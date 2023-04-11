by Matthew Cobb

PCC(E) is en route to gai Paris, so there will be minimal service today. Feel free to pitch in with whatever is on your mind in the Comments. But please play nicely together while the boss is away.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleepy after philosophising.

Hili: I give up.

A: Why?

Hili: Looking for truth is too exhausting.

Hili: Poddaję się.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Poszukiwanie prawdy jest zbyt wyczerpujące.