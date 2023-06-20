This is a hard one. Answer at noon Chicago time. Click to enlarge.
Spot the cat!
June 20, 2023 • 7:30 am
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
6 thoughts on “Spot the cat!”
Got it, I think. We shall see at noon.
I think I know.
Finding the cat was a lot easier than finding any given book on those shelves. That is one sloppy collection.
I s’pose if we had an infinitely-zoomable pic, it would defeat the purpose of tyr challenge.
Anyhow, I have an answer to “Spot the cat!”. I spotted the cat.
Think I’ve spotted it – but I’ve been wrong before…
Got it. (My cat is an indoor master hider, and I practice daily.)