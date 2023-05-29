Monday: Hili dialogue

NOTE: My podcast with Aron Ra this morning had to be canceled as he had a family emergency. Hopefully we’ll reschedule, and I’ll let you know when.

It’s Monday, May 29, 2023, and a holiday—Memorial Day—in the U.S. You can celebrate well as its also National Biscuit Day, though I thought we had that recently. By now you should know where to get the best biscuits in America, and therefore in the world.

And sumer is icomin in, lhude sing cuccu. I don’t know what these flowers are, but I love them and I’m sure every gardener knows them. I passed them on my walk yesterday.

It’s also International Coq Au Vin Day, Learn About Composting Day, World Digestive Health Day, International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Oak Apple Day in England, and Statehood Day in Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

There’s a very plain Google Doodle today in honor of Memorial Day (click to see where it goes, and note the waving poppies at the bottom):

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 29 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The NYT gives some of the details of the debt-ceiling salvation engineered by Biden and the Republicans.

The debt ceiling would be increased until 2025, after the next election. The deal sealed by Mr. Biden and Mr. McCarthy would raise the debt ceiling for two years to take it beyond the 2024 election, so neither would have to address the issue again in the current term. Domestic spending would be capped, but not as much as Republicans wanted. Mr. McCarthy’s Republicans insisted that any increase in the debt ceiling be conditioned on spending cuts, so the agreement he reached with Mr. Biden would limit certain programs to last the same two years for which the debt ceiling would be raised. Republicans had originally sought a 10-year time frame for spending limits but agreed to the shorter horizon. The deal holds nondefense spending in 2024 at roughly its 2023 level and increases it by 1 percent in 2025, in part by redirecting funding from other programs. Among other things, the agreement would cut about $10 billion out of the $80 billion that Mr. Biden previously secured to help the I.R.S. go after wealthy tax cheats, and would use that money to preserve domestic programs that otherwise would have been cut. Defense, Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ programs would be shielded. The agreement would protect the military and entitlements like Social Security and Medicare from spending cuts imposed on other parts of government. It would also fully finance medical care for veterans, including expanded services for those exposed to toxic burn pits. Some recipients of government assistance would face new work requirements. New work requirements would be imposed on some recipients of government aid, including food stamps and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Major energy projects would be granted a streamlined review process. Environmental permitting for major energy projects would be streamlined. A single lead agency would be charged with developing a single review document according to a public timeline

And here’s my prediction from yesterday. Once again I am RIGHT (this isn’t rocket science, of course):

My prediction again: a raise in the debt limit that must be frozen for two years, and enough cuts to satisfy most Democrats and a few Republicans. (But what do I know?) Medicare and Social Security will stay.

I’m da king out dere, faddah!

*Oh dear Ceiling Cat, the odious theocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be headed for victory in Turkey’s runoff Presidential election. Just like the Americans who elected Trump don’t know what’s good for the country, so it is with the Turks who voted for Erdogan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared headed to victory late Sunday after facing his hardest election in years, according to vote counts by state-run and opposition-affiliated news agencies. The results, if confirmed, meant he had prevailed over a challenger backed by a united opposition movement, ensuring Erdogan’s dominating tenure at Turkey’s helm would extend into a third decade. The preliminary results were the latest affirmation of Erdogan’s gift for political survival. Confronted by an electorate bludgeoned by a long economic crisis — largely of the president’s making — Erdogan shifted the public conversation to debates over terrorism and national sovereignty, outflanking his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who emphasized pocketbook issues and the president’s increasingly authoritarian practices. . . .Erdogan’s lead in the preliminary tallies confirmed the place of his loyal supporters, many of them conservative Muslims, as a central force in the country’s politics. It left the opposition wondering what might have been, had they selected a candidate more charismatic than Kilicdaroglu, a bespectacled party bureaucrat who adopted more hard-line rhetoric in the middle of his campaign to attract nationalist voters. And Turkey’s overseas allies, including the United States, faced another five-year term with the mercurial Erdogan, a prickly partner who has leveraged his government’s relations with a constellation of actors — including Russia — for domestic political gain.

Is “prickly partner” the journalists’ way of saying the impolite word for sphincter? Because that’s what Erdogan is.

*German Jews are protesting the concert appearances of Roger Waters, the ex-bassist for Pink Floyd, and now an undoubtable anti-Semite whose shows have nudged right into Nazism.

Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening. They accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism – an allegation he denies. Waters has also drawn their ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. Frankfurt authorities had initially tried to prevent the concert taking place, but Waters successfully challenged the move in a local court. The concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis, beaten and abused, and later deported to concentration camps.

