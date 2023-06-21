The vexing problem of “otherkins”

When I gave a lecture in the Deep South some years ago, I went to dinner with several of the biology faculty, who told me of the occurrence of “furries” (actually, better known as “otherkins”) among the students. “Otherkins” are students who dress up and act like nonhuman animals in their day-to-day life. But the group the profs were really concerned with were students who identified as animals, claiming that they had the spirit of animals, insisting on being addressed as the animal they identified with, and wore animal costumes like ears or tails. These are the true “otherkins”. I saw several of these, including one girl who had a horse tail stuck in the back of her pants. The professors told me that they had been given special instruction by the university on how to treat and deal with the otherkins.
I haven’t seen any otherkins at my University, but this Torygraph article (click on the screenshot to go to the archived piece) notes that it is an issue in Britain, and schools don’t know how to deal with it. I was sent this article by a Brit who couldn’t believe that the phenomenon was real. I assured my correspondent that yes, this is a reality.
Some quotes:
Difficult as it may be to believe, children at a school in East Sussex were reprimanded last week for refusing to accept a classmate’s decision to self-identify as a cat.The Year 8 pupils were told they would be reported to a senior leader after their teacher said they had “really upset” the fellow pupil by telling them: “You’re a girl.”
The incident at Rye College, first reported by The Daily Telegraph yesterday, was not a one-off. Inquiries by this newspaper have established that other children at other schools are also identifying as animals, and the responses of parents suggest that the schools in question are hopelessly out of their depth on the question of how to handle the pupils’ behaviour.
The Telegraph has discovered that a pupil at a secondary school in the South West is insisting on being addressed as a dinosaur. At another secondary school in England, a pupil insists on identifying as a horse. Another wears a cape and wants to be acknowledged as a moon.But it is not difficult to find genuine examples of children in UK schools insisting on being addressed as animals, raising two important questions: why is it happening, and how should teachers respond?
Here’s a cat identity:
One pupil at a state secondary school in Wales told The Telegraph of a fellow pupil who “feels very discriminated against if you do not refer to them as ‘catself’”. She added: “When they [JAC: note the pronoun] answer questions, they meow rather than answer a question in English. And the teachers are not allowed to get annoyed about this because it’s seen as discriminating.”
The student in question is in Year 11, but began using the pronoun “catself” in Year 9 “when the whole thing with neo pronouns started”, the pupil said.
Year 11 is not young: the student is 15 or 16 years old. In these cases, the teachers, conditioned by gender activism, are buying into it:
Perhaps tellingly, the incident at Rye College – a Church of England school – happened at the end of a class on “life education” in which children were told by their teacher that there were lots of genders, including “agender – people who don’t believe that they have a gender at all”.
An argument ensued in which two pupils disagreed with the teacher, saying there was no such thing as agender, because “if you have a vagina, you’re a girl and if you have a penis, you’re a boy – that’s it”.
When the pupils told their classmate: “How can you identify as a cat when you’re a girl?” the teacher reprimanded them for “questioning [the child’s] identity”.
In this instance, the teacher in charge of the class appears to have bracketed a child’s desire to be treated as a cat with other children’s desire to be treated as another gender, or genderless.
You can clearly see that this is a case of social contagion promulgated by both peers and also by teachers who have been indoctrinated by gender activism to accept any child’s assumed identity. But the school isn’t buying it!:
The school, which does not dispute that the incident happened, said it was committed to inclusive education, but would be “reviewing our processes to ensure such events do not take place in the future”.
The school, then, seems to have accepted that the teacher in question was wrong, but it is hardly surprising if teachers find themselves struggling to make sense of the fast-paced societal changes in which pupils can not only decide to change their preferred pronouns overnight but also their preferred species.
While there are strict protocols for dealing with children or adolescents who identify as having non-standard genders or a non-natal sex, this has bled over into what I call—or someone already called—”trans-speciesism.” And what’s below is an explicit admission that identifying with animals is not an innate feeling that emerges as a child ages, but can be induced by social media or peers—or, perhaps, mental distress or illness.
“The teacher should be asking themselves, what are these children looking at online? What forums are they on? What is going on in the home? What is happening in that child’s life and who else is involved?
