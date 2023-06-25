Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, June 25, 2023, and remember that “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27). But the Sabbath that was made for cats was yesterday. It’s also National Strawberry Parfait Day. Have one, as strawberries are now in season.

Readers will surely know that I regard the Beatles as the best rock group ever and will brook no dissent. And I’ve mentioned this song as my favorite Beatles song, though, given their many wonderful compositions, this was a hard choice. But to celebrate Global Beatles Day, here’s “A Day in the Life“, the last song on side two of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It’s a true Lennon/McCartney collaboration; each wrote parts of the song. I bet you can guess which ones (the lugubrious bits are always John, and he usually sings them.)

I still have my copy of the Sgt. Pepper album from 1967 (see below), and as I wrote ten years ago:

. . . the album, which came out in 1967, is dear to me because it was while listening to the song that I had an near-instant conversion to atheism (read the story in the Chicago Tribune here).

No popular song written today comes anywhere close to this one—or to most of the Beatles songs starting with the Rubber Soul album.

*Now THIS was unexpected: Prigozhin’s mercenary Wagner forces, claiming they’d been attacked in Ukraine by Russians, were marching on Moscow! But just as I wrote this, Prigozhin said his troops were turning around after intercession by Belarus. It’s a godawful mess over there, and as I write this in the early evening of Saturday, it will probably all be different when I publish it. Have a gander:

The Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny V. Prigozhin announced that his troops marching toward Moscow would turn around, shortly after the leader of Belarus said he was in talks with Mr. Prigozhin on a deal to “de-escalate tensions.” The negotiations between Mr. Prigozhin and President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus opened the possibility that the rapidly evolving security crisis embroiling the Russian government could be resolved without armed fighting. But Mr. Prigozhin did not immediately say whether his forces were leaving the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where he has seized critical military and civilian buildings.

In a brief address on Saturday morning, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia called the mutiny an act of treason by people who were delivering “a stab in the back of our country and our people.” Mr. Prigozhin, after lashing out on Friday at the Russian military over its handling of the war in Ukraine, took control of Rostov in the early morning and began moving his armed military convoys toward the Russian capital. Mr. Putin, in turn, scrambled security forces in southwestern Russia and Moscow. The situation shifted quickly late Saturday when Mr. Lukashenko’s office, in a statement, said that Mr. Prigozhin had agreed to the Belarusian leader’s proposal “to stop the movement of armed persons of the Wagner company.” In an audio statement posted to Telegram shortly afterward, Mr. Prigozhin said he was “turning around” to avoid Russian bloodshed and “leaving in the opposite direction to field camps in accordance with the plan.” In fact, NPR says that Russia called for the arrest of Prigozhin and started a criminal investigation. I was sad when Wagner turned around, as this is one thing that really would have messed up Russia’s plans to engulf Ukraine. Now Wagner may be back fighting against Zelinsky. But surely the Russians and the Wagner group are now mutually suspicious, and this cannot help Putin’s campaign. The man and his authority are severely weakened.

*CNN recounts how Western leaders were caught with their pants down over this insurrection. They thought Wagner would go after Russia, but didn’t anticipate the change of plan would be so quick nor that it would reverse itself:

US intelligence officials believe that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the private Wagner military group, had been planning a major challenge to Russia’s military leadership for quite some time, but it was unclear what the ultimate aim would be, three people familiar with the matter told CNN. Intelligence officials briefed congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight earlier this week concerning Wagner group movements and equipment buildups near Russia, two of the people said. US and Western intelligence officials saw signs that Prigozhin was making preparations for such a move, including by massing weapons and ammunition, one Western intelligence official and another person familiar with the intelligence said. A source familiar with the intelligence said “it all happened very quickly,” and it was difficult to discern how serious Prigozhin was about threatening the Russian military and where he would take his troops. Prigozhin had vowed Friday to retaliate against Russian military leadership over an alleged strike on a Wagner military camp and claimed control of military facilities in two Russian cities. Yet by Saturday afternoon, he published an audio recording claiming he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow, just hours after launching an insurrection that posed the greatest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority in decades.

Apparently there has been tension between Wagner and Russia for some time:

. . .As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalled earlier this year, US officials determined last year that there was an internal power struggle underway between the Wagner group and the Russian government, CNN previously reported. However, US and European intelligence officials did not predict that Prigozhin would move to storm the Russian region of Rostov with his forces, according to sources familiar with the intelligence. “It’s so hard to tell how much was talk and how much was real,” one of the sources told CNN. “The tension had been building for so long without anything actually happening.”

