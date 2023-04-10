This afternoon I head to France, and will immediately take the Metro to the First, where I’ll have a slap-up lunch at Chez Denise with a friend. Restaurant reservations are made for all eight days, and I will try to walk a lot and eat only once per day to stave off obesity.
What this means for readers is that there will be fewer posts, and they will concentrate mainly on Paris, travel, and food.
Also, since the comments feature has a glitch whereby I have to approve nearly every comment manually, regardless of whether a reader has posted before, your comments may take a while before they appear. Bear with me, and please don’t write me telling me your comment isn’t up! I do my best.
Please keep emails to me to a minimum until I’ll back in business on April 20.
À plus tard!
13 thoughts on “Off to France!”
Bon Voyage! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_-fpj6GwdI)
Bon voyage et profitez bien de la bonne bouffe et des bons vins!
Bon voyage!
Bon voyage et bon appétit!
How is your spoken French??
Good enough to get around and eat in restaurants.
The systemic hegemony of cassoulet haricot bean sausage pork mutton and preserved goose stews knows not the instrument of harm, exclusion, and appetite about to bring it to justice.
Looking forward to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive travelogue!
^^^just part of my daily critical-theoretical exercises.
^^^the “cassoulet” word was supposed to be formatted as strikethrough – for the “erasing” effect.
Tough! Hope that gets sorted soon.
Happy travels, enjoy the food and drink. Hope the jet lag doesn’t get you.
Looking forward to the pictures, both scenery and food.
Certaines personnes ont toute la chance.
If you want excellent chocolate then check out Servant,
https://www.chocolaterie-servant.com