “Race is a part of that.” (“Lived experience,” affirmative action critics said, is like “holistic admissions” or “diversity.” It’s a way of signaling a preference for black and Latino students, while not appearing to be discriminatory.)
If schools are barred from taking all that into account, Berumen said, “it would really change the demographic landscape of higher education.”
The “Green” above is Sonia Green, a black student at Duke, who makes no apologies for using “lived experience” as a criterion:
Green said that the old, meritocratic way of determining who gets into elite universities was actually discriminatory. “Being colorblind is racist, because it erases part of somebody’s identity,” Green said. “By saying that you don’t see someone’s race or you don’t see their color and you just see them as a person, it tells black students that you don’t see the communities that they’ve grown up in and you don’t see the experiences that have made them who they are.”
She suggested that Asian Americans who felt as though they’d been discriminated against by elite universities should rethink that. “I don’t think it’s just because you’re Asian,” Green said. “It’s probably because the school didn’t see you as being a good fit, or the school didn’t get to know enough about you as a person.”
But the problem with this is that ethnicity is not a great indicator of “lived experience”. Does a well-off Nigerian student, or a black student from a middle-class home, have the same “lived experience” as, say, a kid from an impoverished home on Chicago’ South Side? I doubt it, yet I don’t doubt that race will be an important component (if not the only component) of “lived experience.” Green’s view seems to be that there is a relevant commonality of the communities that black student grew up in that should give them a leg up in admissions. Well, you can make the argument that ethnicity is a good index of lived experience, but you don’t need it if you use socioeconomic status, combined with merit, as criteria for admissions.
Further, the “holistic” route was exactly what was used to keep Jews out of places like Harvard in the earlier 20th century:
In the 1920s, he recalled, Ivy League schools introduced “holistic admissions” to keep out high-achieving Jewish newcomers—only then they simply called them quotas. The much revered Harvard Man (or, for that matter, the Yale Man or Princeton Man) was a type: WASPy, athletic, well-connected, well to do.
After World War II, the old antisemitism gave way to the new meritocracy, which emphasized quantitative metrics like the SAT and grade point average to ensure that discrimination against Jews or any other unwanted minority wouldn’t rear its ugly head.
One asks: why do we consider it odious to have used holistic criteria to keep Jews out of schools, but perfectly fine to use the same criteria to keep Asian Americans (or whites out of schools)? You can respond that “discrimination like that is okay if it allows for more blacks and Hispanics to get into college,” but the whole problem is moot if you use socioeconomic criteria, which of course are correlated with ethnicity, but not perfectly. And to me, the imperfect correlation makes the whole process fairer, for there are disadvantaged people in every group.
The article winds up by noting that Asian Americans are pretty divided on the “holistic admissions” issue, but are gradually moving against this kind of affirmative action as they’re gravitating more towards the political right. In fact, as a new YouGov poll reveals, “considering race at all in the admissions process is viewed as unacceptable by 65% of Americans, while 25% say race should be allowed to be considered among other factors. About half of Democrats (48%) and Black Americans (47%) reject allowing colleges to consider race in admissions decisions.”
The graph:
I didn’t realize that so many Americans were opposed to any consideration of an applicant’s race. Surprisingly, 9% more black and 34% more Hispanics oppose using race as even one of several criteria. Even 8% more Democrats oppose affirmative action than support it. (The gap, of course, is much larger among Republicans, who don’t differ much from Independents.
Well, the decision will come down, perhaps today but almost surely within a week. Affirmative action will be dead, singing with the Choir Invisible. And colleges are already plotting workarounds. This will involve devaluating data like grades and test scores, and more “holistic” admissions. But I don’t think that, in the future, universities will be able to get away with what Harvard did: using bogus “holistic” criteria to achieve the ethnic mix they want. Let’s just think about to socioeconomic status, with more consideration of measurable “merit” and less “holism”.
21 thoughts on “The end of affirmative action”
I have seen this table floating around…..but most recently at this Twitter account, which politically may rub the wrong way. Thoughts?
https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1673036758647177217
And also this one….that I just saw:
https://twitter.com/robkhenderson/status/1673363618107097088
Don’t know but these two books should be read :
Affirmative Action Around the World
– An Empirical Study
Thomas Sowell
YALE UNIVERSITY PRESS NEW HAVEN & LONDON
2004
And
THE SHAPE OF THE RIVER
LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES OF CONSIDERING RACE IN
COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY
ADMISSIONS
William G. Bowen and Derek Bok
1998 Princeton University Press
Good! I am very glad to see affirmative action disappear. It should be based on merit and merit alone, regardless of any other external factors that are out of our control. Lowering standards is NOT the answer either. You have the same set of standards that apply to EVERYONE. If you can make it, excellent! If not, try harder and see what you need to work on, then try again after you have strengthened those skill sets.
