A few contributions have been coming in, so we’re good through the weekend, I think. Today we have a new contributor, Małgosia Borkowska-Tarr—from Poland. I’ve also added two photos sent by reader Diana MacPherson from Canada. If you can ID any of the photos, please do so in the comments.

Everyone’s ID and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

My name is Małgosia and I live in Łuków (eastern Poland) with my husband Brian. He is from California and thanks to him I found out about your website “Why evolution is true.” I took some pictures of wild bees in our garden. There is Anthophora plumipes Osmia biconis and some others.

From Diana, who found a spider mimicking an ant:

We still have cute spider ants. I took this picture with my 100mm macro lens just now. He’s so small and so convincing as an ant but here he is with his cute spider face.

And here’s a pseudoscorpion:

He’s very tiny – about 2 mm. I took this with a 100mm macro lens so he looks a lot bigger. There are so many species I have no idea what the Latin binomial would be for this guy but he was near my window where I saw the small ant mimicking spiders. I think that window is host to a lot of smaller insects & such that these small arachnids can eat.