It was even worse. As Billboard adds:

Perhaps most offensive was a segment of the show featuring the names of activists killed by authorities, including anti-Nazi activist Sophie Scholl, Mahsa Amini, who was killed by Iranian morality police, George Floyd and Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager murdered by the Nazi regime at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. The latter’s name was listed just before Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American journalist who is thought to have been killed last May by shots from Israeli soldiers during a shootout with Palestinian militants. The paper reported that the juxtaposition sparked “outrage from Israeli and Jewish activists and officials around the world.” After an intermission, Waters reportedly returned to the stage wearing a costume similar to a Nazi SS soldier’s uniform with a red armband while pointing a fake rifle at the crowd. The set piece also included a giant inflatable pig with a variety of symbols and words on it — including a prominent Jewish star — that floated over the crowd as “banners in the style of the Third Reich but with crossed hammers instead of swastika” hung from the ceiling.

Well, Waters should have the right to spout whatever nonsense he wants, and I don’t think he should be investigated or punished for what he did. (BTW, he also blames Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on NATO.) WIth speech like this, the best remedy is counterspeech. I will add that the investigations of who killed Shireen Abu Akleh were inconclusive, and the Palestinians refused to let anybody look at the bullets that killed her. The IDF would never deliberately target a Palestinian journalist, though, as they know what rancor they’d face for doing that.

Here’s a photo from the Berlin concert of Waters in uniform, holding his “gun” (from YouTube via the NY Post🙂

*Molly Worthen, who teaches at the University of North Caroline, argues in a NYT op-ed “Why universities should be more like monasteries.”

Worthen first describes two very popular classes at Penn, one involving living a monastic semester, giving up your phone and taking a vow of silence, the other, “Existential despair”, does this:

Students meet once a week from 5 p.m. to midnight in a building with comfy couches, turn over their phones and curl up to read an assigned novel (cover to cover) in one sitting — books like James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room” and José Saramago’s “Blindness.” Then they stay up late discussing it. “The course is not about hope, overcoming things, heroic stories,” Dr. McDaniel said. Many of the books “start sad. In the middle they’re sad. They stay sad. I’m not concerned with their 20-year-old self. I’m worried about them at my age, dealing with breast cancer, their dad dying, their child being an addict, a career that never worked out — so when they’re dealing with the bigger things in life, they know they’re not alone.”

That seems more like a life lesson, not a college course, but so be it. Worthen’s point, though, is this:

Students are hungry for a low-tech, introspective experience — and not just students in the Ivy League. Research suggests that underprivileged young people have far fewer opportunities to think for unbroken stretches of time, so they may need even more space in college to develop what social scientists call cognitive endurance. Yet the most visible higher ed trends are moving in the other direction. Rather than ban phones and laptops from class, some professors are brainstorming ways to embrace students’ tech addictions with class Facebook and Instagram accounts, audience response apps — and perhaps even including the friends and relatives whom students text during class as virtual participants in class discussion.

No laptops, no phones, and above all no AI. Instead, they should have this:

Most important, students need head space to think about their ultimate values. Contemplation and marathon reading are not ends in themselves or mere vacations from real life but are among the best ways to figure out your own answer to the question of what a human being is for — a question that is all the more pressing at a time when the robots soon may be coming for the white-collar jobs in medicine, law and finance that the secular intelligentsia treats as shorthand for personal fulfillment. To use the trendy pedagogical jargon, here are the student learning outcomes universities should focus on: cognitive endurance and existential clarity.

Colleges could do all this in classes integrated with general education requirements: ideally, a sequence of great books seminars focused on classic texts from across different civilizations. Sounds like the old “Great Books” program of the University of Chicago, but supplemented, as it should be, with non-Western texts.

*We’re gonna follow Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes all the way into her cell, and then we’ll drop the issue. But who can resist the WSJ article titled, “Inmates await Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: ‘I want to be her friend.’” Oy!

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes could find some bad blood awaiting her at the Bryan, Texas, prison camp where she is expected to begin her roughly 11-year sentence on Tuesday. Literally.

