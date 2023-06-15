Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and it’s National Lobster Day.

*The NYT beefs about the scant criminal-trial experience of Aileen Cannon, who will preside over Trump’s trial. I had already thought that she, as a Trump appointee, should recuse herself from the trial, but there’s too much fame to be gained there. And she’s never struck me as the sharpest knife in the drawer, either. From the NYT:

Aileen M. Cannon, the Federal District Court judge assigned to preside over former President Donald J. Trump’s classified documents case, has scant experience running criminal trials, calling into question her readiness to handle what is likely to be an extraordinarily complex and high-profile courtroom clash. Judge Cannon, 42, has been on the bench since November 2020, when Mr. Trump gave her a lifetime appointment shortly after he lost re-election. She had not previously served as any kind of judge, and because about 98 percent of federal criminal cases are resolved with plea deals, she has had only a limited opportunity to learn how to preside over a trial. A Bloomberg Law database lists 224 criminal cases that have been assigned to her, and a New York Times review of those cases identified four that went to trial. Each was a relatively routine matter, like a felon who was charged with illegally possessing a gun. In all, the four cases added up to 14 trial days.

Fourteen trial days! Oy! But wait–there’s more!

Judge Cannon’s suitability to handle such a high-stakes and high-profile case has already attracted scrutiny amid widespread perceptions that she demonstrated bias in the former president’s favor last year, when she oversaw a long-shot lawsuit filed by Mr. Trump challenging the F.B.I.’s court-approved search of his Florida home and club, Mar-a-Lago.

In that case, she shocked legal experts across the ideological divide by disrupting the investigation — including suggesting that Mr. Trump gets special protections as a former president that any other target of a search warrant would not receive — before a conservative appeals court shut her down, ruling that she never had legitimate legal authority to intervene. . . .“She’s both an inexperienced judge and a judge who has previously indicated that she thinks the former president is subject to special rules so who knows what she will do with those issues?” said Julie O’Sullivan, a Georgetown University criminal law professor and former federal prosecutor. In theory, Judge Cannon could step aside on her own for any reason, or the special counsel, Jack Smith, could ask her to do so under a federal law that says judges are supposed to recuse themselves if their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned” — and, if she declines, ask an appeals court to order her to recuse. There is no sign that either of them are considering taking that step, however — or what its legal basis would be. Well, we’re all stuck with her, and Trump is probably happy that he is. Fortunately, there will be a jury, so Cannon can’t make the finding of guilty/not guilty.

*The NYT tells you “here’s what you need to know” about the question, “What’s the next step in the Trump case?”

The case against Mr. Trump, accusing him of illegally retaining national defense documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, is the first time that federal charges have been filed against a former president. But the case’s passage through the legal system should, with any luck, proceed like other criminal matters, if against the backdrop of the political calendar.

I suppose they could have stopped the article there, but they go on:

The parties will begin a slow but steady rhythm of status conferences, meeting every couple of months in court as the government starts to provide evidence to the defense through what is known as the discovery process. That evidence will help Mr. Trump’s lawyers decide what motions they plan to file in attacking the charges against him. Mr. Trump will also have to finalize the members of his legal team. To that end, he met privately with a handful of Florida-based lawyers at his club in Miami, Doral, on Monday night, according to a person close to him who was not authorized to speak publicly about the efforts to remake his legal team. Mr. Trump found himself needing additional lawyers after the two who had taken lead on the documents case, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned the day after the charges were filed. . . .For now, Mr. Trump will lean heavily on the New York lawyer who appeared with him at the arraignment, Todd Blanche. Mr. Blanche is also defending Mr. Trump against criminal charges in state court in Manhattan stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. It is unclear what role another lawyer who stood beside him, Christopher M. Kise, will have as the case goes forward. Mr. Kise was initially hired to handle a legal fight over imposing an outside arbiter to review reams of government records seized last summer during an F.B.I. search of Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida. In a brief interview after the court appearance, Mr. Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, rejected reports that Mr. Trump had struggled to find lawyers interested in working on the case. . . .The one unusual aspect of Mr. Trump’s case will be its pacing. Prosecutors working for the special counsel Jack Smith will most likely seek to drive the case forward quickly, all too aware that the prosecution is playing out as Mr. Trump pursues his presidential campaign. Mr. Trump’s lawyers will surely try to slow the case down, perhaps with an eye toward dragging it out until after the 2024 election. That has been Mr. Trump’s M.O. in nearly every legal case he has faced over the years, and this one is not likely to be an exception.