NATO and other U.S. allies have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, but of course what else are they going to do? Ukraine is marginally better off than it was two days ago.

*It’s been a year since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, and the states rushed to outlaw abortions—most successfully. Is there anything the Biden administration can do to halt or even reverse this trend? Katie Rogers and

Passing federal legislation, [Biden] told the group, was “the only thing that will actually restore the rights that were just taken away,” recalled Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council. But if the prospect of codifying Roe’s protections in Congress seemed like a long shot a year ago, it is all but impossible to imagine now, with an ascendant far-right bloc in the House and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate. Instead, with the battle over abortion rights turning to individual states, officials in the Biden administration are working with a limited set of tools, including executive orders and the galvanizing power of the presidency, to argue that Republicans running in next year’s elections would impose even further restrictions on abortion. . . .The White House has argued that Mr. Biden is reaching the legal limits of his powers through executive actions. On Friday, his latest executive action in response to the Dobbs decision ordered federal agencies to look for ways to ensure and expand access to birth control. Mr. Biden previously has issued a memorandum to protect access to abortion medication at pharmacies and taken action to protect patients who cross state lines to seek care. The Justice Department has taken legal action against some states restricting abortion. And the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion-pill drug mifepristone was quickly challenged in the courts. (In April, the Supreme Court issued an order to preserve access to the pill as litigation continues.)

*The AP is an old hand at using headlines to distort the news against Israel. Here’s an example I just found from yesterday (click to read):

And then the first two paragraphs. Note that every headline from the anti-Israel MSM is of the form “Israel did X to Palestinian Y”.

A Palestinian assailant opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the West Bank on Saturday before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, hurling stones, spraying bullets and setting fire to homes. The Palestinian gunman approached Israeli troops stationed at the Qalandiya checkpoint outside Jerusalem early in the morning, pulled out an M16 rifle and opened fire, the Israeli police said. Israeli security forces said they shot back, killing the suspected assailant. According to the Israeli rescue service, two security guards in their 20s were hospitalized with minor wounds — at least one from bullet fragments. There was no immediate word on the attacker’s identity. Later on Saturday, residents of the Palestinian village of Umm Safa said that some 50 Israeli settlers armed with rifles and flammable liquid stormed through the streets and tried to set fire to at least five homes with people inside. The Israeli military said it sent security forces to the scene and arrested an Israeli citizen.

At least they say that the Palestinian was a “gunman” in the headline, but of course they could have said “Palestinian terrorist killed while attacking Israeli checkpoint.” The “agent” in these headlines is always the Israelis, and only later do you find out that their attack was provoked.

What about the rampaging villagers? Well, yes, that occurred, and here’s the AP’s account:

Later on Saturday, residents of the Palestinian village of Umm Safa said that some 50 Israeli settlers armed with rifles and flammable liquid stormed through the streets and tried to set fire to at least five homes with people inside. The Israeli military said it sent security forces to the scene and arrested an Israeli citizen. Palestinian rescue teams said they evacuated small children who were suffocating and trapped inside a burning house. Some settlers also opened fire at civilians and medics. A local station, Palestine TV, said settlers fired at Mohammed Radi, its correspondent covering the attacks, shattering his camera. The Palestinian Red Crescent said that one of its medics was wounded by gunfire. Another two medics were wounded when settlers threw a large rock at an ambulance, which crashed through the windshield. Israeli settlers also shot and killed a horse in the village, said resident Ibrahim Ebiat. “This is pure terror,” he said. “People are scared and angry.”

Now, speaking of pure terror (which didn’t result in death, except to a horse), why the rampage. Of course: it was in response to pure terror by Palestinian terrorists, who had killed four civilians a few days before:

Two Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis and wounded four more on Tuesday near the Eli settlement in the northern West Bank, Israeli medics reported. The victims were identified as Elisha Anteman, 17, and Ofer Fayerman, 64, both of Eli; Harel Masoud, 21, of Yad Binyamin; and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, 17, of Ahiya. According to Israeli media, one of the gunmen, Muhannad Faleh, was shot dead by an Israeli civilian at the scene of the shooting. The other gunman, Khaled Mustafa Sabah, fled the scene and was killed by Israeli special forces in the town of Tubas, around 18 miles north of Eli.

