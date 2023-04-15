John Avise sent me the customary Sunday batch of themed bird photos while I was here, but I can put up one set of wildlife pics today: Saturday.. (Actually, I thought it was Sunday. . . ) The intro and IDs are John’s, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Dendrology Birds Dendrology is the scientific study of woody plants (i.e., trees). Although most birds perch in trees at least occasionally, several bird species actually get their Common Names from the trees or tree products (wood) that they favor. Several such avian taxa are the subject of this Sunday’s post. The state where each photograph was taken is indicated in parentheses. American Tree Sparrow, Spizelloides arborea (Ohio):

Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor (California):

Wood Duck, Aix sponsa (California):

Wood Stork, Mycteria americana (Florida):

Pine Siskin, Spinus pinus (California):

Pine Warbler, Setophaga pinus (Florida):

Pine Grosbeak male, Pinicola enucleator (Colorado):

Pine Grosbeak female (Colorado):

Palm Warbler, Setophaga palmarum (Florida):

Oak Titmouse, Baeolophus inornatus (California):

Willow Flycatcher, Empidonax trailii (California):

Magnolia Warbler, Setophaga magnolia (Michigan):

Spruce Grouse, Canachites canadensis (Alaska):