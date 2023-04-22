Today’s photos come from reader Teresa Vuoso, who sent a batch of pictures from Arizona. Teresa’s captions and narrative are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

In late February, my father, brother, and I met in southeastern Arizona to visit the Chiricahua National Monument and Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area. The weather was unusually cold, and a light snow actually closed the road the road to the top of Chiricahuan. Still, beauty was in abundance. My brother, Mark McMillen, took some of these pictures and they are included with his consent. I have no background in photography, biology or any other “ology”. I am just a fan of Dr. Coyne since hearing him speak about Darwin on a cruise to Antarctica and who wants to help keep the readers’ wildlife photos coming.

JAC: Yes, please follow Teresa’s lead and send in those photos!

Big Balanced Rock at Chiricahua National Monument. It is 22′ in diameter, 25′ tall, and weighs about 1,000 tons. Mark and I hiked almost 8 miles roundtrip with an elevation gain of 1396′. We got to Big Balanced Rock just in time to watch a storm roll in complete with sleet, wind, and rain. Got drenched walking back down, but would do it again:

Our first sighting of Big BalancedRock:

We hiked a trail along huge rock formations such as these:

A portion of the trail:

On the way to Faraway Ranch (a dude ranch established in 1917), we saw these cute raccoon-like critters, Coatimundi/Coati (Nasua narica). They are native to South America, Mexico, and the southwest US.

Curious Coati trotted along with their bushy tails held high and then would stop to assess us:

Coatimundi:

We visited Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area on two occasions. The first was terribly cold and windy. While there we saw thousands of Sandhill Cranes, Snow Geese, American Coots, and Mallards.

Whitewater Draw is a very scenic, marshy area surrounded by mountains.

Whitewater Draw is the winter home of thousands of birds including flocks of Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis) . They form flocks of more than 10,000 as they fly down from northern Canada every year at altitudes averaging 6,000-7,000 feet (Photo by Mark McMillen):



Here you can see the red skin on the crown of adults (Photo credit Mark McMillen):

We were fortunate enough to watch several flocks descend, circling from very high altitudes before landing. (Photo by Mark McMillen):

These birds fly out in the morning to forage in other fields and marshes before returning in the afternoon. (Photo credit Mark McMillen):

It’s a small world. Two groups of birdwatchers from Jamaica Bay, NYC (a favorite spot of mine) happened upon each other by sheer coincidence. I mentioned I was from New York also, whereupon I heard someone, whom I presume was not a New Yorker, say, “You can’t swing a dead bird without hitting a New Yorker.” 🙂:

I’m including this because I found it unique. A couple traveling from Switzerland brought their own camper.