Insects in slow motion

I made it to O’Hare quickly, didn’t get groped or patted down, and now have three hours to kill before boarding. Here: have a video of 15 insects taking off.

The YouTube notes:

15 insect species filmed at 6,000 fps taking flight! In order of appearance:

00:00 – Carolina mantis

00:46 – mantisfly (Mantispidae)

01:13 – dusty wing (Coniopterygidae)

02:02 – weevils

03:22 – ambrosia beetle

04:31 – pleasing fungus beetle

05:00 – carrion beetle

05:57 – fire-coloured beetle

06:28 – net-winged beetle

07:00 – hover fly & tiger bee fly

08:03 – alderfly Not all of the playback of these 6,000fps captures is at a consistent 30fps. The playback of some scenes are sped up to better fit the edit of the video. The alderfly clip at the end was captured at 3,200fps