Once again, ideology distorts science: the editor-in-chief of Scientific American flubs big time, wrongly asserting that sparrows have four sexes.

This is a sad story: sad for biology, sad for science communication, and perhaps saddest for Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief of Scientific American. Over the past few years, Helmuth has injected a hefty dose of authoritarian progressive ideology into her magazine (see here for some of my posts on the issue). It’s gotten worse and worse, even though the readers, and her followers on Twitter, have repeatedly urged her to back off the ideology and restore the magazine to its former glory as the nation’s premier venue for popular science. But Helmuth is woke, and, being religious in that sense, simply can’t keep the ideology out of the science, just as an evangelist can’t help asking you if you’ve heard the good news about Jesus.
The tweet Helmuth put up this week (shown below) is a prime example, and it’s pretty dire because it distorts biology—in particular the work of scientists who spent years studying the genetics and mating behavior of white-throated sparrows (Zonotrichia albicollis). This is an interesting bird because both males and females show two forms (this is a “polymorphism”), with one form having a tan crown stripe and the other a white crown stripe. Here is a picture of the two forms from a PNAS paper.
The forms also differ in their parental behavior and courtship. I think you can get the differences by looking at the abstract of a paper by Elaina Tuttle, given below. Tuttle was an accomplished ornithological behaviorist who did part of her postdoc in Steve Pruett-Jones’s lab upstairs from me. It was her work that called attention to the involvement of inversions in the mating system of white-throated sparrows. Sadly, Tuttle died at only 52 of breast cancer.
Here’s a 2003 paper by Elaina on the species (found in North America) and its mating system (click to go to screenshot, and you can find the pdf here).
Her summary is below, showing that the two forms (“morphs’) mate disassortatively—that is, tan males prefer to mate with white females and vice versa. There is also a difference in their behavior, with white males and females being more aggressive during the mating and breeding season:
Organisms exhibiting genetic polymorphism often also exhibit true alternative life-history strategies in which behavioral tactics are genetically fixed. Such systems are ideal for the study of the evolution of life histories because the consequences of selective episodes can be more easily identified. Here I report an interesting and classic example of a species exhibiting true alternative strategies. Due to a chromosomal inversion, male and female white-throated sparrows (Zonotrichia albicollis) occur as two distinct morphs, tan or white. Tan and white morphs mate disassortatively, and this mating pattern maintains the polymorphism in relatively equal proportions within the population. In comparison with tan males, white males are more aggressive, frequently intrude into neighboring territories, spend less time guarding their mates, occasionally attempt polygyny, and provide less parental care. White females are also more aggressive and solicit copulation from their mates twice as often as tan females.
Note that they mention just two sexes: males and females, each characterized by their color. Just two sexes! The genetics of this system is complicated because, the genes causing the different colors and behaviors almost surely reside within a chromosomal inversion (a part of the chromosome that gets broken, turned around, and then reattached). This makes it hard to do genetic analysis. Tuttle explains this:
. . . . . almost all white birds are heterozygous for the inversion (i.e., 2m/2, where 2m represents the inverted chromosome and 2 represents the noninverted form), whereas tan birds are homozygous noncarriers (i.e., 2/2). . .
The disassortative mating and different behavioral strategies have combined to make this variation remain fairly stable in the population, though I’m not sure there’s a population-genetic model showing how this actually. works. (That would be hard, as it would require knowing a number of parameters that are difficult to estimate but are required for a good model.)
Further, the tan and white morphs occasionally mate with their own color (about 4% of the time, probably an underestimate because of sneaky mating). This kind of mating is called assortative—like mates with like. Because of this, the two forms are not reproductively isolated. That’s why they’re not called different species.
Note that there are just two sexes here, as virtually all scientific papers describing this phenomenon realize: males make sperm; females make eggs. Here are two quotes from the Tuttle paper:
This species is polymorphic, and both sexes can be separated into tan and white morphs based on the color of the median crown stripe (Lowther, 1961).
and
White-throated sparrows may be an exception to this rule because, regardless of fitness effects, the genetic alternatives are present in both sexes, there is likely to be evolutionary mechanisms maintaining multiple strategies. . .
Just two sexes, and every ornithologist knows this. Even if each morph mated only with its own kind, so that there was total reproductive isolation between the forms and they would, in effect, be two species, there would still be just two species, with each having two sexes.
