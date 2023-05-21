Today is Sunday, which is Themed Bird Photos by John Avise Day. Today we celebrate corvids; John’s narrative and captions are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Crows and Ravens

American Crows (Corvus brachyrhynchos) and Common Ravens (Corvus corax) are two widespread and well-known North American members of the family Corvidae. Because both species are medium-sized and all black in plumage, they can be somewhat difficult to distinguish from one another.

But the Raven is larger-bodied, scruffier around the head and neck, and has a wedge-shaped rather than squared-off tail (most evident in flight). The two species also differ in their vocalizations, with the Crow issuing clean “Cah Cahs” while the Raven issues more throaty “Kraaahs or Brrrocks”.

This week’s photos, all taken in Southern California or Wyoming, compare some different views of these two close cousins. Crows and Ravens may not be the most beautiful of birds, butthey certainly seem to be among the most intelligent.

American Crow: