Sunday: Hili dialogue

BREAKING NEWS: DEMS AND REPUBLICANS STRIKE A DEAL OVER THE DEBT LIMIT! Well, it’s not finalized yet, and we don’t have all the details. But, as I predicted, they’re going to freeze federal spending:

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday reached an agreement in principle to lift the debt limit for two years while cutting and capping some government spending over the same period, a breakthrough after a marathon set of crisis talks that has brought the nation within days of its first default in history. Congressional passage of the plan before June 5, when the Treasury is projected to exhaust its ability to pay its obligations, is not assured, particularly in the House, which plans to consider it on Wednesday. Republicans hold a narrow majority in the chamber, and right-wing lawmakers who had demanded significantly larger budget cuts in exchange for lifting the borrowing limit were already in revolt. But the compromise, which would effectively freeze federal spending that had been on track to grow, had the blessing of both the Democratic president and the Republican speaker, raising hopes that it could break the fiscal stalemate that has gripped Washington and the nation for weeks, threatening an economic crisis.

And as I also predicted, there will be some spending cuts to satisfy the GOP (bolding is mine)

. . . In a nighttime news conference outside his Capitol office that lasted just one minute, Mr. McCarthy said the deal contained “historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the work force, rein in government overreach” and would add no new taxes. He declined to answer questions or provide specifics, but said he planned to release legislative text on Sunday.

What the bold part probably means is that they’re not going to give social benefits to the poor unless they get a job, something the GOP insisted on.

*According to the NYT, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged Democrats to raise the debt limit ceiling after November’s elections but before the change of House seats, when it was clear that the GOP would hold the House in January but the Dems were still in the majority and could pass legislation. (The Senate was and still is majority Democratic, but spending bills have to go through the House of Representatives.)

In the days after November’s midterm elections, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen was feeling upbeat about the fact that Democrats had performed better than expected and maintained control of the Senate. But as she traveled to the Group of 20 leaders summit in Indonesia that month, she said Republicans taking control of the House posed a new threat to the U.S. economy. “I always worry about the debt ceiling,” Ms. Yellen told The New York Times in an interview on her flight from New Delhi to Bali, Indonesia, in which she urged Democrats to use their remaining time in control of Washington to lift the debt limit beyond the 2024 elections. “Any way that Congress can find to get it done, I’m all for.” Democrats did not heed Ms. Yellen’s advice. Instead, the United States has spent most of this year inching toward the brink of default as Republicans refused to raise or suspend the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit without capping spending and rolling back parts of President Biden’s agenda. Talks between the White House and congressional Republicans on a potential deal to raise the debt ceiling were continuing on Saturday. Democrats don’t fricking listen! No contingency plans have been broached as the gubmint doesn’t want to scare the bejeezus out of seniors, poor people, or anyone with a 401K plan. Here’s some buzz: Most market watchers expect that the Treasury Department would opt to make interest and principal payments to bondholders before paying other bills, yet Ms. Yellen would say only that she would face “very tough choices.”

*But of course there’s still no bipartisan deal on the debt ceiling, though the default deadline has now been pushed back to June 5.. Meanwhile, the Democrats are starting to blame Biden for being too generous to the GOP, even though none of us really knows what kind of deals are being broached.

As White House negotiators got closer to a debt-ceiling deal with House Republicans, the griping from congressional Democrats got louder.

For days, Democratic lawmakers have been openly questioning the White House’s approach to a deal that needs some of their votes to pass, given that many Republicans will also oppose it, to head off a default. Among their complaints: that President Biden was giving away too much in the deal, that the White House’s messaging was muddled and that Biden was publicly silent while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) was chatting to the press around the clock. “We don’t negotiate with terrorists globally. Why are we going to negotiate with the economic terrorists here?” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.), referring to Republicans’ apparent willingness to default rather than pass a clean debt-ceiling increase. When asked if he was worried that Democrats were giving away too much in the negotiations, he said he was very concerned. Yeah, that’s good bipartisanship: call your opponents “economic terrorists”. White House aides say that they are fighting for Democratic priorities, such as preserving the climate and healthcare legislation passed last year. People close to the White House said Biden opted to largely stay quiet to give negotiators room to do their jobs. McCarthy faces his own intraparty puzzle: The final deal will certainly be opposed by some conservative Republicans, who have complained that he has given too much away to Democrats, so he needs to ensure those opponents aren’t so frustrated that they move to oust him from the speakership. My prediction again: a raise in the debt limit that must be frozen for two years, and enough cuts to satisfy most Democrats and a few Republicans. (But what do I know?) Medicare and Social Security will stay.

*Henry Kissinger turned 100 yesterday, proving that only the good die young. In the WaPo, hiss son David gives his dad’s “guide to longevity”. I would have thought it would be “always support dictators,” but excuse my snark.

Even the pandemic did not slow him down: Since 2020, he has completed two books and begun work on a third. He returned from the Bilderberg Conference in Lisbon earlier this week just in time to embark on a series of centennial celebrations that will take him from New York to London and finally to his hometown of Fürth, Germany. My father’s longevity is especially miraculous when one considers the health regimen he has followed throughout his adult life, which includes a diet heavy on bratwurst and Wiener schnitzel, a career of relentlessly stressful decision-making, and a love of sports purely as a spectator, never a participant.

