Two short talks by Colin Wright: why sex isn’t a spectrum, and the nature and politics of gender

Here’s a lecture (actually, two short lectures separated by a Q&A session) recently given by Colin Wright in Davis, California.
The video is two hours long, but Colin’s first talk on sex is only 38 minutes long and his second talk on gender is 23 minutes long. Given the topics, the expected protestors showed up, but, as Colin recounts in his Substack article below, they stayed outside and didn’t disrupt the talk (of course, they didn’t get to listen to it, either). The YouTube notes are these:
Colin Wright’s presentation “Sex is not a Spectrum”, The Biology of Sex & Gender Curricula in CA Public Schools at the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library, Blanchard Room.
The first talk is a clear explication of what sex is, why it’s “defined” by gametes, and the nature of other characters related to sex that aren’t binary (as sex itself is). What about intersex individuals? Do they negate the binary? Many of the objections to the binary he defuses were mentioned by Agustín Fuentes in his Scientific American op-ed.
Given how Colin is demonized by gender activists (it’s impossible to disseminate the sex binary without being attacked as a transphobe or “hater”), he comes across as calm, rational, and willing to engage. He wanted to engage, and in fact does after the talk ends at 37:26.
But then, starting at 1:13, he does a second (and shorter) talk that takes up a more contentious issue: the nature of gender, how it plays into ideology, and what the issues around gender issues are in Davis itself. Surprisingly, the town has a three- or fourfold higher number of adolescents who identify as transgender than in California or the nation as a whole. (Wright gives several possible explanations for this discrepancy.) That talk ends at 1:36, and then there’s a bunch more questions. People who aren’t ranting ideologues really are curious about all this stuff, and we need more give-and-take discussions like this.
Here’s his own take on the talk from his website (click to read):
An excerpt and a photo (note that one person has misspelled “evolution”, which I’ve indicated with an arrow).
I arrived at the event early, an hour and a half before my scheduled speaking time. The event organizers had hired two security guards with the explicit instruction to remove any person who attempted to disrupt the proceedings. Everyone was welcome to attend, but attendees were required to display civility and respect.
As showtime approached, protesters began accumulating. They brandished signs declaring that my speech “kills kids” and urging me to keep my “phobias + prejudices” to myself. I find it difficult to comprehend how a discussion on the connection between sex and gametes could result in fatalities, but perhaps my imagination is lacking. The protesters also launched an attack on my credentials by insisting my PhD in “bugs” (rather than gender studies) disqualified me from speaking competently about the biology of sex in humans.
There’s more at the site about the talk itself.
I doubt many of the protesters have PhDs in anything, so by their own logic they’re disqualified from speaking competently about Wright’s qualification for speaking competently.
Indeed. The truth always hurts.
Interesting … the youtube video seems to be blocked on youtube.
Look here: https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/talk-debunking-myths-about-the-biology
Try this: https://youtu.be/xykVUT6ciuI
Thanks … the embedded link worked for me so I could watch it, though it would not “go” to you tube?
When I say that biological sex is male, female and a small percentage of intersex or indeterminant sex, but that biological sex does not have to determine one’s gender I’m attacked online for being transphobic.
Don’t give up. Keep at it. And thank you.
The frequency of intersexes is 0.018%, or 1 in 5600 people. I know of only two true human hermaphrodites in history that were fertile, one as a male and one as a female. None have been fertile as both male and females, but, as I noted, hermaphrodites are not a different sex; they just combine two sex system in a single body.
By the way do you think that “indeterminate” is a separate sex? I’d say they were developmental anomalies that often can’t be classified as to sex, but they are vanishingly rare. (Some, like those with AIS, can be classified as male, by the way, because they have the male reproductive apparatus.)
Watched all of it. Colin is excellent. Also, thanks to the women who organized the event, parents should be deeply concerned about the impact of this bizarre ideology on young adults/children.
Most of the basics, such as a clear definition of sex, is taught in high school – I suspect well before that in many schools. Maybe the problem with the ideologues is loss of memory.
Awesome. Like was said, we all have to fight against this.
Incidentally, as for the ‘nature and politics of gender’, the otherwise excellent feature article in today’s 3 May issue of ‘Nature’ – ‘How Menopause Shapes the Brain’ has this insertion : ‘This article uses ‘women’ to describe people who experience menopause, while recognizing that not all people who identify as women go through menopause, and not all people who go through menopause identify as women.’
This seems the menopausal equivalent of slapping on land acknowledgements willy nilly ; a tedious and redundant insertion for any article about female reproductive organs.
It’s better than the alternative of saying “people with ovaries” every time they might otherwise say “women.”
I’m sure some idealogues would still take offense at this formulation, but if you’re going to insist on “gender inclusive” language this isn’t the worst way to do it.
I have commented in earlier posts that we will all be better off when “gender” goes the way of other faddish concepts that have originated in academia only to be largely dropped when the next cool intellectual toys arrived. Some of these have even seen wide popular usage before being (mostly) discarded; various aspects of Freudian thought come to mind. But maybe I am tilting at windmills. Now that the gender virus has been released from the labs, it appears that we must live with it and hope it evolves into a less virulent form. Perhaps we can direct this evolution in some manner, or at least inoculate others against its more damaging strains.
I never use the term other than when I am discussing other people’s use of the term. Each definition of the word and every use of the word that I encounter suffer from at least one (usually several) of the problems pointed out by Colin Wright. “Gender” is often nothing more than a polite synonym for sex. The definitions of “gender”, “gender expression”, and “gender identity” are circular. The definitions rely on stereotypes of masculine / feminine; these are often outdated or simply asserted and never described. The definitions are ideological, not surprising since the word has its roots in feminism. We oftentimes see an insistence, when sex and gender are not being conflated, that sex is about biology and gender is about the social—the roles, behaviors, and expectations that are “socially constructed”. But the social and the biological are not so easily separated. Average differences in physical size and strength between men and women, female vulnerability to male physical aggression, and potential for pregnancy all affect social roles, behaviors, and expectations. We can add to that the average differences in interests between men and women—occupational, educational, hobby, etc.
I understand why those who deny differences between men and women use the term “gender”. I understand why those who believe in some mystical “inner self” that is the “real you” use the term. I understand why the average person, who is oftentimes completely unaware of the ideological uses, simply sees it as a synonym for sex (the “gender” on his birth certificate). What I do not understand is why people use the term who do not share the assumptions of gender ideology and who do not conflate gender with sex. For any of those people who might be here: what definition do you use that avoids the above pitfalls of circularity and ideology? That recognizes that the biological and the social are overlapping domains? That avoids the endless and ever-shifting combinations of “roles”, “behaviors”, and “expectations” that any person can adopt, thus making “gender” so fluid as to be meaningless? What value does your use of the term bring to intellectual discussion and our understanding of what it means to be human? What prior void in our language is the term filling? In other words, what can we now say and understand that was not quite possible before the term existed in popular usage? And, perhaps most importantly, how do you measure that value of expression against the confusion we are inculcating in the young?
Interestingly there’s no word for “gender” in any of the languages I know (Russian, Japanese and some Arabic). There’s M or F. If they need the concept (which I rarely see, other cultures aren’t as bonkers as we are about all this) they use the English “gender”.
