Our dorm ducks

Yes, a mother and ten ducklings are marooned on the garden plaza connecting two dorms here, and I was called as the Duck Rescuer to deal with them. Our plan is to let them grow up on the plaza, as there’s plenty of space, shrubbery and lawns, as well as a cement area, and we will ensure that they’re fed and watered until they’re able to fly (they cannot jump off the plaza as it’s surrounded by a high wall). There are no students here, so there’s nobody to disturb them. Facilities and a kindly worker in the dorm are looking after them when I can’t get in—which is most of the time.

So, meet Maria and her ten ducklings (there were ten when I first saw them, so none have disappeared). “Maria” was the name of the grandmother of the woman at Facilities who alerted us to the brood and is helping us,

As a duck rescuer once told me, “Ducks are really good at finding safe places to nest, but not so good at finding safe places to nest near water.” This is the case here, but we’re giving the babies plenty of water to splash around in.

Ten—count them—ten.

Ceiling Cat help me—I do love my ducks!

And they’re in very good shape. Look at those full crops!

Of course Amy is still incubating her brood on a Regenstein Library window ledge, and we’ll have to figure out how to deal with the hatchlings when they jump to the ground to be with mom.