When I walked to work this morning, I noticed that several other early risers on the street were wearing masks. I had no idea why. Was Covid back?
It turns out that our Canadian friends have finally gifted our city with the effluvium of their wildfires: a ton of smoke in the air. In fact, the news reports that Chicago right now has the worst air in the world.
Canadian wildfire smoke pouring into Chicago has made its air quality the worst in the world Tuesday.
The World Air Quality Index ranked Chicago as the worst for air quality, with Minneapolis, Dubai, Detroit and Delhi rounding out the top five. Chicago’s air is labeled an “unhealthy” 200 by the index.
The National Weather Service blamed the conditions and low visibility on the wildfire smoke that has wafted down from Canada and impacted large regions of the United States. The service suggested limiting prolonged outdoor activities.
The funny thing is that although it’s a bit hazy out, I don’t smell smoke at all. My sniffer may be insensitive, but it hasn’t been in the past. The Washington Post says this:
Visibility in the city was down to two miles, with smoke reported in the observation from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The Weather Service expects visibilities of 1 to 3 miles across the region for much of the day.
“You can literally smell the smoke in the air today in Chicago from the Canadian wildfires,” wrote a Twitter user.
It’s warm and partly sunny out, and normally I’d be able to see the skyscrapers of downtown from my crib. They’re six miles away. But now this is what I see: bupkes.
I guess I should stay inside, though I walked home for 25 minutes at a rapid pace and didn’t feel wheezy or anything.
8 thoughts on “The Smoky City”
Use the airnow.gov app on your phone or device. I find the AQI numbers vary greatly among providers, so I chose to trust the EPA with airnow.
We had the same problem Sunday/Monday. If not breaking the rules, my photos are here:
https://meeyauw.blogspot.com/2023/06/a-smokey-day.html
You seem to be out of the worst of it. And living high up, you have a/c. I don’t. It was hell closing all windows and living like that for 24 hours. How do people do it when they live in fire areas?
You can monitor this with Apple’s Weather app, clicking the map, and selecting “Air Quality”. It is remarkable, the detail and coverage.
NASA has a service for this as well. I have a link from earlier this season :
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/151433/smoke-smothers-the-northeast
… it’s all I could find in a pinch, but seems smoke analysis info is there.
… I just checked the Weather app, all I see is Chicago is red. No signs of smoke from fires, or maybe they’re relatively small… meaning, there were large fires a month ago and they showed up prominently on the map…
Yeah, sorry about that.
/speaking on behalf of Canada
Milwaukee right now has the worst air pollution in the world.
https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2023/06/27/milwaukees-air-quality-is-currently-worst-among-all-large-cities/
Yes, I am there now and walked for a couple of hours in it. My nose is stuffed up now. I could definitely smell the smoke in the air. In fact, yesterday evening I could smell the turpenes that are characteristic of burning conifers. So the smoke probably came from far northern forests (though today the smoke smelled more like regular dicot trees).
I flew into Chicago last night from Albuberque. The pilot said it would be smoky in Chicago, but I couldn’t tell if the murkiness was due to the smoke or dusk coming on; I don’t recall the smell, but I wasn’t “looking” for it. This morning, in Racine and Kenosha, about 60 miles north of Chicago in Wisconsin, though, the burning smell is obvious, as is the decrease in visibility.
And to add to what GBJames wrote about Milwaukee, I’m about 30 miles south of there.
GCM
I live in the west suburbs of Chicago. I smelled it as soon as I stepped outside for my walk today. Trees half a mile in the distance grayed out behind haze as a landscape miles away usually appears.
Arson is a terrible thing in a country mostly covered up to tree line with softwood forests and few roads for firefighters to get to.