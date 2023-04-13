Thursday: Hili dialogue

Today we’ll have a truncated Hili dialogue because I’m in Paris. Bonjour on this Thursday, April 13, 2023: Parisian Lunch Day.

From the NYT: “Why we’re probably headed for a recession” by columnist Peter Coy.

From the WaPo: “Appeals court temporarily keeps abortion pills available but limits access.”

A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a decision by a judge in Texas to suspend U.S. government approval of a key abortion medication nationwide. The court’s decision makes mifepristone available for now, though the judges declined to pause another part of the Texas ruling that said the Food and Drug Administration wrongly expanded access to the abortion drug.

The court said a preliminary review suggests that a statute of limitations barred a challenge to the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug in 2000. However, it left in place parts of the ruling that targeted the loosening of restrictions by the FDA in recent years. These included a 2016 move to allow the drug to be used through 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of the initial seven weeks. It also included the FDA’s decision this year to further ease access to mifepristone by allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the pills.

Not good news, but it’s from the conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. This is definitely headed to the Supreme Court, and so we’re in the position of having lawmakers control approval of and access to drugs.

Today Hili is bereft at her bowl:

Hili: Have you ever seen such an empty bowl? A: It was just washed. Hili: And it should be just filled.

In Polish:

Hili: Widziałeś kiedyś tak pustą miseczkę? Ja: Jest świeżo umyta. Hili: A powinna być świeżo napełniona.

From Divy, the definition of a kitten. Click to enlarge:

From Nicole, a Dave Coverly Speed Bump cartoon:

From Stash Krod, the Revolt of the Pedants:

From Masih, the Farsi translation:

Moments of singing by Amin Maroufi, a 16-year-old teenager who was killed by government agents in Ashnoye during the revolution *Woman_Life_Freedom. Ashnoye was the first city where the control of many parts of it was lost from the government’s hands and the people occupied the streets. #Mehsa Amini

لحظاتی از آوازخوانی امین معروفی، نوجوان ۱۶ ساله‌ای که در جریان انقلاب #زن_زندگی_آزادی، در اشنویه با گلوله ماموران حکومت کشته شد. اشنویه نخستین شهری بود که کنترل بخش‌های زیادی از آن از دست حکومت خارج شد و مردم خیابانها را به تسخیر خود درآورده بودند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/HXHdjfIlQs — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 13, 2023

Barry sent an exchange about evolution on Twitter:

From Malcolm: Cat goes after virtual fish:

From gravelinspector, a tweet from. . . .. etsy???

I kind of want it….🤣 pic.twitter.com/0sGUPnTtQZ — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) April 7, 2023

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, the famous ice-channel duck train. I’m sure I’ve shown this before:

Duck train pic.twitter.com/OHziflhFEK — why you should have a duck 🦆 (@shouldhaveaduck) April 10, 2023

From a trail cam: a magnificent turkey display; he’s clearly looking for a mate:

Weekly highlights – this amazing turkey display 1/ pic.twitter.com/XhPvzQxVoq — Wendy Wiens (@wendy_wiens) April 9, 2023