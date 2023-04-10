I made it to O’Hare quickly, didn’t get groped or patted down, and now have three hours to kill before boarding. Here: have a video of 15 insects taking off.
The YouTube notes:
15 insect species filmed at 6,000 fps taking flight! In order of appearance:
00:00 – Carolina mantis
00:46 – mantisfly (Mantispidae)
01:13 – dusty wing (Coniopterygidae)
02:02 – weevils
03:22 – ambrosia beetle
04:31 – pleasing fungus beetle
05:00 – carrion beetle
05:57 – fire-coloured beetle
06:28 – net-winged beetle
07:00 – hover fly & tiger bee fly
08:03 – alderfly
Not all of the playback of these 6,000fps captures is at a consistent 30fps. The playback of some scenes are sped up to better fit the edit of the video. The alderfly clip at the end was captured at 3,200fps
6 thoughts on “Insects in slow motion”
Interesting! I wonder why the 3 leg takeoff is common in weevil species?
I have a hypothesis, which is mine. Are you ready? Here is my hypothesis.
Their feet are sticky, mainly due to van der Waals attraction of their foot pads to the substrate. So to take off as planned, they first need to un-stick their feet. But they also must maintain a minimally tippy platform from which to take off. So they become a temporary tripod.
That concludes my hypothesis.
I didn’t think of that, but it does seem plausible. My first thought was that it was a counterbalance thing to smooth out the takeoff. Similar to how halteres (I think that’s the feature I’m thinking of) are thought to be used to counterbalance wing motion during flight. Your hypothesis seems more likely.
To paraphrase French New Wave filmmaker (and Cahiers du Cinéma film critic) J-L Godard, insect cinema is truth at 6,000 frames per second.
And speaking of Godard, our host will no doubt soon be retracing some of the steps along Parisian roadways taken by “Patricia” (Mlle. Seberg) and “Michel” (M. Belmondo) in À bout de souffle.
Cool!