Now the popular press has mistaken this system for the phenomenon of “four sexes”, which is just flat wrong. The biological definition of sex involves what kind of gamete you make, and here there are only two. Females make and lay eggs, males make sperm. For descriptions of this system showing “four sexes”, see here (Nature!), here, and here, among others.
That’s a distortion of the truth, and a misleading one that gender activists co-opt to say that “yes, animal sex is not binary”. They are wrong. But in fact Laura Helmuth did just that in her tweet, citing a paper from Ken Kaufman’s Notebook in the Audubon News. Kaufman says this (see more later):
It’s almost as if the White-throated Sparrow has four sexes. That may sound like a joke, but it’s actually a good description of what’s going on.
. . . Many different genes here are tightly linked to form a “supergene,” so that birds of one color morph also inherit a whole range of behaviors. The resulting effect is that the White-throat really does operate as a bird with four sexes. For anyone curious about the scientific background, you can read all the technical details here.
The Current Biology paper that the last link goes to does indeed say that the bird “operates as if it has four sexes”. And I found a 2020 paper by Maney et al. in Hormones and Behavior called “Inside the supergene of the bird with four sexes.” But while the paper uses “four sexes” in the title, it also notes that that is merely a “nickname” for the species. Maney et al. then correctly refer to “both sexes” throughout.
But if there are four sexes, what are those sexes? All you could say is “tan male”, :”white male”, “tan female,” and “white female.” But those are not sexes, as they don’t produce four different kinds of gametes. Nor is reproductive isolation between the tan and white morphs complete, so it’s not as if a “white male cannot mate with a white female”, which would be the case if these were four sexes. As I said, assortative (like-type) matings occur at least 4% of the time. Further, the offspring of some of those matings must, by virtue of the chromosomally-based system of mating, be fertile (i.e., if tan birds mate assortatively with tan birds, their offspring will be equivalent to the normal “tan” morph in behavior, appearance, and mating propensity).
If you’re a sane biologist and use the biological definition of sex, we have a species with two sexes, with each sex having two morphs. And the morphs mate disassortatively, but not completely so. It’s surely an interesting system, but deeply misleading to use it as an exception to the sex binary. It makes me angry when people like Helmuth do this, for on some level they must know they’re wrong.
Nevertheless, Helmuth wants to go with the popular press and with woke ideology rather than with science, and declares in the tweet below that the species has “four chromosomally distinct sexes.” (Even that isn’t true, as each morph has the same inversion type.) She underlines her ideology by adding her P.P.S.: “Sex is not binary,” as if this example disproves it. My P.P.S. is “Yes, sex is binary and you know it.”
Two points here: Helmuth is dead wrong, as biologists working on this system realize. There are not four sexes.
Second, she is being deliberately obtuse because she wants to buttress her view, expressed elsewhere, that “sex is a spectrum.” This, of course, is a trope meant to go along with the view that gender is a spectrum, which gender activists somehow want to read into nature itself, seeing the same spectrum in nature that they see in society. But as Richard Feynman said, “Mother Nature can’t be fooled,” and all animals and vascular plants obstinately show just two sexes.
What is amusing about Helmuth’s tweet is that she was SO wrong that the deluge of critical comments eventually prompted Twitter’s “community notes” program to correct what she said (remember, this is the Editor-in-Chief of Scientific American), and append an “added context” note saying she’s wrong—with the “context” noting that there just two sexes, and each sex comes in two colors.
I don’t know about other scientists or science editors, but if I was publicly spanked on Twitter like Helmuth was below, I’d be hideously embarrassed, and either correct myself (she won’t), or delete the tweet, which conveys scientific misinformation. (Update: She’s cut off the comments on her post, clearly perturbed that there were so many, with the vast majority being critical._
This is what started the Twitter fracas. Note the “added context”, which readers can upvote.
White-throated sparrows have four chromosomally distinct sexes that pair up in fascinating ways
P.S. Nature is amazing
P.P.S. Sex is not binary https://t.co/NJhQI6uC0q via @audubonsociety
— Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) May 17, 2023
And here’s what they call the “ratio” of comments to “likes” on her Tweet. This reflects the fact that the vast majority of people commenting on her tweet were critical. She has been, as the kids say, “ratioed”:
Scientists and informed laypeople immediately began going after this tweet, some polite and correcting it, others calling for Helmuth’s firing (I can understand that sentiment but I would never argue that anyone should be fired). One of the scientists, who had already debunked the sparrows as a violation of the sex binary, was Colin Wright, who wrote this on his website:
The second case study claims to investigate “the evolutionary consequences of more than two sexes.” Perhaps here we will finally be told what these new sexes are! But the first sentence moves the goalpost from “sexes” to “operative sexes,” which they never define.
