Thursday: Hili dialogue

*Two drones from sources unknown exploded over the Kremlin, leading Russians to claim it was a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate Putin. Ukraine denies it, but who did it? Some say it could even have been done by Russia:

Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of staging a drone attack intended to kill President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, an incendiary allegation that was forcefully denied by Ukrainian officials, some of whom warned it could be a pretext for Russia to escalate its war.

Russia said that it thwarted the attack and that Putin was not in the building at the time. Among the mysteries surrounding Wednesday’s alleged attack was how two drones could have successfully reached one of the most protected buildings in Moscow’s fortified city center. While some analysts said the incident might have been a false flag attack staged by Russia, others suggested it could be a performative gesture by Ukraine, striking at a preeminent symbol of Russian state power. The allegation of an assassination attempt — which could not be independently confirmed and was broadly rejected by military experts — was made in a statement shared by the Kremlin press service with Russian state news agencies on Wednesday afternoon. In the overnight hours early Wednesday, “the Kyiv regime attempted a drone strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” the statement said. “Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin.” “We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade,” the Kremlin said, referring to the annual commemoration of the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. Well, I’m not sure what to think. It could be performative by Russia, and “allegations of an assassination attempt” have been rejected by experts, but is it possible that it wasn’t an assassination attempt but just a demonstration by Ukraine of what it could do? Can a drone even reach the Kremlin from Ukraine? In my heart, I think the Ukrainians did it. *The WaPo lists five possible outcomes of the debt ceiling crises, where furious maneuvering is going on involving Biden and both houses of Congress. A government shutdown, which could occur on June 1, would be disastrous. Here they are with my patented (and untrustworthy) assessments: a.) Biden and McCarthy make a deal. It would stave off disaster but the problem would eventually reappear. b.) An end run in Congress. (The Dems would team up with a handful of Republicans to effect a discharge petition.) They won’t be able to get enough Republicans to join the Democrats. c.) A bill to buy more time. They could suspend the ceiling by Congressional vote. The downside is, again, this only postpones the problem. The Post considers this unlikely. d.) The White House acts on its own. There are three ways this could happen, one of which is interpreting the Fourteenth Amendment as not requiring a debt ceiling. After pondering this, I think this is what Biden will try to do. Whether or not it’s a valid interpretation will then be up to the courts. e.) The U.S. defaults. This is the worst possible outcome: it would shut down the government and likely cause a recession not just in the U.S. but possibly worldwide. A big disaster, but it might spur some action in Congress.

*For the first time, astronomers have watched an enlarging star engulf a planet:

In a study released Wednesday in Nature, a team at MIT, Harvard University, Caltech and other institutions reported that they observed a planet, likely a hot Jupiter-size world, spiraling close to a dying star that was 1,000 times its size, until it was finally ingested into the star’s core. The scientists say the star grew bigger and more than 100 times brighter in just 10 days, quickly faded and then eventually turned to normal as if it finished digesting the planet.

The novel observation helps us understand more about Earth’s own final bow. Many astronomers believe Earth will suffer a similar fate billions of years down the line, when our own evolving Sun will run out of fuel, balloon and consume its closest planetary neighbors. Humans likely won’t be around for this event, however, as our growing Sun will probably fry Earth first, makingit inhospitable for life. . . . Co-author Mansi Kasliwal said planet engulfments are fairly common but are also dim and “wimpy,” which make them hard to find. The infrared data helped illuminate these processes hidden against much brighter stellar eruptions. . . .There’s still a few billion years before the Sun is expected to grow large enough to encompass Earth. MacLeod said, our host star would first swallow Mercury and Venus before eventually getting to Earth. But he estimates it would still take tens of thousands of years for the aged Sun to expand from Mercury to Earth. The Sun’s radius will likely not expand so far as to reach the outer, larger planets in our solar system though. Astrophysicist Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz, who was not involved in the study, called the study’s findings a “groundbreaking result” but thinks it’s probably not relevant to understanding Earth’s fate and whether it would be ultimately engulfed by our Sun. The Washington Post has a cool 32-second video of the engulfment, but I can’t embed it. Click the screenshot below to go to the site and watch:

*Elizabeth Weiss, a professor of anthropology at San Jose State, is one of the anthrophology researchers whose work has been impeded by indigenous claims on human remains. These claims have prevented her from studying bones 500-3,000 years old found in California (it’s now required to immediately surrender remains to the indigenous people who claim the land on which remains were found). Her attempts to study paleoanthropology, and examine skeletons before they’re given back, led to her being removed as the curator of the collection of bones at her school, and then to retaliation by her school. She’s not only forbidden from studying the bones themselves, but studying X-rays of them or even photographing a box containing bones. She’s now suing her school for retaliation. (As I’ve said, my own view is “first let the scientists study the remains, then return them—so long as an existing group has a valid and demonstrable claim on the remains, which is not easy to do!)

She’s let some of us know this:

. . . I have been locked out of my Twitter account because of my profile picture — the same one that I have been using for over two years since I started on Twitter. I got two emails from Twitter, one calling the image one of “graphic violence” and the other saying that it displayed “hateful conduct”. I am attaching the photo below. It’s obviously neither of these things. I’m holding a 500-year-old Peruvian skull that had undergone cranial modification — an image I chose because people will ask me about it and I then explain why it has that shape, dispel myths about aliens, and spark interest in understanding the past and bone biology.