What bothers me is not that this case will probably proceed slowly, but rather the possibility that even if convicted, the Trumpster won’t go to jail. For how could the Secret Service protect him there? This is really annoying!

*This is unbelievable, but the Biden Administration has begun negotiations with Iran in a completely stupid and futile effort to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

The Biden administration has quietly restarted talks with Iran in a bid to win the release of American prisoners held by Tehran and curb the country’s growing nuclear program, people close to the discussions said. As contacts between the two sides resumed, Washington also approved €2.5 billion, equivalent to $2.7 billion, in payments by the Iraqi government for Iranian electricity and gas imports, U.S. and Iraqi officials said. The money had been frozen by U.S. economic sanctions. After discussions started between senior U.S. and Iranian officials in New York in December, White House officials have traveled to Oman at least three times for further indirect contacts, the people said. Omani officials passed messages between the two sides. President Biden took office pledging to revive an international nuclear pact that imposed limits on Iran’s nuclear programs in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions, before declaring in November that such a deal was dead. The U.S. withdrew from the pact under former President Donald Trump. The latest attempt at diplomacy represents a delicate political balancing act for Biden and is focused on cooling tensions, which have soared this year as Iran has provided drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine, pushed ahead with uranium enrichment and seized oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. In exchange for a prisoner release and limits on nuclear work, Tehran is seeking billions of dollars in Iranian energy revenue trapped abroad by U.S. sanctions. Iranian officials have repeatedly tied the possible release of prisoners to winning access to $7 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea and demanded access to billions of dollars held in Iraq for deliveries of gas and oil.

Look, this isn’t rocket science (well, it is, sort of) but it’s really just having enough neurons that there is no way in hell that Iran is giving up its nukes. Their goal is to destroy Israel (there are billboards in Iran showing missiles with the slogan “44 seconds to Tel Aviv”). If Biden thinks he can stop Iran from having nuclear weapons, he’s delusional. Even if he thinks he can slow them down for a few years, he’s delusional.

*The Washington Post explains why the U.S. and its NATO allies need Ukraine to be really, really successful in its spring offensive.

As Ukraine launches its long-awaited counteroffensive against entrenched Russian occupiers, both Kyiv and its backers are hoping for a rapid retaking of strategically significant territory. Anything less will present the United States and its allies with uncomfortable questions they are not yet prepared to answer. With this year’s flow of billions of dollars’ worth of advanced Western weaponry to Ukraine, “everybody’s hopeful that, you know, you’d see overwhelming success,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters last week. But, he said, adding a note of caution, “I think most people have a realistic outlook on this.” Western officials claim not to know Ukraine’s exact plans. Ideally, Pentagon officials have indicated, the Ukrainians will use their newly supplied tanks and training to cut through Russia’s land bridge between occupied eastern and southern Ukraine, or take control of the land and sea gateways to the Crimean Peninsula. Such gains would break the current narrative of a stalemate and quell any calls for reconsidering current policy. The administration is reluctant to say what would constitute a Ukrainian success against formidable Russian defenses, but the stakes for President Biden are high. As he heads into next year’s reelection campaign, Biden needs a major battlefield victory to show that his unqualified support for Ukraine has burnished U.S. global leadership, reinvigorated a strong foreign policy with bipartisan support and demonstrated the prudent use of American military strength abroad. Allies in NATO and beyond have bought heavily into Biden’s case. “Let no one doubt U.S. leadership — and resources — are the decisive contribution,” visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday at a news conference in Washington with Biden. Biden, Sunak and leaders of the more than 50 other countries backing Ukraine have couched their support as part of an apocalyptic battle for the future of democracy and the international rule of law against autocracy and aggression that the West cannot afford to lose. . . .Despite a 2020 revamping of Pentagon acquisition policies “in an effort to deliver more timely and effective solutions to the warfighter,” the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) assessed last week in a report to Congress that the Defense Department “continues to face challenges quickly developing innovative new weapons” and meeting military demands. A muddled outcome of limited gains in Ukraine would provide grist for all of those critiques and further cloud the already murky waters of NATO and European Union debate over future posture toward both Ukraine and Russia. A less than “overwhelming” success would probably also increase pressure in the West to push Kyiv to negotiate a territorial settlement that may not be to its liking.

In general, the article says that we’ll lose a lot of credibility if Ukraine doesn’t win, but is also pessimistic about it. This is the best defense secretary Lloyd Austin could do:

“Does that mean, you know, we’re going to expel every Russian out of every corner of Ukraine? Probably doesn’t,” he said. “But I think … it may have the opportunity to begin to change the dynamics on the battlefield, and that’s really what you’re looking for.”