. . . The pupil blamed social media, saying students were being influenced by accounts run by people who identify as trees and animals. It started “around Covid”, she says.
“When it first started, it didn’t really go out into real life that much. It stayed confined to social media, but then as it got more popular and more people were finding out about it, people then started bringing it into real life situations.”
Finally, to answer my correspondent’s doubt about whether this is real:
I don’t know this person.
But I do know teachers who work and have worked in schools where there is more than one cat.
I don’t ‘think’ this is happening.
I know. pic.twitter.com/2wu7mtjW7b
— Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) June 20, 2023
Now this raises a bunch of questions—questions related, of course, to transgender issues.
a.) I have no doubt that while some of this might just be playful behavior, or fantasy, it seems that other children really do think they have the spirits, bodies, and identities of animals. Is this substantially different in kind from thinking that you have a body and feelings that don’t really fit into those of your natal sex?
b.) It’s clear that some of this transspecies behavior is due to social contagion. Can that also be true of transgender behavior? Gender activists deny this vehemently, of course, but there’s more than a tiny bit of evidence that social contagion can play a role in promoting transgender or transsexual feelings.
c.) Some teachers have written that “otherkin-ness” may be due to mental illness or at least mental distress in a child, which might be resolved by assuming the identity of an animal. Could this also be true of some students who are pondering becoming transgender or transsexual? If so, then those feelings should not be immediately affirmed—just as one’s feeling that one is a cat should not be affirmed—but EXPLORED. Exploration instead of immediate affirmation, of course, not part of “affirmative therapy,” whose goal is simply to affirm the child’s feelings. But why affirm that they are in the wrong body when the body is one of the other sex but not the body of a cat? I am not joking here, for I’m assuming that some of these students’ feelings are sincere.
d.) Connected with the above is the notion, which many have suggested, that gender dysphoria is often a form of childhood distress accompanying puberty, and that if given regular objective, empathic, and non goal-directed therapy rather than “affirmative” therapy, most cases will “resolve” without the need for hormones or surgery. Many “unaffirmed” dysphoric children do turn out to be gay or lesbian, which of course doesn’t require taking hormones or having surgery.
In short, although the “otherkins” may seem humorous at first, I think they raise serious questions that transgender activists should be asking, for tje feeling that one is really a member of the “wrong” species has parallels with the feeling that one is really a member of the wrong gender or sex.
I’ve been reading about gnosticism and hermetic alchemy lately (as one does). I am astonished that those things might not have died back when I thought they did, but somehow crop up in different guises every day.
Gnosticism and hermetic alchemy. Hard to believe.
Very odd as I’d been looking at those very things as well and had drawn the same conclusion. I’ve also realized after some study of those things and a rewatch of “The Matrix” that that movie is a gnostic parable
The Daily Mail has a link to the audio recording made by the girls in class: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12209919/Full-audio-Student-rejected-classmates-claim-shes-CAT-scolded-teacher.html
As someone who is a fur and has spent over a decade in the furry fandom, I feel obligated to make some clarifications here because that article and some of the commentary here is misleading.
Furry is not really the same as cosplay. Furs are people with an interest in anthropomorphic characters and most furry activity happens online. There are people, called fursuiters, who have costumes of their own furry characters but they are fairly rare because those costumes are expensive. Furs do sometimes where tails or ears or whatever for fun though. Furs do have an animal character that represents them but they usually do not claim to have some sort of animal spirit. People that think they have an animal soul or whatever are therians or otherkin. There is overlap with the furry community but they are not the same thing.
On a side note, the largest furry convention (over 13 000 attendees) happens just north of Chicago.
Now I don’t know for sure what actually happens at that school from the article but I would be very cautious believing it. For one thing, that’s not what furry is about, so it’s quite unlikely from the start. That’s not to say there won’t be one or two people that behave like that, you get weird people in all big groups. Secondly, furry has become a sort of panic target among right-wing groups and they have made up all sorts of stories about furry. The classic one was that schools had litter boxes because they claimed furries wanted to use those instead of normal toilets. That was complete rubbish and the only truth there was that some schools had litter boxes which were to be used in the case of active shooter situations when the classrooms were locked down.
