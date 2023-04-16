Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, April 16, 2023. I am writing this at about 1 a.m. Chicago time, but it won’t be posted until the usual time. First, a note: my hotel Internet was down all night and was just fixed—supposedly. If posts stop coming, don’t worry, I am not dead yet; it is the Internet. And since it’s Sunday, perhaps you can participate in National Eggs Benedict Day, but remember that Anthony Bourdain warned us never to odor this dish in a restaurant—or eat brunch out in general. There is a caveat given in the video below: order eggs with hollandaise sauce early in the day.

Da Nooz

I am far away from America, and so get the news only online. Here are a few items of interest.

*The NYT has a video op-ed (8 minutes) featuring a 27 year old woman who found she was eight weeks pregnant—and in Texas, that most draconian of anti-choice states. Have a look at “This is what a post-Roe abortion looks like.” She managed to get the pills by getting a doctor in another state to prescribe them, having them sent to a mailbox in a “legal” state, and then forwarded to Texas. She got them just in time, as the pills are safe up until 12 weeks of pregnancy. The regimen was not innocuous, she said, after taking the second set of pills, “medication abortion is extremely painful.”

What the woman did may well have been illegal, so she didn’t reveal what she did until today, and of course her face is blocked out and her name is not revealed. Welcome to much of America—and, if the Supreme Court backs the Texas appellate course decision—all of America.

*I was unaware that, since yesterday, serious fighting has broken out in the beleaguered country of Sudan, where rival military factions are battling it out for control of the government:

Fighting raged across the capital of Sudan for a second day on Sunday, as months of rising tensions between factions of the armed forces suddenly spiraled into an all-out battle that threatened to scuttle the last remaining hopes of a transition to civilian rule. By Sunday morning, it was unclear who was in control of Sudan, with both the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group each denying that the other group had claimed control of key installations. Residents of the capital hid in their homes through a night of fighting that appeared to intensify as the sun rose on Sunday. At least 56 people were dead and almost 600 injured, mostly in Khartoum.

*The Leaker, aka Jack Teixeira, a low-level member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was charged yesterday on only two counts, and neither of them carries whopping prison time:

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking a trove of classified military intelligence, was charged by the federal government Friday with retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

The two criminal charges, relayed during an appearance in federal court here Friday morning, carry a maximum of 15 years in prison. Teixeira, 21, did not enter a plea and is detained pending a hearing Wednesday. The government is seeking continued detention.

Teixeira was arrested Thursday afternoon at a family residence in Dighton, Mass., after a fast-moving investigation related to leaks of military intelligence that started with a small online group and eventually led to hundreds of government secrets spilling out to the wider world.

As a result, dozens of highly classified documents have been leaked, revealing sensitive information intended for senior military and intelligence leaders on subjects including U.S. spying on allies and exposing the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia. *The grim prospects for the war? The link above notes documents suggesting that the war will grind on into next year with neither Russia nor Ukraine making significant advances—and no peace talks. (Peace talks can only mean that Russia gets to keep part of Ukraine.) That conclusion comes from one of the documents leaked by Teixeira, although these documents have not been verified by the U.S. government as authentic. But it’s likely they are, and thus this is depressing: The analysis concludes that, even if Ukraine recaptures “significant” amounts of territory and inflicts “unsustainable losses on Russian forces,” an outcome U.S. intelligence finds unlikely, the nation’s gains would not lead to peace talks. “Negotiations to end the conflict are unlikely during 2023 in all considered scenarios,” says the document, which has not been disclosed previously. The assessment, based on close U.S. scrutiny of each side’s troop counts, weaponry and equipment, could galvanize the war’s critics who have called on major powers such as the United States and China to push for Kyiv and Moscow to reach a settlement and end a conflict that has displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded. Asked about the DIA’s assessment, a U.S. official said the decision on when to negotiate is up to President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, underscoring what has been a hands-off approach to mediation espoused by the administration since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The United States will continue to stand with Kyiv and provide it with the equipment and weapons that will bolster its position at the negotiating table, whenever that day comes, the official said.

But “bolstering its position at the negotiating table” is a long way from Ukrainian victory. Zelensky wants unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine (he probably wants Crimea back, too), and Putin will never put up with this. I would not be surprised if the U.S. is already leaning on Zelensky to give up part of eastern Ukraine to end this conflict, while officially saying that we’re applying no pressure. *Finally, the viral Elon Musk is about to launch his gigantic Starship, designed to carry people to both the Moon and Mars. Its first launch, a test flight that may take place this week, will be unmanned. Liftoff will be from Texas: It’s the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built, with the lofty goals of ferrying people to the moon and Mars. Jutting almost 400 feet (120 meters) into the South Texas sky, Starship could blast off as early as Monday, with no one aboard. Musk’s company got the OK from the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. It will be the first launch with Starship’s two sections together. Early versions of the sci-fi-looking upper stage rocketed several miles into the stratosphere a few years back, crashing four times before finally landing upright in 2021. The towering first-stage rocket booster, dubbed Super Heavy, will soar for the first time. For this demo, SpaceX won’t attempt any landings of the rocket or the spacecraft. Everything will fall into the sea. “I’m not saying it will get to orbit, but I am guaranteeing excitement. It won’t be boring,” Musk promised at a Morgan Stanley conference last month. “I think it’s got, I don’t know, hopefully about a 50% chance of reaching orbit.” The damn thing has THIRTY THREE MAIN ENGINES and can carry up to 100 people all the way to Mars. Its first flight will last 90 minutes, and the rocket will be re-usable Here’s a photo (and caption) from the AP: Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows that she is a (secular) Jewish cat: Hili: I suspect that nothing is OK. A: I suspect that you exaggerate.

In Polish:

Hili: Podejrzewam, że nic nie jest dobrze.

Ja: Podejrzewam, że możesz przesadzać

***************

From reader Thomas:

From Anna:

From Jesus of the Day:

Two tweets from Masih: More brave Iranian women. Would you remove your hijab knowing that you might be arrested by the dreaded morality police and jailed? Or worse?

Iranian women are in an all-out war against the misogynistic rulers of the regime by ditching their forced hijabs. At the risk of getting arrested, these women showed up in the subway without hijabs. Iranian women are leading #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/4ZzKDeiYWO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 16, 2023

Iranian women are literally risking death by walking unveiled! The security forces chief, Radan, recently threatened unveiled women. These women from Isfahan, instead of being scared, are walking unveiled, chanting “go to hell Radan!”.#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/4FOJzzErBB — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 16, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

16 April 1901 | A Polish Jewish woman, Andzia Estera Chana Ehrlich (nee Jochimowicz), was born in Sosnowiec. In May 1942 she was deported to #Auschwitz. She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/WSqcnxz86w — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 16, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. Sound up on the first one!

Sing it out! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/d6iYVeeZgn — Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) April 6, 2023

Trombidium is a genus of mite:

Sound up to hear the purr. A cat is a cat: