It’s summer!

At exactly 9:58 Chicago time (10:58 EDT), the summer solstice occurs. I’m putting this post up at the moment summer starts.

Remember this song?

The lyrics are here, some of the worst verses in rock history. It’s still a bouncy summer song (remember, it’s the tune that counts).

Sittin’ in my car outside your house

(Sittin’ in my car outside your house)

‘Member when you spilled Coke all over your blouse

Here’s another egregious bit:

Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills

(Miniature golf and Hondas in the hills)

When we rode the horse, we got some thrills

Yep, they got some thrills.

And if your penchant is for jazz, here’s Miles Davis’s “Summertime”: