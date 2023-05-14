New paper advocating sex-specific language

Frankly, I’m surprised that this paper, which insists that we be very careful about replacing “sexed” language like “woman” with “desexed” language like “bodies with vaginas” (I’m looking at you, Lancet!) or “cervix havers”— and giving a number of reasons why we should exercise caution—got published at all. Moreover, the authors, a group from Australia, India, the UK, and the US, published it in a respectable journal, Frontiers in Global Women’s Health (February 2022). You can click the screenshot to read it (pdf available at upper right of the article, and I give the full reference at the bottom):

The authors first note the trend to replace “sexed” language with “desexed” language, and give a chart to show the two categories (click to enlarge):

Here are the most common replacements (all quotes from the paper are indented, while my comments are flush left):

Avoidance of sexed terms most commonly results in the words “woman” and “women” being replaced with “person”, “people” or “families” and the words “mother” and “mothers” being replaced with “parent”, “parents”, “family” or “families” (51). Sometimes body parts (e.g. “vagina owners”) or processes (e.g. “birthers”) are also used. Terms such as “non-males” or “non-men” may be used to denote women. “Maternity” (52), “maternal” (53), “midwife” (54), and “breastfeeding” (52) have also become contentious terms.

The authors argue that that these changes arose via the postmodern form of Queer Theory:

Gender identity can be described as an individual’s internalized sense of being masculine, feminine or something else, or as an internal understanding of oneself as man, woman, both or neither, and is independent of sex (27, 28). The concept of gender identity originated in the 1960s in the United States of America (USA) (29), was refined in the 1990s through a postmodern philosophy called Queer Theory (30) and continues to evolve. Central to Queer Theory are the twin propositions that both sex and gender are socially constructed (31, 32) and that gender is the more important of the two (3, 33) . Ideas informed by Queer Theory have spread from the USA to become influential in many other Western countries and beyond (30). The number of children, adolescents, and adults, reporting gender identities in conflict with their sex (described as being “transgender”) has grown dramatically in recent years (35). Alongside this increase, the idea that not everyone who gives birth is a woman has gained prominence.

Let me add that sex is NOT socially constructed; it’s a biological binary or dichotomy in humans and other animals. The authors add this:

These language changes are intended to avoid distress, are described as inclusive (42), and are encouraged by diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Desexed language is most common in the English-speaking West, but it is increasingly being applied internationally (43–45).

The authors have no issue with addressing specific people (generally transgender men [biological women]) with the terms they prefer. I agree; this is a matter of simple civility. But they have multiple issues with using in general either the pure replacements, or even using both the sexed and desexed terms (“additive language”):

Contrasting with the either/or of replacing sexed words, it is sometimes proposed to use both/and words. So, rather than referring to “women” or “mothers”, one might say “women and birthing people,” “women and other birthing people,” or “mothers and parents,” a strategy commonly described as “additive language”

They generally disapprove of additive language because it’s confusing, and their general take is that the desexed language is inimical to communication. This is where they begin to tread on dangerous ground:

Desexed language is most common in the English-speaking West, but it is increasingly being applied internationally (43–45). However, there appears to have been little consideration of the ethics of these changes, including the principles of avoiding harm and health maximization (46), or how they may impact on women and children’s rights. The exercise of medical ethics requires balancing “autonomy” and “justice.” In this context, supporting autonomy is a legitimate and ethical goal, but the principles of distributive justice, to respect the equality, and dignity of every individual in the population must also be considered (47). Although the proposed language changes relate to women, they also impact children as the mother and infant form a dyad, whose physiologic functions depend on one another and are intimately interconnected in a unique, vital and transient developmental state (48–50). It behooves us therefore to be certain of how women’s needs and children’s developmental prerequisites may be affected by these changes in language and how they might impact advocacy for maternal and child health and human rights.

