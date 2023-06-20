Did you spot the cat in this morning’s post? It was a tough one. It’s circled here (well, its foot is):
15 thoughts on “Here’s the cat!”
I was right! I was right! I was right! I was right!
I was wrong! I was wrong! I was wrong!
However.. the top middle shelf, peeking out from the books could have been a cat, too.
(And in an alternate reality, probably is.)
Yes! I did not see that. I looked near the monitor right away because it might be warm and accessible. Then I tried to identify the books. Not much luck.
I found the image too blurry to deal with.
Here’s the original, you can see the paw more clearly.
https://twitter.com/katehinds/status/1269697161329082370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1269962508728774659%7Ctwgr%5E34879a0ef08291f1c09a1fb1d55ef29ba6d0e59f%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storypick.com%2Ffind-the-cat-in-pic%2F
Aha! I can see clearly now…
Yeah, I thought those might have been the cat’s feet, but it was too blurry to be sure.
Ah.
I thought one of the photos was a cat from the back – sorta lookin’ off at the horizon, or something..
…you know I still don’t see it….
I think this is the first one of these I’ve actually gotten right.
Meh!!!!! Frustrating. This one visually sucked. If the pixels were better on the pic, I’m sure I’d have gotten it. But even with zooming in, I’d not have gotten this. Not fair, Ceiling Cat. Not fair.
FWIW and OTS, I got a kitten, a Devon Rex. He has a mutation in Keratin 71, albeit a different one than the Canadian Sphinx. My baby has white and fawn wavy hair (missing the outer guard hairs). It’s been a crummy day because he was poked for several vaccines. Poor baby. He screamed and is site-sore. He’s nursing his right side and lethargic. But vet says this is normal. If only they knew what a behavioral change I’m seeing. My baby kid is sleeping on my lap under a heated blanket (and has been for hours) when he is normally a monkey.
Anyway, I got a kitty. He’s adorable. I could send you a bazillion pics, but it doesn’t fit the pattern of your Reader’s Wildlife pics. But he is something else.
🙂
Sorry for the kid, happy for the cat!
Congrats on becoming staff to a new cat!
I didn’t have a chance. I was looking for a whole cat, not just legs and feet. Oh well. I’m ready for the “find the” post.
I really got this one wrong. All it said was “spot the cat!” and that it was hard, so I thought it might be a trick.
There are several items on those shelves which look very much like they could be catalogs.
> very much like they could be catalogs
I would give you a point for that.