A copy of the bestselling book “Bad Blood,” which documents Theranos’s rise and fall, was spotted in Federal Prison Camp Bryan’s library earlier this year, an inmate who was released in March recalled. The book—plus a steady stream of prison gossip—has helped heighten anticipation for Holmes’s arrival at the facility, where a judge has recommended she serve her time, current and former inmates said in interviews with The Wall Street Journal. “Some people are like ‘I want to be her friend,’” said Tasha Wade, a current inmate who was convicted last year of defrauding a former boss to take vacations and pay for cosmetic and dental procedures. “But other people are like, ‘I can’t believe that’s all she got for taking all that money,’” Wade said. Well, I don’t want anything bad to happen to her—beyond what already has—but I I doubt that the other prisoners will give her a hard time. For one thing, it’s a minimum security federal facility: the country club of prisons. Also, she’s connected. The Bryan camp is a minimum security, all-female facility located about 100 miles northwest of Houston. It houses up to about 720 inmates convicted mostly of white-collar crimes, low-level drug offenses and for harboring immigrants who were in the country illegally, according to BOP and current and former inmates. And a bit about what she might do for 11 years: Most inmates who self-surrender, as Holmes is expected to do, arrive at Bryan’s main gate in private vehicles. From there, they are searched in a reception area, and escorted to the laundry room to receive their short-sleeved khaki uniforms. The prison’s tradition is that new inmates do a 90-day stint in the kitchen, the inmates said, noting that there are exceptions. The job pays 12 cents an hour and is considered one of the prison’s most grueling, said Lynn Espejo, a former inmate from Arkansas who was convicted of defrauding a physician’s office where she worked. Espejo, who now works in advocacy on behalf of other inmates, maintains her innocence. Other inmates work as groundskeepers, clerks or as telemarketers in a call center operated by BOP’s commercial arm, Unicor. But those who have been convicted of crimes such as wire fraud, like Holmes, are barred from the Unicor job, inmates said. A prize posting is in the commissary, where clerks get first dibs on items such as hot giardiniera ($2.80), crochet needles ($5.50 for five) and MP3 players ($88.40). You can get commisary $$ from your relatives, so she’ll be living like a queen in dere, faddah!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a funny:

Hili: It is tweeting. A: What is tweeting? Hili: I’m a cat, not an ornithologist.

In Polish:

Hili: Ćwierka. Ja: Kto ćwierka? Hili: Jestem kotką, a nie ornitolożką.

. . and a photo of Szaron:

********************

From Now That’s Wild:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Atheist Daily:

From Masih, a woman in custody stripped by male cops.

Translation from Farsi by Google:

Narrated by Mozhgan Keshavarz, women’s rights activist: “They said that you should be naked so that we can take a picture of your whole body. If you leave here, don’t say anything. They tortured me. I was embarrassed. I was putting my hands in front of my private parts, the officer shouted: stand facing me and remove your hands. Now sit down and do it with your legs open!”

روایت مژگان کشاورز، کنشگر حقوق زنان: «گفتند باید لخت بشی تا از تمام بدنت عکس بگیریم که اگر از اینجا خارج شدی نگی من را شکنجه کردند

خجالت می‌کشیدم. دستانم را در جلوی اندام خصوصی‌ام می‌گذاشتم، مامور فریاد می‌زد: رو به من بایست و دستات رو بردار. حالا بشین و پاشو کن با پاهای باز!» pic.twitter.com/jaulpl279r — Me_too_movement_iran (@me_too_iran) May 27, 2023

From Ken, with his notes:

If Boebert thinks that the Soviet Union was a bastion of fighting Anti-Semitism, maybe she should have a talk with some of the old-time refuseniks. Then again, she’s given no sign that she’s educable on this or any other topic. Boebert got herself elected to congress strictly because it’s a great platform for trolling — well, that and self-enrichment. When Boebert was appointed to the House’s natural resources committee. her (soon to be ex-) husband scored an $800,000 a year gig as a natural-gas “consultant,” despite his lack of any obvious qualifications. Way to drain the swamp, Republicans.

When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives. Their tactics are straight out of the USSR's playbook. https://t.co/bnICe9b6zO — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2023

From Barry, who says, “That’s a helluva way to die.”

Cape Sundew leaves are lined with tentacles, tipped with glue like secretions that glisten, luring insects to their fate Once stuck, their stress struggles trigger the capture response, the leaf curls over for a better grip pic.twitter.com/FivcUn4gjO — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) May 19, 2023

From Malcolm, role reversal:

who’s the cat now pic.twitter.com/31gcn3rgt9 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) May 14, 2023

From the Auschwitz Museum: A seventeen-year-old Dutch girl who did not survive.

29 May 1927 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Suze Alexander, was born in Amsterdam. In March 1944 she was deported from Westerbork to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/dfYBkfYA27 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 29, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb, the first showing a leucistic hawk:

Cat pickleball!

I didn’t know that squid could become transparent. They should do this most of the time!

Cockatoo squid, glass squid, or cranch squid; their transparency provides camouflage. pic.twitter.com/lcong6nh2T — Channa Prakash (@AgBioWorld) March 27, 2023