That is NOT very heartening!

*Two of my partners in crime, Anna Krylov and Jay Tanzman, have a new article at Heterodox STEM called “Critical Social Justice subverts scientific publishing.”

The politicization of science—the infusion of ideology into the scientific enterprise—threatens the ability of science to serve humanity. Today, the greatest such threat comes from a set of ideological viewpoints collectively referred to as Critical Social Justice (CSJ). This contribution describes how CSJ has detrimentally affected scientific publishing by means of social engineering, censorship, and the suppression of scholarship. . . . By “politicization of science,” we mean the invasion of ideology into the scientific enterprise. Today, the greatest such threat comes from a set of ideological viewpoints collectively referred to as Critical Social Justice (CSJ) (Pluckrose and Lindsay 2020, Pluckrose 2021). But the term is a disarming euphemism; there is nothing “critical” about the movement in any positive sense, and the movement has about as much to do with social justice as Orwell’s Ministry of Love had to do with love. The ideology, with philosophical roots in Marxism, postmodernism, and their offshoots (Pluckrose and Lindsay 2020), fundamentally conflicts with the liberal Enlightenment—the foundation of humanism, democracy, and modern science—the ideas that have made the world healthier, wealthier, better educated, and in many ways more tolerant and less violent that it has ever been (Pinker 2011, 2018). The ideological intrusion into science is affecting all areas of the scientific enterprise: education, hiring, funding, and publishing (Abbot et al. 2023, Krylov 2021: 5371, Krylov and Tanzman 2021). In what follows we will focus on one area: scientific publishing (Krylov et al. 2022: 32, Krylov et al. 2022: 12, Krylov 2022: 223, Rauch 2022, Bikfalvi 2023). We will provide concrete examples of how CSJ is affecting publishing, focusing on chemistry (Krylov’s field), and show that it is doing so by means of social engineering, censorship, and the suppression of scholarship.

Here’s just one example of the madness:

The case of James Webb illustrates that facts do not matter to the cancellation mob (Powell 2022). Webb was the head of NASA during the heroic period of the agency that culminated in sending a man to the moon. As an effective administrator and leader, Webb—according to many—deserved a fair share of the credit for the agency’s success, and, accordingly, it was decided to name the Webb space telescope after him. Unfortunately, Webb led NASA during a period when the US government discriminated against gay people. Predictably, this has led to accusations that Webb, himself, was a homophobe who discriminated against gay employees of NASA. A cancellation campaign against Webb by a Twitter outrage mob and a petition demanding that NASA rename the telescope ensued. In response, NASA conducted a formal investigation. Their conclusions, contained in an 80-page document, were that there is no evidence that Webb participated in any anti-gay discrimination nor held any homophobic views. But these findings have not shut down the cancellation mob, which continues the campaign. A disturbing aspect of this story is how scientific publishers have reacted to the cancellation campaign. Rather than following the example of NASA leadership, which evaluated the validity of the claims of the activists before making a decision, the Royal Astronomical Society responded with the following instructions to authors: The Royal Astronomical Society “expects authors submitting scientific papers to its journals to use the JWST acronym rather than the full name of the observatory. In this case, the previous requirement for the acronym to be spelled out at first mention will not be observed” (Kahlon 2022).

That’s only one example, but it’s positively Orwellian. You can’t spell out the name, but have to use the acronym, even the first time you write it!

Not from Masih but about something she said. Google translation:

Masih Alinejad, a human rights activist, said at the Oslo meeting that the reaction of the international community to the deprivation of Afghan women from education was not appropriate. He said: “Imagine you are not allowed to study, what will be your reaction?” “If western women are deprived of education, the world will go crazy.” https://afintl.com/202306135715

The West’s general ignoring of this kind of oppression, particularly by feminists, baffles me. Is it that Iran is too far away, or that Iranians, considered as “people of color,” are allowed to adhere to different cultural standards than other countries. If Israel banned women from higher education, there would be holy hell raised.

From the Auschwitz Memorial, photos of Polish Jews being rounded up and sent to Auschwitz. One shows them being packed into railroad cars. (Enlarge photos.) Few of these would survive being gassed upon arrival. There’s more information at this site.

An exceptional collection of photographs depicting the deportation of the first Poles to the newly established German Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz 83 years ago has been discovered and published. Digital reproductions of these significant documents were given to… pic.twitter.com/2aHa5iuEJ7 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 14, 2023