The striking thing about this paper is that the authors are neither strident nor particularly ideological; their tone is calm, their arguments rational. It’s clear that their stand is opposed to both gender activism and progressive authoritarianism, but they don’t mention their ideological opponents, but merely proffer an argument. Here’s an overview of the damage that, they say, desexed language does:

Desexing the language of female reproduction has been done with a view to being sensitive to individual needs and as beneficial, kind, and inclusive. Yet, this kindness has delivered unintended consequences that have serious implications for women and children. These include: decreasing overall inclusivity; dehumanizing; including people who should be excluded; being imprecise, inaccurate or misleading; and disembodying and undermining breastfeeding. In addition, avoidance of the term “mother” in its sexed sense, risks reducing recognition and the right to protection of the mother-infant dyad.

Note that they mention six deleterious consequences. For the rest of the paper they take each in turn and show the harm that desexed language does. I’ll give just one; read the paper if you want the full argument:

Dehumanizes Numerous alternative terms for “women” and “mothers” involve references to body parts or physiological processes. Referring to individuals in this reduced, mechanistic way is commonly perceived as “othering” and dehumanizing (67). For example, the term “pregnant woman” identifies the subject as a person experiencing a physiological state, whereas “gestational carrier” or “birther” marginalizes their humanity. Efforts to eliminate dehumanizing language in medical care are longstanding (68), including in relation to women during pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood (67, 69–71). Using language that respects childbearing women is imperative given the prevalence of obstetric violence (18, 72, 73). Considering women in relation to males as “non-men” or “non-males”, treats the male body as standard (8) and hearkens back to the sexist Aristotelian conceptualization of women as failed men (74).

Note that this trend of reducing dehumanization is ubiquitous, as in eliminating “slaves” in favor of “enslaved persons”; eliminating “the homeless” for “people experiencing homelessness”, or eliminating “prisoners” with “person or individual with justice system involvement.” Some of these are okay, while others, like the new term for “prisoners”, is both overly complex and best avoided.

The authors conclude that whatever language is used, it should be clear, avoid conflating sex and gender, uses “sex” when one refers to sex and “gender” when one refers to “gender,” and that you ask yourself a number of questions when treading this ground, questions like “How can I ensure that the special needs of those who are female, but who have a gender identity they experience in conflict with their sex, are met?” As you see, the authors are not dogmatic but try to effect compromise. Nevertheless this paper will be met with rancor from gender activists. As I said, I was surprised to see it published (as an op-ed, of course) in a reputable, peer-reviewed medical journal, as it would seem to find its niche in something like The Journal of Controversial Ideas.

In the end, this does constitute pushback against wokeness and extreme gender activism, but kudos to the authors for their rationality, clarity, and refusal to accept terms being forced upon people by Progressive Authoritarians like The Lancet:

Here’s another article with some of the same authors (click to read). It’s a case study, and I’ve put the abstract below the fold should you be interested (the paper is from February of this year in the same journal as above):

Gribble, K. D. et al. 2023. Effective communication about pregnancy, birth, lactation, breastfeeding, and newborn care: the importance of sexed language. Front. Glob. Womens Health, 07 February 2022 Sec. Maternal Health Volume 3 – 2022 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fgwh.2022.818856

Abstract of Gribble, Bewley, and Dahlen (2023)

An increasing number of young females are undergoing chest masculinsation mastectomy to affirm a gender identity and/or to relieve gender dysphoria. Some desist in their transgender identification and/or become reconciled with their sex, and then revert (or detransition). To the best of our knowledge, this report presents the first published case of a woman who had chest masculinisation surgery to affirm a gender identity as a trans man, but who later detransitioned, became pregnant and grieved her inability to breastfeed. She described a lack of understanding by maternity health providers of her experience and the importance she placed on breastfeeding. Subsequent poor maternity care contributed to her distress. The absence of breast function as a consideration in transgender surgical literature is highlighted. That breastfeeding is missing in counselling and consent guidelines for chest masculinisation mastectomy is also described as is the poor quality of existing research on detransition rates and benefit or otherwise of chest masculinising mastectomy. Recommendations are made for improving maternity care for detransitioned women1. Increasing numbers of chest masculinsation mastectomies will likely be followed by more new mothers without functioning breasts who will require honest, knowledgeable, and compassionate support.