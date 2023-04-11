Paris: First meal

After two brutal hours of standing in the line to have my passport inspected, I finally escaped Charles de Gaulle Airport (one of the world’s worst, in my view), and immediately took the Metro into town to have lunch with Winnie, my long-time food and traveling buddy whom I met years ago in Hong Kong (she also introduced me to delights of Chinese food in that famous eating town). We now have eight straight restaurant lunches reserved in Paris. And this is the third or fourth time we’ve engaged in a weeklong bout of gluttony in the bistros of this most beautiful of cities.

Our traditional first meal is at Chez Denise, a classic bistro in the First Arrondissement that’s gotten a bit more touristy over the years but is still reliable and with wonderful ambience. It hasn’t changed except that my favorite dessert, baba au rhum, a cake covered with whipped cream and soaked with rum (they also leave the bottle on the table to add more), had shrunk in size. But so had our stomachs, so we skipped dessert. (We later tried to sniff out a famous ice-cream place in the 11th, but it was closed today.)

You will find Chez Denise on the Rue Prouvaire in Les Halles, near the Chatelet Metro station:

The dude above is perusing the menu, which you can see below. It’s always pretty much the same, written in chalk inside and outside. No point in walking in to eat if you like the menu; they’ll kick your butt out, even if there are tables free. It’s by reservation only.

We split a salade frisée to start with (not on the menu, but a refreshing entrée if you plan a heavy meal). It’s made with curly lettuce, hard-boiled egg, homemade croutons, and a tangy dressing (other bistros often add bacon.) This is the entrée, or starter, mistakenly used as a term for the main course in America (the course is called a “plat” in France). “Entrée” literally means “entry”: the entry to the meal.

For the plat, Winnie had the braised salmon with mustard sauce and potatoes, which you can see on the menu above. She pronounced it excellent:

I always get the same thing because it’s so good: the onglet de boeuf grillé, a grilled skirt steak smothered with shallots and served with a ton of delicious hot frites. This time I ordered mine cooked à point, which is supposed to be rare, instead of my usual saignant (“bloody”), and it came out not rare enough, though still delicious. From now on it’s back to bloody for me:

And we always get the Brouilly, a decent red wine that’s the house red. It comes in liter bottles, and you pay only for what you drink. Our appetites not yet being fully revved up, we split half a liter, which was only 10 euros. This time the bottle, normally unlabeled, had a fancy house label: “I’m walking to Brouilly.”

The cherry trees are blooming in Les Halles, and dozens of crows invaded the park. The building with the dome is the Bourse de Commerce, or old mercantile exchange, which was built from 1763-1767 with an open courtyard, latter capped with a wooden dome replaced by a copper one in 1811. There was another major reconstruction in 1888 and 1889. It’s now a museum housing the Pinault art collection.

Cherry blossomsl. The weather will be overcast and rainy for the next few days, but of course that’s April in Paris.

We repaired to the Bastille, near where I’m staying, and had coffee and citron pressé, or French lemonade, in a cafe. I love the stuff because it comes decontructed, like their philosophy, and you assemble it yourself. Here’s what you get when you order one:

a huge amount of freshly squeezed lemon juice in a tall glass,

a glass full of small ice cubes,

a pitcher of cold water,

a big shaker of sugar, and

a spoon

Then you can mix the lemonade the way you like, slowly adding more water as you drink the concoction, so it lasts a long time. I forgot to take a photo, but it looks like this.

The cafe where I like to get this gives you a huge amount of juice (at least two lemons worth), which necessitates a copious amount of sugar.

On the way back to my hotel, a group of middle-aged men were playing the time-honored French game of boules or pétanque, played with metal balls. It’s like curling, with the object to get your ball closest to the target and knock the other guys’ balls away from the target. It’s actually a very old game, with versions dating back to ancient Egypt and Greece.

We are both excited because tomorrow we have the first of two lunches reserved at Cartet, a virtually unknown but absolutely fabulous restaurant described in this post. The guy serves huge quantities of homemade food in several courses, and no human can possibly finish what’s on tap (read the post and you’ll see what I mean). We loved it so much last time that we decided to go twice in a week, and the chef/owner/server (only one guy runs it) was surprised that we made two reservations.

He usually serves only one table of two people for lunch, with enough food to feed a regiment. There will be ample food photos tomorrow for sure. Read the link above to see our last meal there. I keep telling people to go here, and nobody ever heeds my advice. Well, so much the worse for them! (Granted, the restaurant is daunting: the door is locked, there’s only a small sign, and it’s dark inside. If you have a reservation you have to knock.) There is no email or website.

À demain!