The problem with merit only admissions is that people of low incomes tend to have lower test scores because of their education and upgrading. It is a generational effect, so that young people who would have had the academic merit don’t have the academic merit. If I was born and raised in a trailer park in Appalachia, I doubt if I could have ever gotten into college let alone be sitting on a PhD.
It is often said that a diverse student body is good for students as they get to rub elbows with people from different backgrounds – different races but also different socioeconomic backgrounds – that they would not have otherwise done, and this is considered a valuable part of the broadening experience that you get from going to college. I agree with that. But to me what is even more important is that giving disadvantaged people a chance to get into college offers them a chance to move into the middle class. Generations have most certainly done this. They benefit, and so will their children and their children’s children. It’s the the most important way that I know to give disadvantaged people a chance.
Unfortunately, this is used as a crutch far too often. There are plenty of people who have plenty of disadvantages of all kinds but if you want something bad enough, you WILL find a way of achieving it. You CANNOT lower standards based on disadvantages. This is NOT fair, or depending on the circumstances, safe for ANYONE. I was NOT born into a wealthy or rich family. My parents were blue-collard working class people, and my dad could barely read or write. They wanted the best for me, and made a lot of sacrifices to offer me good opportunities, and of course, I had to work hard to make things happen. By lowering standards people will always wonder “did I get in because of (fill in the blank) or did I get in because I deserved it?” And again, by lowering standards, you are putting people at risk and possibly endangering them if someone gets in who does not meet the required standards for the position.
Bravo.
It’s just that what I am describing works. It is great that you got somewhere because of being born with a stronger than average work ethic, but many people don’t have that gift and it really isn’t their fault. How is having a gift somehow “merit”?
There are also people who are disadvantaged, more so than you were but they have all the work ethic you’d want and they are trying their hardest to get somewhere, but they just can’t because of where they are. I don’t want a world that just says ‘too bad. Die in poverty’.
You’re making the mistake of confusing a merit base for jobs and careers with a merit base for a good life.
I think we should organize society in such a way that regardless of whether or not a person is born predisposed to have some talent or capability that society finds valuable they will be able to live a good life. Access to food, housing, vacations, recreation, etc… should not be based on how ‘valuable’ you are to society. We have reached the point in development (in ‘western’ nations) where there is enough wealth and productivity that as long as everyone contributes (in some way, even if that is as a janitor) there are enough goods and services to go around so that we can all live a good life.
Access to education to better oneself shouldn’t be based on grades, but the education to better oneself can happen at home, or at a library, or any number of non-university/college locations. Medical schools and research universities are not primarily places for self discovery but should be places for training those who can build the next generation of medicine and technology. Yes of course we should better ourselves at school but once past the entry level and moving on to the more advanced degrees and competitive programs merit is the only thing that makes sense.
I am wholly in favour of merit based scoring for jobs and education because in those realms merit matters. We should only want the best doctors, the best engineers. Ensuring that the best and brightest become scientists, engineers, and practice medicine, ensures that everyone will benefit as new technologies and medical practices are discovered.
bMark I get what you’re saying, and I don’t think you’re wrong. As they used to say, AA was supposed to be a gentle finger on the scales in favour of a black or other disadvantaged person of equal ability or merit.
But the medical school admission rates posted by dd @1 are not a gentle finger, and they imply admission of many relatively underqualified applicants: half the white applicants in the top tranche of MCAT scores go unadmitted, while half of black applicants in the bottom tranche get admitted.
The cost of doing that isn’t borne just by the applicants who don’t get admitted. It must also affect the quality of the lawyers, physicians, engineers, and professors who come out the other end of those professional schools. That seems like a disservice to their clients, patients, and students, and to the citizens and taxpayers who fund the professional schools (at least the public ones). Those seem like very high costs to me. IDK whether they are worth the diversity benefit.
A middle class life is perfectly possible after graduating from a middle-tier college, as is going on to graduate or professional education. My friends from my days at Cal State include a doctor, a lawyer, and an Ivy League tenured professor.
Why is this always discussed as though it’s the difference between going to college and not going to college, when every high school graduate in the US will have a variety of schools offering them a place?
We should clarify why we even have a tier of elite universities – particular elite public universities – before we decide how they should admit students.
