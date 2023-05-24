Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day (“ਹੰਪ ਦਿਨ ” in Punjabi): May 24, 2023, and National Escargot Day. Will you be dining on these gastropods? Here’s a real book:

It’s also Asparagus Day, Brother’s Day (but which brother?), Declaration of the Báb, and, in Bermuda, Bermuda Day.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 24 Wikipedia page.

Posting may be light today as I’m tired, but for a good cause. The Pinkah is here giving two lectures here, and we had a chatty dinner last night. I knew he’d be wearing his custom caiman boots made by Lee Miller of Austin, Texas, and so I wore mine as well. (Mine are on the left.) His are caiman, mine kangaroo.

Da Nooz:

*Obituaries first: Bob Zimmer, ex President of the University of Chicago, Free Speech Advocate, and Saviour of the Ducks at Botany Pond, died yesterday of brain cancer at 75. I’ll have more to say about him later today. It is a very sad day for all of us.

*According to the Washington Post, Texas is about to become a state theocracy. Apparently lawmakers were heartened when the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that a football coach praying and leading prayers on the field after the game really was acting privately, and people just joined in out of the love of God. There’s little doubt that the Supreme Court is going to further dismantle the church-state wall, but Texas will do it first:

Texas lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to require that the Ten Commandments be posted in every classroom in the state, part of a newly energized national effort to insert religion into public life. Supporters believe the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer in favor of a high school football coach who prayed with players essentially removed any guardrails between religion and government.

The bill, which is scheduled Tuesday for the House floor, is one of about a half-dozen religion bills approved this session by the Texas Senate, including one that would allow uncertified chaplains to replace trained, professional counselors in K-12 schools.

Texas’ biennial legislative session is short, chaotic and packed, and it was not certain Monday whether the Ten Commandments bill would definitely get a vote Tuesday. If it doesn’t by midnight, it’s dead for the session. But groups that watch church-state issues say efforts nationwide to fund and empower religion — and, more specifically, a particular type of Christianity — are more plentiful and aggressive than they have been in years. Americans United for Separation of Church and Statesays it is watching 1,600 bills around the country instates such as Louisiana and Missouri. Earlier this year, Idaho and Kentucky signed into law measures that could allow teachers and public school employees to pray in front of and with students while on duty. Many legislators cite the Supreme Court’s June ruling in favor of Coach Joe Kennedy of Bremerton, Wash., who prayed with his players on the 50-yard-line. They see the Supreme Court as righting the American ship after a half-century of wrongly separating church and state. And look how far Texas lawmakers hae tried to twist the First Amendment, which says this (my emphasis) Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. “There is absolutely no separation of God and government, and that’s what these bills are about. That has been confused; it’s not real,” said Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton (R), who co-sponsored or authored three of the religion bills. “When prayer was taken out of schools, things went downhill — discipline, mental health. It’s something I heard a lot on porches when I was campaigning. It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time.” Umm. . .a separation of religion and government is exactly what the founders intended, and we know this because of their writings (Jefferson, for instance). Since the public schools are organs of the state, there can be no official prayers or show of religion. The coach violated that, but mandatory Ten Commandments in every class, a Juedo-Christian expression, violates it even more clearly. It’s odd that as the U.S. becomes less religious, more and more of these bills show up. Perhaps the faithful are trying to fight a rearguard action with the law.

*Apparently a group of Russian fighters aligned with Ukraine and disaffected with the Putin regime have begun launching attacks on Russian forces inside Russia.

Fighting raged for a second day on Tuesday in the Belgorod region of southern Russia as a Ukrainian-aligned paramilitary group claimed to seize villages and rebuff counterattacks, in a the most dramatic instance to date of bringing the war into Russian territory. The Free Russia Legion, a group of Russian volunteers who have taken up arms to fight for Ukraine, claimed responsibility for the incursion, while Kyiv publicly denied direct involvement, turning the tables on a Russian strategy that preceded the invasion last year of sending unacknowledged weaponry and soldiers into Ukraine. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday afternoon that it had pushed the militants back across the border, adding that scores of “saboteurs” had been killed. That claim could not be verified, and people who said they represented the fighters maintained the attacks were continuing and had gained new ground. Those statements also could not be verified. The incursion could compel Russia to divert soldiers from a long and unevenly defended front in southeastern Ukraine ahead of a long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive, military analysts said. It seemed intended as well to unnerve and embarrass the Russian leadership by showing a weakness in border defenses.

