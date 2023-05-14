It’s Sunday, and so we receive our weekly batched of themed bird photos from John Avise. John’s narrative and captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Habitat Birds All birds show habitat preferences, and in a few species these are reflected in the birds’ official common names. This week’s post shows several examples of what I’m talking about: birds whose common names include their preferred type of habitat. The state where each photograph was taken is indicated in parentheses. Prairie Warbler, Setophaga discolor (Florida):

Field Sparrow, Spizella pusilla (Illinois):

Marsh Wren, Cistothorus palustris (California):

Canyon Towhee, Melozone fusca (Utah):

Eastern Meadowlark, Sturnella magna (Florida):

Boreal Chickadee, Poecile hudsonicus (Alaska):

Mountain Bluebird, Sialia currucoides (Wyoming):

Mountain Chickadee, Poecile gambeli (Colorado):

Swamp Sparrow, Melospiza georgiana (California):

Savannah Sparrow, Passerculus sandwichensis (California):

Sagebrush Sparrows, Artemisiospiza nevadensis (California):

Sage Thrasher, Oreoscoptes montanus (California):

California Scrub-jay, Aphelocoma californica (California):

California Scrub-jay headshot (California):