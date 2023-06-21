The vexing problem of “otherkins”

When I gave a lecture in the Deep South some years ago, I went to dinner with several of the biology faculty, who told me of the occurrence of “furries” (actually, better known as “otherkins”) among the students. “Otherkins” are students who dress up and act like nonhuman animals in their day-to-day life. But the group the profs were really concerned with were students who identified as animals, claiming that they had the spirit of animals, insisting on being addressed as the animal they identified with, and wore animal costumes like ears or tails. These are the true “otherkins”. I saw several of these, including one girl who had a horse tail stuck in the back of her pants. The professors told me that they had been given special instruction by the university on how to treat and deal with the otherkins.

I haven’t seen any otherkins at my University, but this Torygraph article (click on the screenshot to go to the archived piece) notes that it is an issue in Britain, and schools don’t know how to deal with it. I was sent this article by a Brit who couldn’t believe that the phenomenon was real. I assured my correspondent that yes, this is a reality.

Some quotes:

Difficult as it may be to believe, children at a school in East Sussex were reprimanded last week for refusing to accept a classmate’s decision to self-identify as a cat. The Year 8 pupils were told they would be reported to a senior leader after their teacher said they had “really upset” the fellow pupil by telling them: “You’re a girl.” The incident at Rye College, first reported by The Daily Telegraph yesterday, was not a one-off. Inquiries by this newspaper have established that other children at other schools are also identifying as animals, and the responses of parents suggest that the schools in question are hopelessly out of their depth on the question of how to handle the pupils’ behaviour. The Telegraph has discovered that a pupil at a secondary school in the South West is insisting on being addressed as a dinosaur. At another secondary school in England, a pupil insists on identifying as a horse. Another wears a cape and wants to be acknowledged as a moon. But it is not difficult to find genuine examples of children in UK schools insisting on being addressed as animals, raising two important questions: why is it happening, and how should teachers respond?

Here’s a cat identity: One pupil at a state secondary school in Wales told The Telegraph of a fellow pupil who “feels very discriminated against if you do not refer to them as ‘catself’”. She added: “When they [JAC: note the pronoun] answer questions, they meow rather than answer a question in English. And the teachers are not allowed to get annoyed about this because it’s seen as discriminating.” The student in question is in Year 11, but began using the pronoun “catself” in Year 9 “when the whole thing with neo pronouns started”, the pupil said. Year 11 is not young: the student is 15 or 16 years old. In these cases, the teachers, conditioned by gender activism, are buying into it:

Perhaps tellingly, the incident at Rye College – a Church of England school – happened at the end of a class on “life education” in which children were told by their teacher that there were lots of genders, including “agender – people who don’t believe that they have a gender at all”. An argument ensued in which two pupils disagreed with the teacher, saying there was no such thing as agender, because “if you have a vagina, you’re a girl and if you have a penis, you’re a boy – that’s it”. When the pupils told their classmate: “How can you identify as a cat when you’re a girl?” the teacher reprimanded them for “questioning [the child’s] identity”. In this instance, the teacher in charge of the class appears to have bracketed a child’s desire to be treated as a cat with other children’s desire to be treated as another gender, or genderless.

You can clearly see that this is a case of social contagion promulgated by both peers and also by teachers who have been indoctrinated by gender activism to accept any child’s assumed identity. But the school isn’t buying it!:

The school, which does not dispute that the incident happened, said it was committed to inclusive education, but would be “reviewing our processes to ensure such events do not take place in the future”. The school, then, seems to have accepted that the teacher in question was wrong, but it is hardly surprising if teachers find themselves struggling to make sense of the fast-paced societal changes in which pupils can not only decide to change their preferred pronouns overnight but also their preferred species.

While there are strict protocols for dealing with children or adolescents who identify as having non-standard genders or a non-natal sex, this has bled over into what I call—or someone already called—”trans-speciesism.” And what’s below is an explicit admission that identifying with animals is not an innate feeling that emerges as a child ages, but can be induced by social media or peers—or, perhaps, mental distress or illness.

“The teacher should be asking themselves, what are these children looking at online? What forums are they on? What is going on in the home? What is happening in that child’s life and who else is involved? . . . The pupil blamed social media, saying students were being influenced by accounts run by people who identify as trees and animals. It started “around Covid”, she says. “When it first started, it didn’t really go out into real life that much. It stayed confined to social media, but then as it got more popular and more people were finding out about it, people then started bringing it into real life situations.”

Finally, to answer my correspondent’s doubt about whether this is real:

I don’t know this person. But I do know teachers who work and have worked in schools where there is more than one cat. I don’t ‘think’ this is happening. I know. pic.twitter.com/2wu7mtjW7b — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) June 20, 2023

Now this raises a bunch of questions—questions related, of course, to transgender issues.

a.) I have no doubt that while some of this might just be playful behavior, or fantasy, it seems that other children really do think they have the spirits, bodies, and identities of animals. Is this substantially different in kind from thinking that you have a body and feelings that don’t really fit into those of your natal sex? b.) It’s clear that some of this transspecies behavior is due to social contagion. Can that also be true of transgender behavior? Gender activists deny this vehemently, of course, but there’s more than a tiny bit of evidence that social contagion can play a role in promoting transgender or transsexual feelings. c.) Some teachers have written that “otherkin-ness” may be due to mental illness or at least mental distress in a child, which might be resolved by assuming the identity of an animal. Could this also be true of some students who are pondering becoming transgender or transsexual? If so, then those feelings should not be immediately affirmed—just as one’s feeling that one is a cat should not be affirmed—but EXPLORED. Exploration instead of immediate affirmation, of course, not part of “affirmative therapy,” whose goal is simply to affirm the child’s feelings. But why affirm that they are in the wrong body when the body is one of the other sex but not the body of a cat? I am not joking here, for I’m assuming that some of these students’ feelings are sincere. d.) Connected with the above is the notion, which many have suggested, that gender dysphoria is often a form of childhood distress accompanying puberty, and that if given regular objective, empathic, and non goal-directed therapy rather than “affirmative” therapy, most cases will “resolve” without the need for hormones or surgery. Many “unaffirmed” dysphoric children do turn out to be gay or lesbian, which of course doesn’t require taking hormones or having surgery.

In short, although the “otherkins” may seem humorous at first, I think they raise serious questions that transgender activists should be asking, for tje feeling that one is really a member of the “wrong” species has parallels with the feeling that one is really a member of the wrong gender or sex.

