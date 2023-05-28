If you have good wildlife photos, please send them in!

Today is Sunday, ergo we have a themed set of bird photos by John Avise. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and click on the photos to enlarge them.

Great, Greater, and Magnificent Several avian species in North America have the words Great, Greater, or Magnificent in their official common names. These are the subjects of this week’s post. Usually, the use of such descriptive epithets is to distinguish these birds from closely related species with the words Little, Lesser, or Least in their common names. But sometimes, the designations are used simply because the birds are — well — magnificent! The state where each photo was taken is indicated in parentheses. Great Blue Heron, Ardea herodias (Texas):

Great Blue Heron flying (California):

Great Blue Heron landing (California):

Great Egret, Ardea alba (California):

Great Egret flying (California):

Great Blue Heron with Great Egret (California):

Great Black-backed Gull, Larus marinus (Florida):

Greater Roadrunner, Geococcyx californianus (California):

Greater Yellowlegs, Tringa melanoleuca (California):

Greater Yellowlegs flying (California):

Greater White-fronted Goose, Anser albifrons (California):

Magnificent (Rivoli’s) Hummingbird, Eugenes fulgens (Arizona):

Magnificent Hummingbird flying (Arizona):

Magnificent Frigatebird, Fregata magnificens (Florida):

Magnificent Frigatebird juvenile (Florida):