Anything that ties down Russian soldier is to the good, but information from the area is murky. Bakhmut is lost, the war is well into its second year, and Russia is still inside Ukraine, while palling around with China on the side. I have no idea what things will be like a year from now.

*The inter-party talks to do something about the debt limit continue, but not much is happening except that the GOP blames the lack of progress on Biden. (Of course the blame goes the other way, too.)

Debt ceiling negotiators for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holed up for more talks at the Capitol Tuesday, but Republicans warned of a “lack of urgency” at the White House to resolve the budget standoff in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default. With barely a week to go before a deadline as soon as June 1 the Democratic president and the Republican speaker were staring down a financial crisis. Failure to strike a deal would be unprecedented, and certain to throw U.S. financial markets into turmoil, inflicting economic pain at home and abroad. Behind closed doors, McCarthy urged his slim House Republican majority to “just stick together” despite their own factions as he negotiates the strongest deal possible for conservatives, said lawmakers exiting the private session. “We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said at the Capitol, reiterating he won’t bring any bill forward “that doesn’t spend less than we spent this year.” . . .Dragging into a second week, the negotiations over raising the nation’s debt limit, now at $31 trillion, were never supposed to arrive at this point — a crisis in the making. The White House insisted early on it was unwilling to barter over the need to pay the nation’s bills, demanding that Congress simply lift the ceiling as it has done many times before with no strings attached.

Well, the White House is bartering, and what we see is a political game of chicken, with both parties, afraid that they’ll be blamed if a deal isn’t struck, is holding the American public hostage. We have about a week before everything goes to hell.

*It’s exactly one week until grifter Elizabeth Holmes must turn herself in to begin her 11+ year sentence for wire fraud. The San Francisco newsletter SFGate reports what it’s like inside the federal pen where Holmes will be spending more than a decade. (The feds don’t give you must time off for good behavior.) The minimum-security prison is FPC Bryan, in Bryan, Texas.

Davila recommended Holmes be sent to Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, a minimum security women’s facility about 100 miles north of Houston. FPC Bryan is run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees inmates who have been convicted of federal crimes, like counterfeiting, treason and interstate criminal activity. Wake-up is at 6 a.m. every day, according to FPC Bryan’s “Inmate Admission & Orientation Handbook,” and all inmates must be counted at least five times daily in official roll calls. Inmates must make their beds and clean up their cells; the unit with the best weekly “sanitation rating” gets called first for meals, while the unit with the worst hygiene comes in last. All inmates who are able must have a “regular job assignment.” The prison offers business classes and even forklift training for women who would like to be certified. Although the facility is minimum security, there are many limitations on what inmates can wear and own inside the prison. They are “prohibited from wearing any clothing not government-issued or purchased in the Commissary” and “may possess only one approved radio or MP3 player, and watch at a time.” Jewelry is limited to a “plain wedding band and an appropriate religious medallion and chain without stones,” but their value cannot exceed $100. The commissary at FPC Bryan is relatively luxurious compared with other prisons. The women there can purchase hobby items to pass the time, like a crochet needle for $1.30 and yarn for $3.55; an MP3 player (brand not specified) is $88.40. If they’re sick of being eaten alive by the bugs in Texas, they can buy insect repellant for $10.35, and those who want some variety from the usual prison fare can get ramen for 30 cents and a pint of ice cream for $2. The commissary does not offer black turtlenecks, but Holmes could pick up a neck gaiter in a pinch for $10.55.

My two questions were these: was there any limit on the money inmates could receive? And are conjugal visits permitted? The answer to the first appears to be no, meaning that Holmes could have a million bucks to buy goodies from the commissary. That would make her queen of the prison. The answer to the second is that no, visits are permitted, but not conjugal ones.

*Yes, it’s the Wall Street Journal op-ed page, which lures more conservatives than CPAC, but when they’re right they’re right. And they are right when they call out Scientific American for it’s “progressive” binge of both distorting facts about science and writing about stuff that isn’t science. The op-ed is “Wokesters in search of nonbinary birds,” not a bad title. And permit me to tout my writing a bit: remember this piece?

The politicization of formerly respected scientific publications is one of society’s more disturbing recent trends and it seems that yet another periodical is willing to surrender its claim to authority. Laura Helmuth, Editor in chief of Scientific American, recently tweeted: White-throated sparrows have four chromosomally distinct sexes that pair up in fascinating ways

P.S. Nature is amazing

P.P.S. Sex is not binary Other Twitter users were not impressed. Ms. Helmuth’s missive now carries an attachment from Twitter: Readers added context they thought people might want to know White-throated sparrows have 2 sexes with 4 unique chromosome combinations. There are still just 2 sexes that produce either sperm or eggs.

