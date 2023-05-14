Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, May 14, 2023, National Buttermilk Biscuit Day. If you haven’t had this Southern U.S. delicacy, make some (they’re not hard). Here’s a plate from America’s Biscuit Mecca: the Loveless Motel and Cafe outside of Nashville, Tennessee. I asked to be taken there as my honorarium for giving a talk a Vanderbilt in 2012. The preserves are homemade. The difficulty is not to fill up on biscuits before your eggs, grits, and country ham arrive.

The rest of the meal: fried country ham, fried eggs, and grits. That’s red-eye gravy on the side. There is no finer breakfast in America, or perhaps the world:

It’s also International Dylan Thomas Day (his play Under Milk Wood was first read on this day in 1953), International Migratory Bird Day, National Train Day, Sun Awareness Day, World Belly Dance Day, Hastings Banda’s Birthday in Malawi, and National Unification Day in Liberia.

Most important, it’s it’s also Mother’s Day, so, if your mom is still with us, celebrate her! Google did with a special doodle with ten animal-themed pictures of moms. Click screenshot below to start looking at them.

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the May 14 Wikipedia page.

*I guess Peggy Noonan has come a ways since the days she was a prominent conservative, working as a speechwriter for Ronald Reagan and stumping for W in his election bid. I now learn that she won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, and, in yesterday’s Wall Street Journal, she eviscerates both Donald Trump and CNN for giving him a platform.

Well, that was a disaster, a politically historic one. It situated Donald Trump as the central figure of the 2024 presidential cycle, certainly more compelling than the incumbent or the other competitors. It will have an impact on the campaign’s trajectory. When it was over I thought, of CNN: Once again they’ve made Trump real. It was one of those events in which you understood within 45 seconds what you were seeing. He was greeted by a standing ovation. The audience didn’t surprise itself by doing this; it knew how it felt. From that moment Mr. Trump dominated. He was focused, high-energy, looked capable in his insane way. Tanned, rested and ready. Actually he looked pretty much as he did in 2016; on Wednesday night at least, age hadn’t taken the round side of its ball-peen hammer to him. He steamrolled the moderator, talking over her, dismissing her, as they stood together, as nasty. He spoke with what seemed like conviction, backed down on nothing, made things up. It was salutary in that it was a reminder of Donald Trump’s power. But it was all misconceived. . . . I don’t suppose we’ll ever know, but one got the impression the network agreed to a lot of conditions to get the get. He was addressed as “Mr. President” throughout when, considering the circumstances and after Jan. 6, Mr. Trump would have been just fine. He gave no sign he saw the moderator as formidable. As for the audience, a local New Hampshire official seemed to sigh in a text: “I assume that was part of the deal.” . . . Ramesh Ponnuru in the Washington Post offered the kind of questions he wished had been asked: Why have so many high-level officials of your own administration, including an attorney general, national security adviser, defense secretary and two communications directors, turned against you? Are you bad at hiring people? With Republicans holding both the House and Senate in the first two years of your presidency, why didn’t you get funding for the border wall? Were you rolled by Speaker Paul Ryan, or did you just drop the ball? . . . To a Republican who might vote for him, who’d consider it but isn’t committed, Mr. Trump likely came across Thursday night as on point, committed and informed, though a little wild around the edges, and maybe not totally trustworthy. But I imagine a lot of wavering Republicans might be thinking to themselves: inflation, crime, interest rates, senility, we’re slipping, Joe Biden went too far left . . .

This doesn’t sound like a Republican writing!

*One would think that the chaos at the border, as Title 42 was lifted, would spur on efforts in Congress to reform immigration. But one would be wrong. According to the NYT, the rush to the border has only widened the difference between the two parties.

A crush of asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border is complicating an already intractable immigration debate on Capitol Hill, pulling the two parties further apart and threatening to undermine what some lawmakers have viewed as the best hope in a decade for Congress to forge a comprehensive immigration deal. For decades, bipartisan discussions on such a compromise focused on pairing beefed-up border security with a pathway to legalization for undocumented immigrants and expanded legal pathways to entry. But in recent years, an explosion in the number of migrants asking for asylum — a protected status for those fearing persecution in their home country — has scrambled the equation, exposing deep political and moral divisions. The shift helps explain why talks on Capitol Hill to find a consensus on a comprehensive immigration overhaul have sputtered, despite lawmakers’ hope that the expiration this week of Title 42 — a pandemic-era policy that had let authorities swiftly expel migrants — would force Congress to act.