This is the photo showing “hateful conduct.” Elizabeth’s blocked (for now) Twitter account is here

*Go have a look at the AP article, and especially the accompanying 13 pictures, of a new exhibit in Rome on ancient civilizations with an emphasis on Pompeii. The star of the show, which I’ll let you see for yourself (access is free) is a Roman bridal chariot from Pompeii that managed to escape looters.

A meticulously reconstructed Pompeii bridal chariot that eluded the ancient city’s modern-day looters is a star of an ambitious new exhibition in Rome, which invites viewers to reflect on today’s connections with classical Roman and Greek civilizations. Shown for the first time to the public since it was discovered in 2021 under four meters (13 feet) of volcanic ash, the four-wheeled chariot features silver and bronze decorations, including of erotic scenes. The chariot was found under the ruins of a villa just outside Pompeii, an excavation prompted by the discovery that artifact thieves were tunneling through the area in hopes of finding saleable ancient loot. Wooden parts of the chariot, like the sideboards, didn’t survive the A.D. 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius that ended Pompeii’s run as a thriving, enterprising Roman city. But to reconstruct what didn’t survive of the chariot, experts used same the pioneering technique that have been employed for decades now to make casts of human victims of the eruption, by filling in the space left in the ash by the vanished organic matter.

There’s also a photo of this, which I’ve put below:

In a sobering reminder how life can vanish in an instant, as reflected in the show’s title “The instant and eternity, between us and the ancients,” the casts of two male victims — one of the pair is believed to have been the enslaved person of the other man — were transported to Rome from Pompeii’s archaeological park to greet visitors at the exhibition’s entrance.

But the chariot is just one of many stellar pieces in the exhibition, which opens on Thursday for a three-month run in the towering, cavernous halls of the Baths of Diocletian, a structure in central Rome that dates to about A.D. 300 and now is home to the National Roman Museum just across from Rome’s bustling main train station. There are several pictures of the chariot from different angles; the photo below is presumably the two males: slave and enslaver. I don’t know how they made that judgment.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili pretends she’s leaving home (bye, bye). Paulina took a great photo of The Princess.

Paulina: Where are you running to? Hili: To a better future. (Photo: Paulina)

A meme from Nicole: Amazon drive scared off by ducks and geese!

Another misspelling from David:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih: a hijab-wearing woman harasses two women without a headscarf, and she gets pwned:

Google translation:

This is Arak, and a harassing woman wearing a hijab drove a car in the street to disturb two women who did not wear a hijab. The sender of the video wrote that in Arak, women have been walking around the city for some time and they are getting stuck on the hijab of women. In this scene, this harassing woman in hijab gets a response befitting her behavior and is forced to leave the scene. Khamenei and Radan Nadan should know that Iranian women are not afraid of you today. Nosy in other people’s life and taste and style of dressing is called bullying, and stone is the reward for slanderers. #Turn around to spin

#Our_camera_is_our_weapon

#civil_struggle

اینجا اراک است و یک زن آزارگر حجاب با خودرو در خیابان برای دو زن که حجاب نداشتند مزاحمت ایجاد کرده است. فرستند ویدئو نوشته است که در اراک مدتی‌ست زنانی در سطح شهر می‌چرخند و به پوشش و وضع حجاب زنان گیر می‌دهند. این زن آزارگر حجاب در این صحنه پاسخی در خور رفتارش می‌گیرد و مجبور به… pic.twitter.com/ZYxlv76b3n — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 2, 2023

From Paul. I believe this really is an ad for Bradley Fighting Vehicle, but using CATS!

From Frits. I believe this is a duck, not a goose.

I'm not in danger! I'm the danger! pic.twitter.com/yqGi7oS0QX — The Best (@Figensport) April 30, 2023

Recalcitrant coffee from Merilee:

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a nine-year-old girl gassed upon arrival:

4 May 1935 | A Hungarian Jewish girl, Evike Goldenberg, was born. In 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/yPXUZlxP5Q — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 4, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, clearly the inspiration for “Being for the benefit of Mr. Kite” on the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper” album. I’d never seen this before:

Somehow, despite a long friendship with @seanonolennon, I had no idea this existed as the inspiration for his dad’s lyrics. Is this well known? I had *zero* idea it was a real event in Feb 1843. This is the most marvelous thing I have seen in some time:https://t.co/QKCzEGx6aQ pic.twitter.com/b2X5hArEZK — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) May 2, 2023

Matthew swears that this is a genuine and near-instantaneous form of color change:

There is a video going around social media at the moment that has many people scratching their heads in disbelief. It’s a video of a Flashing Tilefish, Hoplolatilus chlupatyi, rapidly changing colours in the blink of an eye. https://t.co/tbeCPC0NZC pic.twitter.com/rCrHjR06Ye — KaiTheFishGuy (@FishGuyKai) May 3, 2023

Give ’em time, man; give em TIME!

21 years ago today, people gave a real keyboard to real monkeys to test the infinite monkey theorem. The monkeys pooped on the keyboard, threw stones at it, and wrote this pic.twitter.com/6OZcCAVoRy — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) May 1, 2023