The female types are the white-striped females and the tan-striped females.

The male birds are white-striped males and tan striped males.

One can debate whether and how Twitter should address errors in user comments, but it’s clear that the operators of the social media platform are not the only ones raising an objection to the claim a sparrow with four sexes.

“It’s just incredible how far [Scientific American]– a periodical I admired — has fallen from its mission to provide accurate, clear, and vivid coverage of science,” observes Yale professor of social and natural science Nicholas Christakis, who is also a physician. Dr. Christakis points to a post on the Why Evolution Is True website maintained by Jerry Coyne, an emeritus professor of ecology and evolution at the University of Chicago.

They then quote me at length, but you can read the original post. Here’s a snarky comment, for even the WSJ knows that sparrows come in just males and females.

Seems fairly straightforward, so perhaps a determined band of woke bird-watchers will now set off into the wilderness searching for an animal species that is just as confused about gender as human magazine editors. But this seems unlikely, as such an approach would necessarily require empirical evidence.

And apparently Helmuth is still at it. Go look at the Sci. Am. “opinion” pages, which I do only until my stomach can stand it, and you’ll find tons of “progressive” political articles that have nothing to do with science. Conservative views are not to be seen.

Perhaps this is not so much a problem in science as a problem among the people who write about science. For those inclined to give Ms. Helmuth the benefit of the doubt and assume her errors are not driven by political bias, she’s tweeting today about a new opinion piece calling for reforms at the Supreme Court that for some reason appears in her magazine called Scientific American. Sometimes it seems like today’s science media really does operate as a species with just one point of view.

And that, as we know, erodes public trust in science. It’s as if the National Review published a paper on the chromatophores of the octopus.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is in Andrzej’s work chair. When I asked why Hili called him a hypocrite, Malgorzata explained, “Because he wants to move Hili from his chair into the sofa by using sweet words about her being more comfortable there. He wants his chair to himself.”

A: Maybe you would prefer to lie on the sofa? Hili: No, I’m quite comfortable here, you hypocrite.

In Polish:

Ja: Może wolisz leżeć na sofie? Hili: Nie, tutaj jest mi zupełnie dobrze, ty hipokryto.

And a photo of the affectionate Szaron:

From Meanwhile in Canada:

From Jesus of the Day:

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy:

From Masih, Unfortunately, some Iranian women won’t leave the ones alone who don’t want to wear a hijab. Note the attempted slap with a book:

The Islamic Republic prosecutor is trying to force the young lady to wear the hijab, but she is fighting back. The Islamic Republic is failing its youngest generation. Educated young women & men of Iran expressing #WomanLifeFreedom will decide Iran’s future.#MahsaAmini‌ pic.twitter.com/RVK5LBIqa8 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 23, 2023

From Barry, who urges you to look at some of the guesses in the thread about what the cat is reading:

What book is he reading? pic.twitter.com/Fxfj6TsEkN — Critical Cupcake 🌈 ♿ ⚛️ (@CriticalCupcake) April 1, 2023

From Malcolm. Now this is intriguing! She can’t tell her story, but can to reporters? You can read about Sarah Parcak here, she’s “an American archaeologist and Egyptologist, who has used satellite imagery to identify potential archaeological sites in Egypt, Rome and elsewhere in the former Roman Empire”:

I've been told I cannot. However, if reporters want to get in touch to investigate (and trust me, it's a story), DM me. There's enough there there to research. It sounds true to me. https://t.co/nvJR0YJtva — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) April 1, 2023

From Simon, who presents Trump, the Master of Hyperbole, especially when it concerns him!:

The scriptwriters just nailed it here. Perfection. https://t.co/FEEQ3jMj0O — George Conway 🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) March 30, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl who died at 14; below: colorized photo of Tova and her sister:

For Tova and Juliette 🪨 pic.twitter.com/mNYQ7bvn57 — John Cocker (@joecocker15) May 24, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, back home in the bosom of his family (including the three cats). First, a passel of dragonflies—or whatever they call a group of ’em:

Today was lucky to see a huge roost of dragonflies (4 spotted chasers) I reckon around a 1000 dragonflies over a few different groups but was difficult to tell V difficult to photograph and also did not want to get to close to disturb the roost – but incredible to see! pic.twitter.com/ETIHmRn7pY — Oliver C Wright (@OW_Photography) May 22, 2023

Matthew likes this farm:

A cat with a job: