A question: What is “gender-affirming care”?

I have a serious question, and no, I’m not a Republican or a Nazi for asking it. According to the Associated Press, 17 states have restricted or banned “gender-affirming care”:
At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, though judges have temporarily blocked their enforcement in some, including Arkansas. An Associated Press analysis found that often those bills sprang not from grassroots or constituent demand, but from the pens of a handful of conservative interest groups.
Many of the proposals, as introduced or passed, are identical or very similar to some model legislation, the AP found. Those ready-made bills have been used in statehouses for decades, often with criticisms of carpetbagging by out-of-state interests. In the case of restrictions on gender-affirming care for youths, they allow a handful of far-right groups to spread a false narrative based on distorted science, critics say.
The “distorted science” appears to be mainly the claim that puberty blockers are unsafe. But in fact their safety is in question, and so that’s not “distorted science.”
We don’t know their long-term effects, we know they do have some inimical effects, and at any rate the lack of good long-term data has impelled several European countries to allow blockers to be used only in experimental clinical trials.
Below is what my understanding of “gender-affirming care” includes. I may be wrong, and I haven’t read the bills. but my understanding of the procedure doesn’t make me rush to assure everybody that it’s fine, and that only transphobes would support them. To me this brand of care involves two primary ways of treating a gender-dysphoric child:
- My view was that “gender-affirming care” involved not a therapeutic probing of gender-dysphoric children to see if they may have been gay, and to generally explore their dysphoria—a rather long process of therapy—but rather a rush to affirm a child’s conclusion, or the conclusions of their parents, that the he or she feels as if they were in the wrong body. Instead, I thought “gender-affirming care” was what its name implied: not empathic but objective therapy, but rather a rush to affirm what the child or its parents had already concluded about gender.
- I also thought that “gender-affirming care” involved a willingness to use puberty blockers, and use them soon: in some cases they’ve been prescribed after just the first visit to a doctor or therapist.
It’s worth considering whether at least these two aspects of gender-affirming care should indeed be banned for the time being. No child’s word should be accepted without question by a therapist, especially when irrevocable medical changes can depend on whether that word is accepted uncritically. There is general agreement that gender dysphoria will resolve one way or the other (often the child becomes gay) without dangerous hormonal or surgical treatment, so why the rush??
Further, I agree with the Europeans that the use of long-term puberty blockers should be considered experimental, not just an off-label use, which is how they’re used in America. They should not be prescribed except in clinical trials—something that the Europeans, more cautious than we in this matter—have decided.
Now there may be other aspects of these bills banning gender-affirming care that go beyond this, and to which I’d object. But the two behaviors above—banning “immediate acceptance therapy” and prescribing puberty blockers willy-nilly—are, in my view, worth halting pending further data.
Until we know that puberty blockers are safe for long-term use, and absolutely reversible, they should not be prescribed except in clinical trials, and not to the general public. These are used either at the onset of puberty or before it begins, and a child is in no position to make a decision about its gender at that age. I’m not sure what age should be the cutoff, but surely no younger than 18. We can argue about that after the medical data are in.
And yes, I’m prepared to think that conservatives who propose these bills are doing so not solely out of medical and therapeutic considerations, but to go along with their tribe, perhaps out of a general dislike of transgender people. That is thoughtless and unempathic.
Nevertheless, I might be willing to go along with some aspects of these bans, not on political grounds, but rather on medical grounds and out of concern of the well-being of children and adolescents.
But my ignorance of these 17 bills is profound, so please enlighten me. What kind of “gender-affirming care” do they ban? Do they spell it out clearly?
I feel like a lot of Dem voters kneejerk support this because of their black and white thinking: Anything Republicans want must automatically be bad, especially if Abrahamic religion comes into play. And besides, who doesn’t want to be kind?
I think it includes surgical, as well as medical (i.e. drug), intervention: the NY Times had a story the other day about a girl who had a mastectomy at 15. (At the time she “thought” she was a boy; she no longer thinks so.)
The girl was Chloe Cole…….She is extremely articulate and I believe she is now 18.
Here is her riposte to that article in the NYT by Maggie Astor:
https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/were-not-going-away-my-response-to
Wow! That is quite terrible. But again we see signs that the activists willfully distort data for ‘the cause’.
I recall an article where a M->F transgender through the use of hormones and whatever else and a ton of taxpayer money (it was in England) could dribble out a bit of milk to breastfeed her child. It was allowed for the psychlogical well-being of the ‘mother’.The ‘father’ of the child was the one who gave birth since he was a F->M transgender. Is that gender-affirming care, or is it childcare?
BTW,I am not making this up. Google “Transgender woman becomes first in world to breastfeed baby Evening Standard”
I think that a trans female can get to where they can produce breast milk.
In “gender-affirming care” the word “care” is an abbreviation of “health care”. This encompasses medical interventions (puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones) and surgical interventions (mastectomy, aka “top surgery”, and “bottom surgery”).
The term doesn’t refer to acceptance of social transition or therapist “affirmation”, it refers to medical/surgical interventions.
Obviously, puberty blockers have to be given before puberty, so waiting until 18 is not an option.
The only solution will be for society to recognize that the whole idea of transgenderism is just completely bonkers. Would “affirming care” suck what is left of the fat out of children who are too thin but think that they are too fat? There are already people who identify as amputees and some pay surgeons to do the deed. Others (like with self-ID in the transgender world) just sit in a wheelchair and pretend.
The worst aspect is that many who consider themselves on the left are automatically against anything that Republicans support. There can be only two sides is the claim, with us or against us, and believing one thing implies you believe a whole catalog. People have forgotten that one can agree on some things and disagree on others and/or that there is a middle ground.
There are children who think that their breasts will grow back after a mastectomy if they take estrogen, or if they get implants then they are a woman again.
There should be a law against any sort of intervention which has lasting effects on the body. Such decisions should be taken only by people who are older than, say, 18. That includes circumcision, piercing, tattoos, etc.
Transgenderism without surgery and hormones is just the equivalent of playing make-believe and, as we have seen, self-ID is open to abuse and is abused. With surgery and hormones, the result is not a convincing conversion to the opposite sex in any way, shape, or form.
Transgenderism is a real thing. I know two people who have transitioned (in their 30s) after thinking they were gay for most of their adult lives. The transition was the right thing for them. But this does illustrate how easy it is to confuse the two states even for those involved. Especially as a teenager.
Part of the problem with the quality of evidence used to support medical interventions for youth is that much of the data come from self-reports that include many errors. The largest dataset
https://transequality.org/issues/us-transgender-survey
includes respondents who said they received puberty blockers on or after 18 years of age when puberty would have been well under way or complete. One interpretation is these people were receiving cross-sex hormones (not puberty blockers) starting on or after 18 years of age, but didn’t know the differences between puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
The survey also included an unusually large proportion of respondents who said they were exactly 18 years old (among other problems with the non-representative nature of the sample).
That kind of basic misunderstanding suggests that much of the data from these self-reports is suspect at best. Jesse Singal and others have reported on these flaws in the USTS data.
https://jessesingal.substack.com/p/science-vs-cited-seven-studies-to?utm_source=%2Fsearch%2FUSTS&utm_medium=reader2
I’ve been reading about this issue intently for couple of years now. And one of the main things, apart from being gay, that fascinated me were euphemism like “top surgery”, “bottom surgery”, and especially “gender affirming care”. What exactly were these things? (By reading, I mean that I had to leave “mainstream media” and read people like Jesse Singal, Abigail Shrier, and Lisa Selin Davis among others….and yes, it took me a while to find out about them.)
“Gender Affirming Care” can be contrasted to the original more European model called “Watchful Waiting”. Gender affirming care is far more aggressive and it’s what proliferates in the United States, especially “blue states”. And as it turns out, the states that are banning procedures, mostly “red states”, will have rules that are actually closer to that of “Watchful Waiting”.
As a note, I believe that Tavistock in London had adopted the more aggressive American model of “Gender Affirming Care”. And as you may know, it was ordered shuttered after the Cass Report….you can google all about that.