The example they give of a species “with more than two sexes” is the white-throated sparrow (Zonotrichia albicollis). This species has two color morphs, males and females with either white or tan stripes. The more aggressive white stripe morph has a large inversion on chromosome 2, and the species mates disassortatively by color morph, meaning that white stripe morphs tend to mate with tan striped morphs. This chromosome inversion coupled with the disassortative mating by morph has led to a situation where chromosome 2 “behaves like” another sex chromosome.
He adds to that that in a tweet below issued as a comment on Helmuth’s tweet:
From the article:
"It's almost as if the White-throated Sparrow has four sexes."
"Almost as if" means that it's not even "as if," meaning that they in fact do not have four sexes, but rather just two. pic.twitter.com/lG9qEoAR1M
— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 17, 2023
What happened? Helmuth blocked Wright (that’s what it means in the red rectangle below):
Wright then clarifies the story and calls attention to his being blocked. He’s right: Helmuth couldn’t abide the truth:
A story in 4 images. This is the Editor-in-Chief for @sciam. Truth hurts! pic.twitter.com/a9AHTlRhVg
— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 17, 2023
Emma Hilton also replied to Helmuth:
And Emma got blocked, too:
However, Carole Hooven, another critic of the “non-binary” view of sex, doesn’t seem to have been blocked. Perhaps I’ll be too, but I haven’t been yet.
What’s sad about this is that the reproductive biology here really is unusual and fascinating, but the emphasis is misplaced on support of a particular ideology.
— Carole Hooven (@hoovlet) May 18, 2023
Finally, Agustín Fuentes, the cultural anthropologist from Princeton whom we’ve met before, retweeted Helmuth’s post, for he’s denied the sex binary too, and in Scientific American!). But being thin-skinned, he puts in an addendum saying that the quote he gives is not his own. But he still apparently embraces the idea that there is no sex binary in humans.
to head off all the snarky comments…this is NOT MY QUOTE..it is directly for the author of the essay and in the actual paper referred to. Click the links, do the reading.
— Agustin Fuentes (@Anthrofuentes) May 17, 2023
To sum up, Helmuth is tweeting wrong things about biology in the service of her ideology, an ideology that she doesn’t just embrace, but has infused into the magazine she runs. Perhaps Scientific American wants to become Ideological American, but I’m hoping things will turn around. They would if Helmuth could simply adopt the idea that she shouldn’t use the magazine as a mouthpiece for her politics, but she won’t do that. Also, she refuses to engage with scientific criticism, not a good look for an editor. This exchange exemplifies that:
@laurahelmuth why do you block people for pointing out inaccuracies with your claims?
Surely the more intelligent & mature thing to do would be to acknowledge, understand & retract or correct your statement?
— 1122100202100 (@TheyGoneYet) May 18, 2023
And if I were friends with Helmuth, I’d tell her this.
h/t: Steve, Colin
39 thoughts on “Once again, ideology distorts science: the editor-in-chief of Scientific American flubs big time, wrongly asserting that sparrows have four sexes.”
If an employee in any business continually makes major mistakes and will not rectify them then that person will be fired. Helmuth is in the “business” of conveying scientific information. If she continues to make mistakes in conveying that information, for whatever reason, then as in any business she should be terminated.
Unless the business isn’t “conveying scientific information,” but rather “furthering a political agenda.” Which she seems to be doing. She’s made it this far. What makes you think she’ll be fired soon? What makes you think the thousands of academics who have been engaged in the same kinds of shenanigans for years and haven’t been fired will be? In fact, not only are the dishonest academics not getting fired, but they’re the only ones getting tenure, and the only academics who are being hired are those who are willing to write long statements professing their fealty to ideology over information.
She is clearly not “incompetent,” as her competency is not supposed to be in conveying scientific information. She is supposed to be competent in promoting the “correct” ideology, and she’s passing with flying colors. We know this. Jerry (among many others) has been reporting on it for years. How much longer must this go on throughout academia and the sciences before we accept that, yes, this is an enormous problem, and it isn’t going away?
Exactly. People like Helmuth are not incompetent; they are not making basic errors of fact. Their repeated behavior suggests that they know exactly what they are doing. They lie (yes, deceit with intent). They distort. They obscure. They attack. They don’t care about approval from the fact-based community. They care about approval from their ideological comrades. The credibility that matters to them is either earned or lost entirely within their tribe.
We are waging an insurgency within our leading institutions, and those who continue to support liberal values and the pursuit of truth are losing. It’s difficult to accept that one’s neighbors and coworkers want to destroy much that one has lived and worked for. But that’s where we are.
I find at least one good result of this whole mess: I learned some quite interesting biology today!
It happens with established institutions as they age. Their original purpose (such as “business” of conveying scientific information) is overtaken and sidelined by people who maximise their career by ‘getting on’. Getting on becomes more and more decoupled from the original purpose.
Just to say that such “notes” are not added by Twitter itself, they are added by users who have signed up for Twitter’s “community notes” program. This is the new scheme for trying to deal with misinformation in a crowd-sourced manner. Whether it works or not will be interesting to see.
Perhaps they don’t. We shouldn’t underestimate the extent to which people can believe their ideology and fool themselves. In their eyes, they are the ones who have the truth of it, fighting the good fight against the reactionary forces of “whiteness”, “patriachy” and “colonialism”.
I’ll correct the “context warning” thing, thanks. Yes, I shouldn’t psychologize people I don’t know, but I couldn’t help myself.
You write “Perhaps Scientific American wants to become Ideological American, but I’m hoping things will turn around. They would if Helmuth could simply adopt the idea that she shouldn’t use the magazine as a mouthpiece for her politics, but she won’t do that.”
But she’s not merely injecting her politics here. Rather, she is promulgating misinformation….in a science magazine! Are you sure that’s not grounds for her being fired?
Given that the Woke often call for people to be fired, often wrongly, I don’t want to play that game. I’ll just offer my own take and let the owners of the magazine make their judgments. I do think she’s destroying Scientific American.
Better word for “misinformation” is lies. Because that is what it is. Maybe we should start to call out such “misinformation” for what it is.
I am also a bit confused as to why you would “never” call for someone being fired. How many years of misinformation must the editor of what was once one of the most respected biology journals promulgate nonsense before she deserves to be fired?
It’s not as if you’d be acting like the woke, calling for people to be fired for saying something that isn’t within their tiny, ever-shifting Overton Window, usually for stating arguments the woke don’t like rather than false information. This is a person who has repeatedly published misinformation in a scientific journal over the course of years in the service of ideology over science. If someone like that doesn’t deserve to be fired, who does?
EDIT: I’d also just like to say that I learned a whole heck of a lot about a bird I knew nothing about. This has actually been one of the more fascinating (to me) biology lessons I’ve had in a long time!
It’s a hard thing to lose a job, and I don’t want to call for it directly. Now for somebody like Trump. . . . But YOU could call for what you want; just write the owners.
Fair enough 🙂 I appreciate the reply. Even if I don’t agree, it still makes sense.
I don’t know how the higher -ups will weigh this. But there could be motivations to keep her. Perhaps they happen to agree with her views. Or they (correctly) see that her views are often touted in other venues, including some pretty lofty places, so maybe she’s right? Maybe there isn’t an actual crisis in subscriptions despite all the announcements from people that they are cancelling.
Oh, any or all of those things could be true. But, from the standpoint of conveying correct scientific information and publishing rigorous scientific studies — which, in a world concerned with actual science, should be the main focus of her job — she is a failure worthy of being replaced. You’re absolutely right that the focus of her job may not, in fact, be scientific truth and research (as I expanded upon in response to comment #1 above).
Maybe she’s right? She’s dead wrong about sex!
How about some stand-up comedy:
“It’s almost as if the White-throated Sparrow has four sexes.”
Hey – most people are happy if they get ONE!
P.P.P.S. Marijuana is legal now
[ end of stand-up comedy test material ]
… seriously though, this post by PCC(E) is a great way to learn some interesting biology.
No one has told us whether the males of the two morphs sing the same white-throated sparrow song, or whether there are two differing renditions of what is one of the most familiar winter birdsongs of northeastern US.
I wonder if she also thinks that different coloured humans are different sexes, and if there would be an public outcry about racism if she would tweet that.
That was exactly my thought. Black men. White men. Black women. White women. Four sexes! Trust the science, Laura–print it!
