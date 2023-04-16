Readers’ wildlife photos, or “spot the osprey”

Due to my obliviousness, Sunday’s regular batch of photos from John Avise was posted yesterday. Today we have only one photo. It’s a weird one from Peter Fisher in Cumbria, and could easily have been a “spot the osprey” photo—except you can see the reveal below. Plus I enlarged the photo, and can’t make out the species, though I’m sure Peter knows what it is.

Peter’s notes (click the photo to enlarge it).

Don’t know whether you’ll be interested in this for your Reader’s Wildlife Photos. It’s not the most impressive shot of an osprey (I think you call them fishing eagles in The States) but maybe the world’s only dashcam shot of one?

JAC: The osprey, found throughout the world., is Pandion haliaetus. I quickly trawled the Internet and could NOT find any other osprey photos taken with a dashcam. Perhaps this is unique!