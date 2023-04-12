Second meal, Paris

I’m writing this while I’m quite tipsy, as the two of us consumed two bottles of wine during a nearly four-hour lunch. That’s par for the course for such a long meal, and as one of my old friends used to say, “One bottle equals one serving.”

Be warned: there may be typos which I miss as I am writing the first post I’ve ever written when not stone-cold sober.

Unfortunately, our return to Cartet, where I had one of the best meals of my life in February, 2020 (see description here), was not as glorious as expected. The food was not served in the usual copious portions (only one pate instead of three for starters, and two desserts instead of six, plus fewer side dishes), though the owner/chef/server was as affable as ever.

Perhaps it was because the meal featured fish, and I’m not a piscivore, but Winnie agreed that this lunch didn’t come up to the standards of the last. We’re going again next week and asked for lamb, so I’ll report back. But see the link above for what we had during our meal three years ago..

Cartet has a forbidding exterior: it’s dark inside, you can’t see in, the door is locked, and there’s only a small sign saying “Cartet.”

Here’s Winnie in front of the place. We’ve had many meals together, here and in Hong Kong, and have similar but not identical tastes in food (she’s more adventurous than I am). Further, though she’s a small woman, she has a big appetite and can pack away more than I, yet never puts on weight. She cannot explain this phenomenon. But she’s a fantastic eating companion, deeply enamored of food, which of course is a requirement for such a niche.

The interior. Usually there are only two people for lunch or dinner. The maximum number of people Dominique (the owner) ever served was 29—a wedding party.

The reservation book. You can see that there are at most two people per each meal. Our reservation is indicated with the red arrow.

The tiny kitchen. As I’ve said, the guy who bought the place is also the chef, and serves the food as well as cleans up. With only two guests per meal, serving is not onerous. Dominique is quite chatty, especially about his philosophy of running a restaurant (it involves no profit for him, only pleasure and the joy of making his customers happy). He is a very unusual restauranteur.

A luscious white wine made from Chasselas grapes, a grape I’ve never tasted before (we were told they’re mostly eating grapes). There’s not much online about it (try here) and I’ve never seen it in the States. But this was definitely a keeper, with a flavor of Granny Smith apples and a touch of lemon, and definitely a dry white.

The back of the label if you want to find out more. I’m too tipsy to Google further.

A lighter red from Vacqueyras from the Rhone in southern France. I’ve had wines from this appellation many times in the U.S.; it’s a go-to red if you don’t want to spend a lot of dosh on a Côte Rotie or Chateauneuf. This was a good wine but not as outstanding as the white.

The chef’s paté to begin with (the last time we ate here they had four entire patés waiting for us, so though this was good, it was a bit of a disappointment.

Entrée number 2: “Perch cakes”, a delicious fried fishcake served with endives.

Dominique cooking the turbot. He wouldn’t let me take his photo face on, but permitted me to take this one.

The turbot. I’m not a piscivore, and didn’t expect fish, but the chef cooks according to the season, and I guess this is fish season (i.e., warmer weather). It was okay because it was not a fishy fish (my theory, which is mine, is that people prefer fish only when it tastes un-fishy).

“Snowball potatoes,” so called because they’re crunchy outside but softer inside, like a hunk of snow. These were terrific, and we polished them off.

We had 1.5 desserts as opposed to the six or more we had last time. Here’s the tarte citron: a lemony tart. Two large pieces each.

And a kind of creampuff covered with grains of sugar, and a tasty cream filling. I know that you’ll tell me that this was enough to eat, but it wasn’t, because while we weren’t starving at the end of the meal, neither were we full to satiation: my hallmark for a great meal.

Dominique’s card (he’s from Brittany). He also has another one that simply says “Cartet.” He’s a bit of a Luddite, and has, he said, “never opened a computer.” There’s a phone number, but no internet website; if you want a reservation, you have to reach him by phone, which is not always easy!

This is proof that neither of us were full: we repaired to a local ice cream place after lunch. I had the matcha ice cream on the left; Winnie had olive oil ice cream (I tried it; it’s not as dire as it sounds) and a scoop of chocolate.

We discussed canceling our reservation for next week, but decided to give it a try but specifying what we wanted to eat, which was lamb with turnips (“navarin“), a French lamb stew traditionally served in Spring. If this next meal isn’t spectacular, I’ll be heartbroken. Today I’m just dysthymic.

Six more meals to go!