The time for trans-intersectionalizing everything has come, to increase the chances of making the cut in Utopia.
Remember the guy who “CRISPRed” himself? I wonder how that worked for him – might be a new disruptive technology – transgenetics.
I think it is quite reasonable for a private college to use various criteria in addition to academic abilities for admission. For example, they may want to have students from small rural communities as well as from big cities. Taking such considerations into account in admissions does not mean the college is “lowering standards”. I went to a small liberal arts college with extremely high academic standards, and also a commitment to admitting students with very different backgrounds. Why should a private college not take the view that exposure to fellow students who have different backgrounds and talents and interests is part of a good education? I think this is a disagreement with the “merit alone” argument in the comment from ajeanneinthekitchen.
I also favor weighing in class-based admissions as a way to maintain diversity in college. But I worry that it might not work so well on racial and ethnic diversity if there are more poor white kids applying than poor black or hispanic kids. I could be wrong, though.
Maybe a way that would work for smaller colleges is to have a system that includes sampling from this or that geographic region. Since people tend to concentrate by race and ethnicity, that could help maintain diversity and it wouldn’t be overtly race based so it could be legal. Of course admissions will really have a matrix of factors, including merit based criteria (that is probably the main one), but then also considerations based on geographic region and other factors like legacy admissions. I think colleges love legacy admissions because that encourages donations from alumni.
Have you read the Sowell or Bok books I cited above?
The results of Black performance in college is discussed in part of Sowell’s book. He shows that regardless of “race”, the fact is that pursuing a degree at a school matched to ability is better for the student and society than using race to get students of lower ability into faster paced schools because those students can be expected to end up on academic probation or – I suppose – expelled – a fact that Bowen and Bok ignore in their tome of Excel graphs if students who graduated.
‘No’ to your question.
But I am a bit bogged down in your description. Are you saying that there are better outcomes for both the student and for society if admissions are based on ability rather than on race? That wouldn’t be surprising.
Also it isn’t surprising that students of lower ability are admitted to top notch schools that they have a very high probation and drop-out rate.
I cannot disagree with anything you have written, but I might add: Contrary to a comment in the original article, the purpose of the SAT was to keep Jews out of the Ivy League. They did so by employing geographic quotas. I remember getting Honorable Mention or Runner-Up in some scholarship competition or other, even though my score on a test exceeded those of students from the southwest who were actually awarded the scholarship. That said, when you admit a student to college, you are partly assessing their potential. If a person from a poor high school does comparatively well, can we not reasonably infer that they have more potential than someone from a wealthier high school?
” I am pretty much a merit-based admission person, but I don’t want to see colleges—especially “elite ones”—devoid of people of color.”
The racial makeup of a college is not relevant. The lived experience of the people I went to school with, who were my shipmates and my colleagues at all levels didn’t mean much at all, and to assume it does is to engage in stereotyping.
For me, Peter Arcidiacono’s work, demonstrates the limited success and futility of affirmative action at the post-secondary level, The disparity problem is rooted in the lack of academic skills gained by students of color during their K-12 education. Ironically, Harvard’s education college is notorious for academic theories that make excuses for this lack of achievement.
Students of color are not benefitted by placing them in universities they are ill-equipped to succeed academically. That’s a fundamental truth we can’t deny.
Absolutely!
As our host points out, colleges have been gaming the Bakke decision for 40 years. The very term “affirmative action” is a contentless euphemism. The “holistic” admissions gimmick has always been transparently dishonest. Could it be, I wonder, that accepting these crooked practices in admissions offices has normalized other sorts of deception and make-believe elsewhere in academe? For example, the underhanded replacement of the word “equality” by its look-alike “equity”, the increasingly weird rejection of simple biology, and the charades of academic scholarship exposed by the Boghossian/Pluckrose/Lindsay experiment?
“As I’ve said before, affirmative action is a tough one for me. I am pretty much a merit-based admission person, but I don’t want to see colleges—especially “elite ones”—devoid of people of color.”
Aren’t Asians considered people of color?
All this sneaking around, with the government chasing you, a shower of virtue signaling, Wokes joyous with the hideous confusion.
Stop government schools.
Private education only.
Plenty of help with money, voluntarily gathered.
Universities compete on the marketplace of ideas.
Requires transparency.
Do you want a degree credential from a school that recruits based on bias and quota? Do you want to have a doctor whose degree came from that school? Do you want your tax dollars to go to a “state school” that fiddles with reality to look good to Woke?
If not, choose one that goes only by merit. Regardless.