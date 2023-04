Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “beer”, came with the note

That barmaid just won’t stop trying not to believe in things that aren’t true!

Of course the boys don’t like the atheistic barmaid denying their identities, but God’s messenger isn’t even supposed to drink. (And yes, I did once see a real beer called “Hebrewski”, but I can’t find it on the internet now. There are only tee-shirts. I suspect it’s now ideologically incorrect.)