These were unarmed civilians. Should the Israelis have rampaged in response? No, not in my view. But, on the other hand, Should terrorists be killing young and old Israeli civilians? Not on your life—or anybody’s? But only way down in the article do you find the one explanatory sentence:

Two Palestinian gunmen then killed four Israeli civilians at a gas station before being shot and killed.

If you read the MSM about the conflict, you’ll see that this kind of coverage is pervasive, and is always written to make the Israelis look worse, even though all their actions were in response to terrorism. There must be some kind of style sheet about how to write these article to hide the real situation. If Palestinian terrorism stopped (and no, there’s no excuse for killing civilians), then there would be no shooting of Palestinians by the IDF, nor reprisal rioting by settlers (and again, I don’t think they should have done it).

*Sam Howe Verhovek, a writer for National Geographic, puts in a word for Stockton Rush, the late designer of the ill-fated “Titan” submersible that imploded last week; his piece is “Before condemning the Titan’s pilot, consider his side of the story.” This in response to the whole world demonizing Rush for taking people down (including himself) in a craft that some people considered dangers and not properly tested. Verhovek notes that this is part of the history of exploration, though he doesn’t completely excuse it:

The British-built de Havilland Comet, the first jet airliner ever to fly, was a sleek, beautiful, fatally flawed machine. Within two years of entering service in 1952, three Comets blew apart in the sky, killing everyone aboard. But when a court of inquiry convened to determine the cause, the man who a decade before had committed his nation to winning the race to jet-powered passenger flight lectured his inquisitors before they could even get to the first technical question. “You know, and I know, the cause of this accident,” thundered Lord Brabazon of Tara, a daring aviator who held the very first official pilot’s license in the United Kingdom. “It is due to the adventurous, pioneering spirit of our race. It has been like that in the past, it is like that in the present, and I hope it will be in the future.”

He does have a point; there will be accidents, and sometimes they’re unpredictable. With the wisdom of hindsight, we can always find somebody to point the finger at. Verhovek:

. . . Having spent a bit of time with Rush and his wife, Wendy, just last month during a reporting trip in Newfoundland and Labrador, and having gotten a good look at Titan when Rush showed me around the craft as it sat in dry-dock maintenance there before its first exploration of the season, the criticism struck me as cartoonishly one-dimensional. Rush was tried and convicted in absentia by many in the media as we all waited to find out whether his craft was catastrophically pulled apart, incapacitated on the ocean floor or, most optimistically, lost somewhere on the surface of the sea. I think the least we could do, now that we know for sure he will never be able to respond to his critics, is to contemplate his “side of the story,” as we say in the news business.

But he does find some culpablity before he continues to his conclusion:

First, though, let me come ahead with some by now familiar observations. There is no escaping his responsibility. His clear faith in his machine — or his impatience — played a role in balancing risk and judgment, and thus led directly to his death and those of his clients. . . .As for Rush, the families of the other four men who perished might indeed blame him for their deaths, though each passenger signed a release that, according to one previous passenger on Titan, explicitly mentioned the possibility of death no less than three times on the first page. When I saw Rush in Newfoundland, he struck me as no less confident in his machine than Lord Brabazon was in the Comet, of which he declared: “Everything within the realm of human knowledge and wisdom was put into this machine.” Rush told me all about the titanium in Titan, the “NASA-grade carbon fiber” wrapped around it, the redundancies built in — in case of emergency. . . .Was Rush reckless? Given the outcome, there’s a strong case for yes, though a full inquiry may yet exonerate him to some degree. But if an experimental approach to discovery is a crime, then we might as well put the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh and Apollo’s lunar-bound astronauts on trial. All of them took frightful risks that could have as easily ended in disaster as in triumph.

So, rather than simply condemning Rush for the Titan tragedy, let’s give the man his due here: He believed in his machine, so much so that he was willing to get into it time after time and travel more than two miles down to the ocean’s depths. That’s the kind of faith that can get you killed, but it can also change the world. I’m not completely satisfied with this attempt at exculpation. Those passengers paid a quarter million dollars each to go down in that sub. Yes, they signed releases, and yes, we have the wisdom of hindsight, but paying passengers (who signed releases. to be sure) are owed a little bit more due diligence than the person “changing the world”. And did Rush really change the world? That is debatable. There were already submersibles, and you can explore the Titanic using unmanned vehicles. The best one can say is that Rush’s rush to exploration may lead to better designs that save lives in the future.