His secrets?

How then to account for his enduring mental and physical vitality? He has an unquenchable curiosity that keeps him dynamically engaged with the world. His mind is a heat-seeking weapon that identifies and grapples with the existential challenges of the day. In the 1950s, the issue was the rise of nuclear weapons and their threat to humanity. About five years ago, as a promising young man of 95, my father became obsessed with the philosophical and practical implications of artificial intelligence. . . .The other secret to my father’s endurance is his sense of mission. Although he has been caricatured as a cold realist, he is anything but dispassionate. He believes deeply in such arcane concepts as patriotism, loyalty and bipartisanship. It pains him to see the nastiness in today’s public discourse and the seeming collapse of the art of diplomacy. As a child, I remember the warmth of his friendships with people whose politics might have been different from his, such as Kay Graham, Ted Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey. Kennedy loved to play practical jokes that my father thoroughly enjoyed (including inviting Dad to his home office and claiming to have a mongoose hidden in a closet).

These are all post facto rationalizations, of course. I suspect he just had good genes.

Here’s a photo I took of the old git being interviewed onstage by Lesley Stahl; this was at the Kent Presents conference in August of 2018:

*Grifter Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison in two days, beginning an 11+ year prison sentence for wire fraud. The Wall Street Journal, which broke the Theranos scandal years ago, chews over her past in a piece called “As Elizabeth Holmes heads to jail for fraud, many puzzle over her motives.”

The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.

Is this such a puzzle. She wanted to be rich and famous, the female equivalent of Steve Jobs. And who cares what her defenders think?

Her motives are still somewhat mysterious, and some supporters say federal prosecutors targeted her unfairly in their zeal to bring down one of the most prominent practitioners of fake-it-til-you-make-it — the tech sector’s brand of self-promotion that sometimes veers into exaggeration and blatant lies to raise money.

Her many detractors contend she deserves to be in prison for peddling a technology that she repeatedly boasted would quickly scan for hundreds of diseases and other health problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick. . . .Holmes’ supporters still contend she always had good intentions and was unfairly scapegoated by the Justice Department. They insist she simply deployed the same over-the-top promotion tactics as many other tech executives, including Elon Musk, who has repeatedly made misleading statements about the capabilities of Tesla’s self-driving cars.

That’s not what the jury thought, nor did John Carreyrou, the erstwhile WSJ reporter who broke the scandal and then wrote the definitive book about it.

According to those supporters, Holmes was singled out because she was a woman who briefly eclipsed the men who customarily bask in Silicon Valley’s spotlight, and the trial turned her into a latter-day version of Hester Prynne — the protagonist in the 1850 novel “The Scarlet Letter.”

No, she was probably given a lighter sentence because she was a woman with two kids; her partner in crime, Sunny Balwani, was sentenced to 13 years. Whether or not she has two X chromosomes, if she does the crime, she does the time.

*Anyone who has a cat has, watching it twitch and move its paws around while sleeping, suspected that the cat is dreaming. Now we have even more solid evidence that another animal may dream: the octopus. A new paper in bioRΧiv, described in the NYT, suggests that Costello, one octopus observed in his tank at Rockefeller University, might have dreams. The data?

Costello the octopus was napping while stuck to the glass of his tank at the Rockefeller University in New York. He snoozed quietly for half an hour, and then entered a more active sleep stage, his skin cycling through colors and textures used for camouflage — typical behavior for a cephalopod. But soon things became strange. A minute later, Costello scuttled along the glass toward his tank’s sandy bottom, curling his arms over his body. Then he spun like a writhing cyclone. Finally, Costello swooped down and clouded half of his tank with ink. As the tank’s filtration system cleared the ink, Eric Angel Ramos, a marine scientist, noticed that Costello was grasping a pipe with unusual intensity, “looking like he was trying to kill it,” he said. “This was not a normal octopus behavior,” said Dr. Ramos, who is now at the University of Vermont. It’s not clear when or if Costello woke up during the episode, Dr. Ramos said. But afterward, Costello returned to normal, eating and later playing with his toys. “We were completely dumbfounded,” said Marcelo O. Magnasco, a biophysicist at Rockefeller. Perhaps Costello was having a nightmare, he and a team of researchers speculated. They shared this idea and other possible explanations in a study uploaded this month to the bioRxiv website. It has yet to be formally reviewed by other scientists.

Remember, it’s one octopus and one video. I don’t doubt that they’re capable of dreaming, but how do we find out? Put electrodes by their brain while they’re sleeping? And the article does come with a caveat:

There are other explanations for the behavior, such as a seizure or neurological problems, which could be related to Costello having lost parts of two limbs before he was caught. But Dr. Magnasco said he hoped that, by reporting the incident, other scientists would watch out for the behavior, which his group observed by mere chance.

PTSD! (Post tentacle severance disorder!)

Here’s a video (partly animated at the beginning, I think):