Let me recommend some great articles to you:
This one from yesterday by Andrew Sullivan:
https://andrewsullivan.substack.com/p/the-queers-versus-the-homosexuals
This by James Kirchick in Liberties:
https://libertiesjournal.com/articles/from-queer-to-gay-to-queer/
And this one by Lisa Selin Davis in Unherd:
ttps://unherd.com/2022/08/how-to-treat-gender-dysphoria/
This is a hot topic here in Oregon right now because of Oregon Bill 2002, which passed the House and is now in the Senate. Enough Republicans have walked out to prevent a quorum for voting on the bill, this despite the fact that they’ve surpassed the number of missed sessions that will prevent them from running for re-election. I too am a bit confused as to what “gender-affirming care” means in the bill, but one has to have a grudging respect for Republicans to put their careers on the line on matter of principle, the principle in this case being that gender-affirming care, along with abortion at any age, would be allowed without parental consent.
The AP article mentions that most bills are based on model legislation. In particular, they note similarities between proposed legislation and a model by a group called “Do No Harm”. This is a link to the Do No Harm model legislation, with annotations that indicate language similar or identical to that in proposed legislation in various states.
Here’s my attempt to summarize the model legislation as briefly as possible:
– Begins with a section critical of the affirmation model, citing controversies over evidence, the trends in Europe, etc.
– Provisions for public schools, including parental notification of gender questioning children, a prohibition of using pronouns inconsistent with natal sex, and prohibition of discussing social or medical transition with students.
– Prohibitions of using state money or other resources for transition, including no funds or tax breaks for any medical procedures, facilities owned by state or persons employed by the state may not be used for medical procedures, and state employees may not promote social or medical transition.
– Prohibitions of medical procedures for minors, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery, except when addressing a DSD condition, or treatment of some disease, injury, or condition unrelated to gender concerns.
– Healthcare professionals who perform prohibited procedures are subject to suspension of one year and can be sued by parents.
– Minors who received gender related procedures and experience physical or psychological injury can sue the healthcare provider up to 25 years in the future.
– Medical liability insurance doesn’t apply to procedures prohibited by the legislation.
Replying to my own post to comment about that last bit about liability insurance. I assume this would be added to legislation to force healthcare providers to pay out of their own pockets any damages from individuals who were harmed by procedures they performed. It sounds like just punishment to make them pay for it themselves, but I think this actually a terrible idea.
When healthcare providers are sued, typically lawyers will take the case on contingency, with the hope of a big payout from liability insurance. Without that, individuals would have to pay lawyers upfront, which few could afford. That would significantly limit that number of cases that actually proceed.
It’s only lawsuits that will end unnecessary procedures for minors in the US. And that can only happen if enough lawsuits go through.
So glad this is a topic. I was afraid I had been bitten by a Republican bug. California passed a gender-affirming care bill some time ago and I’ve been against it ever since then. It overrides parents’ objections to the procedures! The children are in the driver’s seats. Do it or I’ll kill myself is a way for a bully to be in control.
Overriding the objections of parents is how you turn those parents into voters for Republicans, This is what Youngkin saw in Virginia and capitalized on, in that case the issue was ignoring objections of parents to school policies. It is distressing to see the policies of trans activists making it harder for Democrats to win. Democrats need to take seriously the doubts and dissatisfactions about policies like those pushing so-called affirmative care. We should also see the phrase “gender-affirmative care” as like “pro-life”, in being an activist slogan, not a serious description.
In the UK, at least, “gender-affirming care” is a wide spectrum including everything from “social transitioning” (the changing of name, appearance, and pronouns to meet some stereotypical idea of the opposite sex) to puberty blockers and ultimately cross-sex hormones and surgery.
Dr Hilary Cass, a former President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health is currently leading an independent review into gender identity services for children and young people in England and Wales. Her Interim Report noted that “social transition […] may not be thought of as an intervention or treatment, because it is not something that happens within health services. However, it is important to view it as an active intervention because it may have significant effects on the child or young person in terms of their psychological functioning. There are different views on the benefits versus the harms of early social transition. Whatever position one takes, it is important to acknowledge that it is not a neutral act, and better information is needed about outcomes. […] It should also be recognised that ‘doing nothing’ cannot be considered a neutral act”. [Independent review of gender identity services for children and young people: Interim report, pp 62-3]
For those interested, the Interim Report can be downloaded here: https://cass.independent-review.uk/publications/interim-report/
“Gender-affirming care” is in some ways the Left’s version of “enhanced interrogation”. They are doing it to save people: How dare you ask for or criticize the details of what goes on behind the euphemism. Don’t you care about saving people? If we listen to you, then people will die!
But, unless I missed something, even the “enhanced interrogation” folks did not cut healthy body parts off children.
Interesting thing, politics. During the Iraq debacle a number of veterans stood in opposition side-by-side with people who in an earlier war would have spit on those same veterans. What strange alliances might Wokeness make?
I’ve had several trans friends over the course of my life, but they were always adults. They were and are well-adjusted people I love. But they are rare. I also have friends from when I was in grade school who were very gender non-conforming (the kind of kids adults can tell are gay before the kid even has a concept of sexuality) who, when I’ve asked, have said they fear what their life might have ended up being if they grew up in today’s environment. They may have said one day that they felt like a girl or a boy, and been pulled aside for “gender-affirming care,” and been manipulated into something that changed their futures from happy, gay adults to miserable people who had “choices” foisted upon them by those who were supposed to protect them. And that’s what scares me most.
“Gender-affirming care” is a very pleasant-sounding colloquialism for “believing and reinforcing what the child says, usually immediately, and sometimes even immediately providing hormones and/or puberty blockers.” Yes, it can differ from place to place, but what I’ve described is honestly scary, considering the scale at which it’s taking place in the US.
Remember the Satanic Panic? Children can be convinced by adults of nearly anything. Children were convinced by medical professionals that they had repressed memories of satanic cults sexually abusing them. They believed in it so completely that their testimony destroyed lives (watch a documentary called Capturing the Friedmans). If psychologists and psychiatrists can convince children of that, how easy must it be to convince a child who has already just had the thought even for a moment (maybe even only that very day!) that they are indeed a sex trapped in the opposite sex body? Unlike the children in the Satanic Panic, these children are already primed (by themselves, online forums and activists and “support groups,” media, and even sometimes their own educators/curriculum) to believe they are trans, and now they have an authority figure telling them that they’re absolutely right.
Now, also consider the comorbodity of depression, autism, bipolar disorder, and many other mental health issues with people who identify as (but don’t always turn out to be) trans. This makes them yet more vulnerable.
What child would ever turn back from thinking they’re trans when everyone and everything around them is telling them it’s true, and they’re often mentally vulnerable as well? If it turns out they weren’t trans, they’ll only realize the horrible mistakes they made — through no fault of their own — once the permanent damage has been done.
I’m not denying the existence of trans people. There are certainly people out there for whom transitioning is the correct choice. But even across Europe — a place that’s usually far to the left of the US (especially places like the Nordic countries!) — we have seen countries back off from “gender-affirming care” to the much more sensible “try to objectively evaluate a person’s potential mental health issues, see if there may be other factors at play, and do your best to keep from giving experimental drugs and irreversible surgeries, especially to minors.” I feel like the “gender-affirming” approach, especially in its most extreme forms (experimental drugs, mastectomies, slicing penises in half and creating a “neo-vagina,” etc.) will be looked back upon ten or fifteen years from now the same way we looks at random brain-scrambling labotomies and using hysterectomies to cure women who are “hysterical.”
I’ve had several trans friends over the course of my life and one now, but they have always been adults who started transitioning as adults. They were and are well-adjusted people I love. But they are rare. I also have friends from when I was in grade school who were very gender non-conforming (the kind of kids adults can tell are gay before the kid even has a concept of sexuality) who, when I’ve asked, have said they fear what their life might have ended up being if they grew up in today’s environment. They may have said one day that they felt like a girl or a boy, or just for “acting like” a girl or a boy (man, the trans movement has really brought back gender stereotypes!) and been pulled aside for “gender-affirming care,” and been manipulated into something that changed their futures from happy, gay adults to miserable people who had “choices” foisted upon them by those who were supposed to protect them. And that’s what scares me most.