by Matthew Cobb
PCC(E) is en route to gai Paris, so there will be minimal service today. Feel free to pitch in with whatever is on your mind in the Comments. But please play nicely together while the boss is away.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sleepy after philosophising.
Hili: I give up.
A: Why?
Hili: Looking for truth is too exhausting.
Hili: Poddaję się.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Poszukiwanie prawdy jest zbyt wyczerpujące.
2 thoughts on “Tuesday: Hili dialogue”
On this day:
1727 – Premiere of Johann Sebastian Bach’s St Matthew Passion BWV 244b at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Electorate of Saxony (now Germany).
1909 – The city of Tel Aviv is founded.
1945 – World War II: American forces liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp.
1951 – The Stone of Scone, the stone upon which Scottish monarchs were traditionally crowned, is found on the site of the altar of Arbroath Abbey. It had been taken by Scottish nationalist students from its place in Westminster Abbey.
1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann begins in Jerusalem.
1968 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.
1970 – Apollo Program: Apollo 13 is launched.
1976 – The Apple I is created.
1981 – A massive riot in Brixton, south London results in almost 300 police injuries and 65 serious civilian injuries.
1990 – Customs officers in Middlesbrough, England, seize what they believe to be the barrel of a massive gun on a ship bound for Iraq.
Births:
1755 – James Parkinson, English surgeon, geologist, and paleontologist (d. 1824). [Best known for his 1817 work An Essay on the Shaking Palsy, in which he was the first to describe “paralysis agitans”, a condition that would later be renamed Parkinson’s disease by Jean-Martin Charcot.
1908 – Jane Bolin, American lawyer and judge (d. 2007). [The first black woman to graduate from Yale Law School, the first to join the New York City Bar Association and the first to join the New York City Law Department. She became the first black woman to serve as a judge in the United States when she was sworn into the bench of the New York City Domestic Relations Court in 1939.]
1914 – Dorothy Lewis Bernstein, American mathematician (d. 1988). [The first woman to be elected president of the Mathematics Association of America.]
1946 – Bob Harris, English journalist and radio host. [“Whispering Bob” is probably most famous for presenting The Old Grey Whistle Test.]
1953 – Andrew Wiles, English mathematician and academic. [ Best known for proving Fermat’s Last Theorem, for which he was awarded the 2016 Abel Prize and the 2017 Copley Medal by the Royal Society.]
1964 – John Cryer, English journalist and politician.
1969 – Cerys Matthews, Welsh singer-songwriter.
1987 – Joss Stone, English singer-songwriter and actress.
Harmony glanced to her left, and my gaze followed hers to the living room, where my aunt had died, my cousin had been restored, and I’d whacked a psychotic grim reaper with a cast-iron skillet. Weirdest. Tuesday. Ever.: [With apologies to Rachel Vincent.]
1890 – Joseph Merrick, English man with severe deformities (b. 1862).
1895 – Julius Lothar Meyer, German chemist (b. 1830). [One of the pioneers in developing the earliest versions of the periodic table of the chemical elements. The Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev (his chief rival) and he had both worked with Robert Bunsen.]
1906 – James Anthony Bailey, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus (b. 1847).
1985 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian educator and politician, 21st Prime Minister of Albania (b. 1908).
1987 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (b. 1919).
2001 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (b. 1921).
2007 – Kurt Vonnegut, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (b. 1922).
2017 – J. Geils, American singer and guitarist (b. 1946).
A rich trove to comment on. I’ll pick two. On a musical tour of Germany in the mid ’90s, I visited the St. Thomas Church, an experience of exalted joy. On the same trip, I visited Buchenwald, an experience of deep sadness. I treasure the memories of both experiences.