And ALL of this — every single atom of this mess — comes from frantic efforts to be seen as supportive of LGBTQ happiness and well being. Imagine a parallel universe where every member of our species was either a cis heterosexual male with sperm or a cis heterosexual female with eggs. But also imagine that the biology of sexual reproduction with other species was just like it is in this universe. There would still be leaky disassortative mating in sparrows owing to an autosomal chromosome inversion. Female hyenas would still have a pseudopenis, there are monoecious and dioecious plants, and even animal species that are true hermaphrodites. All of that other stuff would still be found in nature. And there would be eggs and sperm and nothing in between.
Would sensitive progressive people with a pen be declaring that biological sex in nature was a spectrum? That there is no true sex binary out there? No, that would be silly. They would be finding something else to write about.
So I guess in Helmuth’s eyes, human alpha, beta, and gamma males are different sexes, regardless of them all self-identifying as male.
(Yes, I know I’m using disputed stereotypes for males, but I’m sure you get my point)
Even if it were true that these birds have four sexes, it’s not clear why anyone would see this as a validation of left-wing gender ideology. There is a clearly identifiable genetic basis for this polymorphism, and despite the fact that the human genome is surely much more extensively studied, no such basis for gender diversity in humans has ever been found.
If, for the sake of argument, this is what four sexes looks like, then this just provides further evidence that humans have only two sexes.
I think the motivations are to point out how nature has a lot of sex diversity, and therefore humans who are in the LGBTQ spectrum should be more accepted. I absolutely agree that they should be more accepted, but their argument uses the naturalistic fallacy, and it has nothing to do with LGBTQ biology. So this isn’t the way to garner support.
Fuentes is still busily stanning for Laura Helmuth.
https://twitter.com/Anthrofuentes/status/1659223684685639680
Helmuth persists in perpetuating misleading science and tries to silence those who would criticize her. This is an excellent example of progressive authoritarianism in action. When will the Scientific American Board of Advisors act to stop this politicization of science? They don’t necessarily have to fire her, but they do have a responsibility to protect the reputation of the magazine before it’s too late.
This post os getting some pretty good Twitter traction.
If someone tells Laura Helmuth that there are hundreds of sexes in mushrooms, we can look forward to a bonanza of tweets. And then fungi also give us homothallism and mating type switching. Hot diggity!—fungi are a veritable riot of LGBTQIA2S+, emhasis on the + .
“In comparison with tan males, white males are more aggressive, frequently intrude into neighboring territories, spend less time guarding their mates, occasionally attempt polygyny, and provide less parental care.”
What?!? Toxic masculinity in sparrows??? Hey, it must be okay, guys. It’s nature!
I would not go so far as to call Critical Justice Ideology a “religion,” but I see one strong parallel here between the way both the religious and the transgender are seen as in need of special protection and reassurance. The Little People Argument is that there are vulnerable others who can’t handle the harsh truth so there’s merit in authorities of Reason discovering comforting ones. These more comfortable truths come forth when we look at scientific theories and employ Nuance, Sensitivity, and an emphasis on Possibility.
To me Helmuth’s pattern of argument resembles the way science-friendly pundits massage the evidence to confirm that the universe is in some sense deeply spiritual. “Sex is not Binary” is analogous to “Consciousness is Mysterious” or “Evolution has a Direction.” It’s okay to believe. You’re valid. Now wipe those tears away.
If Accomodationists didn’t see the Little People as unusually fragile, desperate, and with a sense of self entirely dependent on the universe confirming what they Know, I doubt they’d be so mentally generous in their evaluations. If Laura Helmuth knows that the four “sexes” of white throated sparrows don’t disprove that sex is binary, my guess is that she only knows it in the same sense that Francis Collins knew that the three waterfalls didn’t prove the existence of God. Meaning, they know it … and they don’t know it. Those with eyes to see, see.
Here in Canada we call it two-eyed seeing. Slightly different context, but same vibe.
I have a novice question about this reproductive strategy. Is this phenomenon of having 2 morphs of each sex a sign that eventually they could end up being 2 species? It’s fascinating.
It’s also fascinating how this ideology has taken hold. On that, has anyone tried looking at it from their perspective to figure out why they go along with it? Sometimes I wonder “if I could see what they seem to see, would I believe it too?”.
It’s a good question. Yes, if the disassortative mating were to become complete, they would be regarded as separate species. However, I don’t think this is possible here because one morph is chromosomally A/B and the other A/A, and those matings will generate some A/Bs. Given that one type is permanently heterozygous for the inversion, I don’t see this particular system as every becoming complete. But if the genetic system were different, yes, they could become separate species. It would be difficult, though.
These same kinds of mating types occur in other animals too, but without all the secondary sex characteristics that make sparrows amenable to arguments about human gender and social justice.
In the example I’m linking, the mating types are sperm or egg genes that affect gamete compatibility at fertilization in sea urchins. The mating types change frequencies over time, and the genetic changes track the environmental changes (kelp forests) in the sea urchins’ spawning habitat.
doi:10.1111/j.1558-5646.2012.01608.x
Humans show some analogous kinds of gamete incompatibility, in addition to behavioural and morphological variation in compatibility and mate choice.
In both cases, the molecular incompatibility can lead to reproductive isolation. But something else has to be added to the mix (like geographic isolation) for complete reproductive isolation and species to evolve. It’s usually not adaptive to be reproductively isolated from someone who could be a potential mate. This is one of the fun ideas associated with the sparrow example: the disassortative mating (white males prefer tan females) has a big cost (not much mating with white females), so it must have some big compensating benefit.
I understand the perspective. It derives from wanting to be supportive of transgender rights, opposite a viewpoint that transgender is not physically real. It’s not a mystery. I think many commenters simply do not grasp the intensity of hatred in some places, charitably since they (the commenters) are nice people in nice social groups. And social media promotion of extremism makes it all the worse. It really does no good to try to explain this, since they’ll just say that defenders should act a certain way. And the thread will go round and round with trying to explain why the defenders don’t react that way, while the ignorant commenter keeps insisting they should act in the way the ignorant commenter believes they should act. But that’s your answer, briefly.
The “naturalistic fallacy” objection is an example. It has some complicated real-world aspects that just aren’t captured by intoning that this is a logical error. But trying to explore that will run into a wall of people saying fallacy, end of story.
Species that show aggressive females and paternal males do not disprove sexual selection theory or the sex binary. They actually confirm what we know about sexual selection and parental investment.
A very interesting and educating article. Thank you very much
I know nothing about Laura Helmuth’s psychology, but I submit that there are academics who know Biology perfectly well but knowingly disseminate ideological bullshit on behalf of what they take to be good intentions.
Well-intentioned fraud is not merely permitted but encouraged in the groves of academe. (1) Whole disciplines were contrived with a raison-d’etre that is “liberatory” rather than factual. (2) Opposition to tests of proficiency (SAT, MCAT, etc.) is often based on transparently phony claims of bias. (3) For 50 years, universities have tolerated the post-modernist affectation that science is no different from Other Ways of Knowing—while simultaneously running machinery, constructing buildings, housing medical clinics, and operating hospitals based on the rational “way of knowing” rather than any alternative “way . (4) On behalf of the sacred ritual of Affirmative Action, admissions offices have concocted “holistic” criteria, in order to raise the quota for favored groups and lower it for disfavored groups. The dishonesty of this gimmick has been an open secret for years, long before it was brought before the courts.
If they could simply be happy with gender expressions being diverse, though they too obviously cluster, these dust ups would happen less.
A steelmannish version of their side: objectivity of science is an illusion because reality is a contextual discourse, and defining sex as gamete sizes is a choice made, while the true tip of the spear for human progress sits at the cultural discourse level, and the discourse must reflect inclusivity and reject categories that exclude it by definition. Helmsmuth et all believe they have the right to redefine meaning so that it makes better sense in a complex and rich environment, where “complex” is a buttress for “arbitrary” – choices made that explain disparities and manifest as injustice.
The nihilism of postmodern discourse is jaw dropping on a good day.
I have had the below stanza floating through my head since Jerry posted this piece. It is from “North Haven”, a poem by Elizabeth Bishop in memory of her friend Robert Lowell. The poem itself can bring tears to one’s eyes, a touching tribute to the long friendship and extensive personal correspondence between the two. Beauty and art may not save the world, but they can certainly be a refuge in trying times.
The Goldfinches are back, or others like them,
and the White-throated Sparrow’s five-note song,
pleading and pleading, brings tears to the eyes.
Nature repeats herself, or almost does:
repeat, repeat, repeat; revise, revise, revise.