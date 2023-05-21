Sunday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on the Sabbath, the onemade for Christian cats: it’s Sunday, May 21, 2023, and National Strawberries and Cream Day. Try this recipe: roasted strawberries with crème fraîche and flaky sea salt (you can use sour cream):

It’s also International Tea Day, National Waiters and Waitresses Day, Rapture Party Day, Stepmother’s Day (but which stepmother?), World Baking Day, Saint Helena Day, celebrating the discovery of Saint Helena in 1502, and World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 21 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*I am happy about this news: President Biden, who had refused to hand over sophisticated F-16 American-made fighter jets to Ukraine, has changed his mind, and now will allow Ukrainian pilots to train in the jets. Zelensky has been asking for these planes for months.

Now Mr. Biden, who in February rejected F-16 fighter jets as unnecessary, met in Hiroshima on Friday with leaders of other major democracies and told them that he would allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained on the American-made warplanes. He added that in a few months, the allies would figure out how to begin delivering modern Western fighters to a Ukrainian force struggling to keep an aging, dwindling fleet of pieced-together, Soviet-made fighters in the air. It all raises the question: Are there any conventional weapons in the American or NATO arsenals that the president would not, eventually, provide to Ukraine? Washington’s pattern of saying no before saying yes has repeated itself enough times over the past 15 months that Ukrainian officials say they now know to ignore the first answer and keep pressing. But White House officials say the shifting positions reflect not indecision, but changing circumstances — and changing assumptions about the risks involved. “When it comes to the question of escalation, of course, the United States government is a learning organism,” Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, said on Saturday morning in Hiroshima. “This conflict has been dynamic. It has unfolded over time.” So, he said, Mr. Biden’s decisions have kept up with Ukraine’s changing needs. In the weeks after the invasion, the teetering Ukrainian government needed Stinger missiles and other anti-tank systems. When the war shifted to the south and the east of the country, with big open plains, they needed artillery and air defenses — and 155-millimeter howitzer shells. And while Mr. Biden does not believe fighter jets will play an important role in the conflict for a while, providing them is part of thinking about how to defend Ukraine for the long term — after the current phase of the war is over.

Well, I understood it would take at leaast a year, and probably more, to train Ukrainian pilots in the F-16s. Let’s hope the planes are still needed when the pilots are ready to fly. But it’s too late for the city of Bakhmut, which, Zelensky claims, has been completely destroyed, even as he argues that it’s not completely in the hands of the Russians.

*Speaking of the planes, the Russians don’t like Biden’s announcement at all, and have made threats about Biden’s gesture.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister has warned Western countries of “enormous risks” if Ukraine is provided with F-16 fighter jets, Russian state media TASS reported Saturday. The comments come after US President Joe Biden gave his backing for Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly F-16s, reversing his previous position. F-16s are considered high performance weapon systems with a range of 500 miles (860 kilometers), and would be an upgrade to the aircraft currently in Ukraine’s fleet. Responding to the move, Alexander Grushko said: “We see that the Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. “It involves enormous risks for themselves. In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the set goals.”

*The issue on which Republicans are most vulnerable is, of course, abortion. Despite a hefty majority of Americans agreeing with the stipulations of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision, Republicans have rushed to get abortions banned nearly completely. Now they’re starting to realize that they made a mistake.

Immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican lawmakers were quick to embrace so-called “trigger” bans designed to take effect as soon as the decision was released, while others rushed to pass additional restrictions that would halt the procedure in their states, sometimes backing proposals that did not include exceptions for rape or incest. Now, almost a year later, lawmakers in some Republican-led states have started coalescing behind bans that allow most abortions to continue — a reaction, some Republicans say, to the sustained political backlash to abortion restrictions that has been mounting since the landmark decision in June. While the 12-week bans have so far only passed in two states — North Carolina and Nebraska — the proposal has also gained traction with some national antiabortion groups who say they’re supportive of restricting abortions as far as a state can, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which has also been pushing for, at minimum, national limits on abortion at 15 weeks. But the approach has drawn sharp criticism from others in the antiabortion movement, who argue the 12 or 15 week bans don’t do enough to stop what they see as widespread murder, allowing more than 90 percent of abortions to continue. Some Republican lawmakers and antiabortion advocates remain adamant that the only path forward is to aim to eradicate abortion completely nationwide. How voters respond to these new bans could impact how abortion plays out as an issue in the 2024 presidential election. With little polling on the 12 week proposals, it’s unclear whether voters will buy Republican arguments that these kinds of bans are a “main

Twelve weeks is three months: one trimester. And abortions during that period were legal under Roe v Wade. I favor a standard even laxer than Roe, but at least 12 weeks is twice as long as the period beyond which abortion is banned in “fetal heartbeat” states.

*Martin Amis, novelist and bet buddy of Christopher Hitchens, died at the young age (my age!) of 73. And I bet he smoked, because he sure drank and died of the same disease that killed Hitch:

Martin Amis, whose caustic, erudite and bleakly comic novels redefined British fiction in the 1980s and ’90s with their sharp appraisal of tabloid culture and consumer excess, and whose private life made him tabloid fodder himself, died on Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Fla. He was 73. His wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, said the cause was esophageal cancer — the same disease that killed his close friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens in 2011. Mr. Amis published 15 novels, a well-regarded memoir (“Experience,” in 2000), works of nonfiction, and collections of essays and short stories. In his later work he investigated Stalin’s atrocities, the war on terror and the legacy of the Holocaust. He is best known for his so-called London trilogy of novels — “Money: A Suicide Note” (1985), “London Fields” (1990) and “The Information” (1995) — which remain, along with his memoir, his most representative and admired work. . . . Mr. Amis’s literary heroes — he called them his “Twin Peaks” — were Vladimir Nabokov and Saul Bellow, and critics located in his work both Nabokov’s gift for wordplay and gamesmanship and Bellow’s exuberance and brio.

I just remembered that I have an autographed novel by Amis fis, though I can’t remember where I got it. I haven’t read it, either.

I have a collection of books autographed by luminaries I’ve met over the years, and looking through them to find the Amis novel, I once again encountered my first edition of The Double Helix by Jim Watson. I found it for only nine bucks in a dusty bookstore in Boulder, Colorado, and immediately snapped it up. They didn’t know what they had! Later, when I chatted with Watson, I asked him to autograph it, and he did so, adding my name. Looking online, I now see that this book, autographed and in good condition with the original dustcover, is worth between five and eight thousand bucks! When I die it will be thrown out, so I should either sell it or donate it to a library. But what library cares about whether a donated book is autographed? But I was happy I recognized the first edition, and it’s in near-pristine condition.

*From Jez: An article in the Guardian describes how a couple in Essex sued after 18 water buffaloes escaped from a nearby farm, rampaged through their garden, and eight of them fell into the swimming pool. The damage was extensive.

An Essex couple have spent 10 months seeking compensation after 18 escaped water buffaloes stampeded through their garden, with eight of them taking a morning dip in their new swimming pool. Andy and Lynette Smith, who are retired, say that their garden and pool were ruined after the animals, which weigh about 600kg each, got out of a rare breeds farm and on to their property, causing more than £25,000 worth of damage. Eight of them ended up falling into the £70,000 pool, triggering a stampede that wrecked fencing and flower beds. The animals were rescued unharmed by the farmer. The incident happened when an electric fence failed last July, allowing the herd to breach a wooden fence and hedge separating their field from the Smiths’ garden. “When my wife went to make the morning tea, she glanced out of the kitchen window and saw eight buffaloes in the pool,” said Andy Smith. “She called 999 and was told the fire brigade don’t accept hoax calls. It took some persuading to get them to take us seriously. When they arrived, one of the buffaloes, spooked by their hi-vis jackets, headed straight at them.” “Buffaloes are top-heavy and the porcelain tiles round the pool were slippery so they lost their grip and once they were in they couldn’t get out again,” said Smith. “The previous afternoon, we had had hosted a pool party for our young grandchildren and their friends. If the invasion had happened hours earlier, it could have been very serious.” The farm’s insurer, NFU Mutual, accepted liability, but failed to agree a settlement for nearly a year. “This pool was our retirement luxury bought when I sold the business, which I’d spent years building up. It was earned by a lot of sweat and toil, but after the buffaloes’ swim it was leaking 75 gallons a day and was unusable.” However, after being contacted by the Guardian, the insurer eventually agreed to cover the full £25,000 repair bill.

NFU Mutual sucks! They wouldn’t even pay the damages until after the Guardian contacted them. Buffaloes creating havoc!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is educating Andrzej in feline ornithology:

Hili: Try to look at this bird from a different perspective. A: What perspective? Hili: A feline one.

In Polish:

Hili: Spróbuj spojrzeć na tego ptaka z innej perspektywy. Ja: Z jakiej? Hili: Z kociej perspektywy.

. . . and a picture of the affectionate Szaron. I used to cuddle him on this couch:

********************

From America’s Cultural Decline Into Idiocy:

From Now That’s Wild:

From Beth:

From Masih. The execution of three protestors in Iran has triggered more demonstrations:

Happening now in Tehran.

Iranians are burning the billboard of Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. This morning, the Islamic Republic executed 3 prisoners — Saeed Yaghoubi, Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi for the crime of protesting.pic.twitter.com/9WYPBY3TxI — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 19, 2023

From Malcolm, who would like one of these tables. So would I, but they aren’t going to be cheap!

A coffee table with printed cast-in hexagon panels that can be individually illuminated [read more: https://t.co/k8iCaZqA34]

[video: https://t.co/IbcKjVhIG8]pic.twitter.com/W9QHRYUjdC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 19, 2023

From gravelinspector. The “Harlem Hellfighters” are new to me (read the whole tweet):

In 1918, a soldier from the Harlem Hellfighters, also known as the 369th Infantry Regiment, strikes a pose with a puppy he rescued during World War 1. Comprised of courageous Black soldiers, this regiment fought alongside the French army due to racial segregation in the US… pic.twitter.com/NFdinqT8OZ — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 17, 2023

From Barry: a tapir smiles for the camera:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a whole family exterminated:

21 May 1944 | Betty Vredenburg, a Dutch Jewish girl, was murdered in a gas chamber in #Auschwitz II-Birkenau Betty was born in Amsterdam on 6 May 1940.

She was 4 years old. Betty was deported together with her parents, Abraham and Rachel. None of them survived. pic.twitter.com/ttSBCxK0t6 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 21, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, who is now back in Manchester, just in time to see Man City throw it all away (or so he says). The first one he’s captioned as “Lucky fish, cross eagle”:

Slowmo video of an eagle swooping in for a fish and accidentally dropping it. #eagle #wildlife pic.twitter.com/TnrwwWEqbT — Mark Smith Photography (@marktakesphoto) May 20, 2023

This is the thought we both have when we see something like this. Matthew sez: ” “And all this is somewhere in their tiny heads, in intricate neural and chemical networks, and ultimately in their genes! Amazing!”

Look at how these crypt ants twist their heads to stick pieces of substrate together for cocoon scaffolding. So cute! pic.twitter.com/NN7RjRJTJN — C. J. Howard 🐜 (@mrcjhoward) May 20, 2023

And a very pampered kitty!:

creature comfort pic.twitter.com/EYZSb2gJT7 — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) May 20, 2023