It’s also worth noting that furry is not associated with a higher rate of mental illness than the general population, except for maybe Asperger’s Syndrome. There is plenty of ongoing research on the furry fandom, primarily in the US, and the teams involved have a website which summarises their work and results: https://furscience.com/research-findings/
The article mentions that the litterbox stuff was bogus. Did you even read the article? And the article talks not about the kind of furries you’re mentioning but people who really do identify as animals. I’ll change the terminology to “otherkins” in the post.
But I don’t see any evidence that OTHERKIN-NESS isn’t correlated with mental illness. I’m talking about that, not “furry fandom,” and I’ve changed all the language in the post so it comports with what you say is normal parlance.
So I would still consider it a viable hypothesis that “otherkins” in schools do have a higher rate of mental disturbance or illness than the general population.
Yes, as well as several other linked articles. I may not have remembered that it was mentioned in the first article but, regardless, my point in bringing it up was merely to illustrate that furry is being used to create a moral panic. The “other kind of furries” is not furry, it’s a separate group which has some overlap. Very few mainstream articles that have covered the furry fandom ever do it well and nearly all of them fixate on the costumes which are owned by less than 20% of furs. It may seem like small matters, and sometimes it is, but it’s the same way that people are passionate about not calling phytophthora a fungus.
The problem is not the children/students, it’s the adults/teachers. Affirming bizarre/anomalous behavior and beliefs that disrupt (say) a classroom is a form of socially sponsored madness.
Will this lead to the abuse of animals if the “person” (child/student) does not outgrow the “madness”? If I think I’m a duck, then what’s to stop me from snatching the eggs of a real duck and trying to hatch them by sitting on them? Or howling like a wolf -in public- when I’m “triggered” or (help us all), trying to have sex with an animal, thinking that it loves me?
Every single teacher should have a basic education in science/biology before being able to teach. That should help the gender/species confused gerbils to *teach* and NOT -immediately- affirm.
I can’t help thinking that much of this growing malaise represents, proportionally, the degree by which our species is separated from immersive experiences in nature. There’s nothing quite like living in the wilderness for a while to regain perspective.
Mother nature is a TERF. 🙂
The unspoken bit is that children do not always follow social norms reliably. They are kids who have yet to develop maturity. Some become bullies, some feign illness, some are cheeky to teachers to the point of rebellion, and perhaps some seize on gender dysphoria.
I could argue that the old customs of discipline have been relaxed too far (I sound like my parents) and not replaced with anything suitable for socialising the next generation, but many will prize the new freedom of expression more. It’s a puzzle.
Species dysphoria is real. A lot of us have it!
If I was a professor and had a student who claimed that they identified as a cat, and demanded to be referred to as a cat, then I would say that I identify as an emperor and demand, in return and out of mutual resoect for our identities, to be identified as such. Rather than raise your hand and ask “Mr Jones, may I go to the bathroom?” one must say “Emperor Jones, Lord of the York Isles and Commander of the Eastern Fleet, Chosen Among the Many and Gracious Host of his People, Beloved and Strong, Wise and Unrepentant, may I go to the bathroom your grace?”
There won’t be too many cats in my classroom after that.
questions that occur :
Is it subversive, by intent, accident, or otherwise?
Does it antagonize norms?
Does it target emotions?
Seems suggestive, yet unclear to me.
Jeez, when I first encountered the term “furries” (aka “plushies”) two or three decades ago it referred to a specific sexual fetish among adults who liked to get busy with each other while dressed up in furry animal costumes. Back then, Jerry Stahl, the author (among many other works) of the classic junkie memoir Permanent Midnight wrote a script for the tv show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation about a murder that occurs at a convention for such furries in Las Vegas. Its title: “Fur and Loathing.”
Note that the term is now “otherkins” as per the comments above, and I’ve changed the language in the post to reflect that. “Furries” are a different subspecies.
Transgender activists are not interested in questions. Their goal is to subvert societal standards as they relate to the sexes (part of a larger effort to subvert “capitalist” society). If they were to say, “Hold on, that’s not what we meant” with regard to animal identities, they would be opening the door to questioning transgenderism itself. This we know is transphobia.
As with so many things, this was satirised by the Pythons before it even existed.
Just google “Monty python the mouse problem”.
The sketch was pretty clearly a pisstake on scare stories about gay men.