But why? It’s because the landscape has changed, and now divisions have widened because Democrats want more open border for those seeking economic advantage, and Republicans want to hold on to the old rules, but even tighten them, making immigrants seeking genuine asylum wait outside the U.S.:

Asylum claims were intended to be reserved for people fearing persecution on the basis of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group to seek protection on U.S. soil. But in recent years, they have increasingly become a go-to tactic for migrants with no other options to enter the United States, and who know it could take years before their cases are heard and — if unfounded — rejected. In recent months, Republicans and Democrats have embraced radically different positions on how to address abuses of the asylum system. Republicans have proposed steps to restrict access across the board, pushing legislation through the House this week that would require migrants claiming a credible fear of persecution to wait outside the United States for their cases to be heard in court. They only narrowly stopped short of approving language that would have shut down the asylum system if the United States ran out of detention beds. Democrats have largely gone in the other direction, embracing a right to seek asylum protections as intrinsic to the character of the United States and calling for expanding other pathways to legal immigration to alleviate the strain.

*Chonkasaurus! The discovery in the Chicago River of a HUGE snapping turtle, now dubbed “Chonkasaurus” or “Chonk” for short, is the talk of Chicago.

The enormous snapping turtle has made national headlines in recent days after Joey Santore and Al Scorch, two longtime friends from La Grange and Portage Park, respectively, shared video of him through their social media and YouTube project, “Crime Pays But Botany Doesn’t.” The duo document natural areas and animals in and around Chicago, humorously narrating their videos with heavy Chicago accents. But their video of Chonk, which they released Sunday, has made big waves — not unlike the turtle himself. “Look at the size of that thing! Oh my God, it’s a massive turtle,” Santore says in the video, which has racked up more than 68,000 views on YouTube and more than 590,000 views on Twitter. The duo dubbed the snapper Chonkosaurus, but Chicagoans have quickly shortened that to Chonk. The video pans to show the enormous snapper sitting in the Chicago River near Division Street in Goose Island as the two friends narrate. “Look at that beast! Hey, how ya doin’, guy? Ya look good,” one says. The two continue to joke about the snapper’s size, saying, “You look good! I’m real proud of ya. You been eatin’ healthy. … We should take him out to eat.” The spotting and viral video weren’t planned: Santore and Scorch were simply kayaking and observing invasive plants along a retention wall on a recent warm day. “We had no intention of necessarily filming,” Santore said. “I just kind of do it on the fly whenever it feels like it’s appropriate or when it could be fun.” But then they came across the oversized snapping turtle perched on a pile of rusty chains and rotted pylons, Santore said. The longtime friends were floored by the sight. “Look at the size of this f—ing thing thing. Holy hell,” they say in the video.

LOOK AT IT!

*I didn’t know that Ukrainian President Zelensky had a peace plan, but he presented it to the Pope yesterday, seeking his approval. I don’t know if Zelensky is religious (I doubt it), but you have to pay fealty to the pontiff to get credibility:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, later saying he sought support for his peace plan from the pontiff, who in the past has offered to try to help end the full-scale war launched by Russia a year ago. Zelenskyy held his hand over his heart and said it was a “great honor” to meet with the pope. Francis, using a cane for his knee problem, came to greet the Ukrainian president before ushering him into a papal studio near the Vatican’s audience hall. In a tweet after the 40-minute audience, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Francis for “his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians.” He said he spoke with the pontiff “about the tens of thousands of deported (Ukrainian) children. We must make every effort to return them home.”

and this,, apparently is the peace plan:

Zelenskyy’s 10-point plan would establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes. It would also create a European-Atlantic security architecture with guarantees for Ukraine, restore Ukraine’s damaged power infrastructure and ensure safety around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy received from Italian officials pledges of open-ended military and financial support as well as stronger backing for Ukraine’s cherished aim to join the European Union. “The message is clear and simple,” Premier Giorgia Meloni said after a meeting with Zelenskyy that lasted more than an hour. “The future of Ukraine is a future of peace and freedom. And it’s the future of Europe, a future of peace and freedom, for which there are no other possible solutions.″

Well, all well and good, but it’s ludicrous to think that Russia would agree to a plan that would allow Putin, his cronies, and some of his generals to face a “human rights tribunal”!

*Finally, Ginger K. reminds us that May 15 (TOMORROW) is the deadline for submitting your comments on House Bill HR 734 (bill here), the “Protection of Girls in Women and Sports Act of 2023 (there’s a companion bill s613 pending in the Senate). You can go to this page to bust the chops of your Representative (if they’re a Democrat, as NONE of them voted for it), or write to your Senator about it. However, realize that this is going to be a straight party-line vote in both Houses because of this provision, which is sensible:

“(d)(1) It shall be a violation of subsection (a) for a recipient of Federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls. “(2) For purposes of this subsection, sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”.

Apparently, Democrats favor the demise of women’s sports. Of course I dislike finding myself in bed with Republicans, but that’s what you’ll have to do if you don’t want transwomen taking over women’s sports teams.

