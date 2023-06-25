It’s Sunday, and you know what that means: a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise. Today’s theme is eyes, John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

The Eyes Have It What the eyes have in many avian species are brightly colored irises. The theme of this week’s post is birds found in North America whose official common names include either the word ”eye” or “eyed”, usually in reference to the color of the iris. The state where each photograph was taken is indicated in parentheses. Red-eyed Vireo, Vireo olivaceus (Michigan):

Another Red-eyed Vireo (Michigan):

White-eyed Vireo, Vireo griseus (Florida):

Another White-eyed Vireo (Georgia):

Dark-eyed Junco, Junco hyemalis (Oregon race; Oregon):

Another Dark-eyed Junco, (Gray-headed race; Colorado):

Another Dark-eyed Junco (Pink-sided race; California):

Yellow-eyed Junco, Junco phaeonotus (Arizona):

Another Yellow-eyed Junco (Arizona):

Common Goldeneye drake, Bucehala clangula (California):

Common Goldeneye hen (California):

Barrow’s Goldeneye drake, Bucephala islandica (California):

Barrow’s Goldeneye hen (California):