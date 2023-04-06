Thursday: Hili dialogue

Top of the morning to you on this Thursday, the sixth of April, 2023, and the beginning of Passover. It’s also National Caramel Popcorn Day. I will once again use the occasion to brag about my city, for Garrett’s Popcorn Shop has the best caramel popcorn in the world, made freshly in front of you and served warm. Best to mix it 50:50 with cheese popcorn, called “The Chicago Mix,” which is splendid though sounds weird. The sweetness and saltiness meld perfectly. Voilà:

It’s also Fresh Tomato Day, National Burrito Day (again?), National Siamese Cat Day, National Twinkie Day (celebrating the day this snack was created in 1930), World Table Tennis Day, International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, New Beer’s Eve in the U.S. (the day the Cullen-Harison Act came into force, allowing the consumption of weak beer in the U.S. and eventually leading to the repeal of Prohibition), Tartan Day in the United States & Canada, Waltzing Matilda Day in Australia, and International Asexuality Day.

Here: have a basket of Seal Point Siamese kittens:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 6 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The latest trouble for Orange Man is that Mike Pence, who was asked to testify before the grand jury investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection—and appealed a court decision that he had to testify, decided that he won’t appeal further and will go ahead and sing like a canary. This spells Trouble for Trump with two capital “t”s because Pence may have incriminating information about Trump’s activities to foment the revolt.

The decision by Mr. Pence could clear the way for potentially consequential testimony that federal prosecutors have long sought as they explore Mr. Trump’s attempts to stay in office. It is unclear whether lawyers for Mr. Trump, who lost a parallel effort to limit Mr. Pence’s testimony, will also appeal the judge’s ruling. In a statement, Mr. Pence’s adviser, Devin O’Malley, noted that Mr. Pence had “prevailed” on his attempts to argue that his testimony should be limited because as the president of the Senate on Jan. 6, 2021, he was protected from legal scrutiny by the executive branch — including the Justice Department — under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause. That provision is intended to protect the separation of powers. “The court’s landmark and historic ruling affirmed for the first time in history that the speech or debate clause extends to the vice president of the United States,” Mr. O’Malley said. “Having vindicated that principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law.” Still, Judge James E. Boasberg, who heard the “speech or debate” arguments last month at a closed-door hearing in Federal District Court in Washington, said in his ruling that Mr. Pence would still have to testify about any potentially illegal acts committed by Mr. Trump on Jan. 6 or on the days leading up to it. L’affaire Stormy Daniels is chicken feed next to this investigation, with is Srs. Bzns.

*From reader Ken, a legal eagle, we have two items:

From the AP article: A six-week ban would more closely align Florida with the abortion restrictions of other Republican-controlled states and give DeSantis a political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his potential White House run.

From the CBS article: A White House spokesperson slammed DeSantis, who signed the bill into law just days after the school shooting in Nashville. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it “shameful” “This is the opposite of commonsense gun safety,” Jean-Pierre said. “The people of Florida — who have paid a steep price for state and Congressional inaction on guns from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills — deserve better.” DeSantis previously said that he’d support open permitless carry of firearms because “if it’s concealed, it makes it easier for somebody to potentially do a crime.” He added that he wouldn’t veto a permitless concealed carry bill from his legislature if it didn’t have open carry. I presume the last paragraph means that criminals would be deterred from committing crimes because, if they wanted to hide their weapons, they’d have to get a permit.

*In a remarkable case of developmental evolutionary convergence, Nature reports that the control gene responsible for the independent evolution of gliding and flying in mammals (bats in the latter case) is the same: a remarkable re-use of the same gene to create a new feature:

A shared complex of genes is responsible for flight membranes in mammals from bats to possums. The ability to fly or glide has evolved seven times independently in different groups of mammals. In each case, a flap of skin, called the patagium, develops between the forelimbs and hindlimbs to act as an aerofoil during flight. Charles Feigin and his colleagues at Princeton University in New Jersey investigated how this skin flap develops in the marsupial sugar glider (Petaurus breviceps) and Seba’s short-tailed bat (Carollia perspicillata), mammals whose last known common ancestor lived 160 million years ago. The authors identified a network of genes that drives the skin thickening required to kick off the formation of flight membranes in the developing young of both sugar gliders and bats. The team found that one key gene in this network — Wnt5a — also causes skin thickening in developing mouse ears and on the skin of genetically engineered mice. The results suggest that the genetic toolkit predates mammalian flight and was redeployed from other skin-formation processes.

This finding of the re-use of pre-existing genes and gene networks to create convergent, independently evolved features is one of the nicest findings of “evo devo.” Another example is the re-use of the Pax-6 gene to initiate eye formation in insects and mammals—whose ancestral eyes evolved independently.

*The Washington Post reports that bidet sales in America are rising rpidly, and gives several reasons why you should have one instead of using toilet paper. This doesn’t include the fact that effective ones can be relatively cheap.

There are three reasons for taking the plunge: the environment, savings and performance.

The main one is to reduce clear-cutting mature forests. Every year, Americans flush the equivalent of millions of trees down the toilet. Much of this toilet paper comes from trees logged in Canada’s species-rich boreal forests, the vast landscape of plants and wetlands growing below the Arctic Circle. Nearly a quarter of the world’s last intact forest landscapes are in this region, says the Natural Resources Defense Council, storing about the same amount of carbon as three decades’ worth of fossil fuel emissions.

It can also pay off in less than one year. A paper industry analysis by the research firm RISI found Americans consume about 24 rolls of TP per year on average — some estimates put it above 85 rolls. At today’s prices, the typical person would spendat least $30 annually on toilet paper. Since the cheapest bidet seats sell for about the same price, it’s an investment that can pay off in the same year. Savings for families are even larger.

And reason 3:

In my experience, bidets just work better. You can never get as clean with toilet paper, or even wet wipes, as rinsing with water. “From a hygiene perspective, it just clearly makes sense,” says Evan Goldstein, an anal surgeon in New York City. Bidets also can reduce the risk of illness, from E. coli to urinary tract infections.

When I finally thought about it, the way we use toilet paper didn’t make much sense either. We don’t shower by rubbing paper towels across our bodies. We don’t scrub our hands with dry scraps of tissue. Yet for the most demanding cleanup job in our daily lives, we employ a few thin sheets of paper.

There’s one more reason: you don’t have to argue with Diana MacPherson about which way the toilet roll should be placed: “over’ or “under”!

What are you waiting for?

*The once-prestigious journal Science published an article implying that there was no evidence that transgender women had any athletic advantage over biological women. (h/t Luana). They cite only one of several piece of evidene, which, by the way, doesn’t support their claim that there’s no biological advantage of trans women over biological women. Here’s a quote from the article:

For example, a 2021 review found trans women’s muscle mass remains high after transitioning, but their levels of hemoglobin—the oxygen-carrying protein in blood—were comparable to cisgender women’s. Increased levels of hemoglobin facilitate more oxygen transport to muscles when active, and men tend to have higher hemoglobin than women.

Now go to the link and read the paper, where you’ll find this:

After 12 months of hormone therapy, significant decreases in measures of strength, LBM and muscle area are observed. The effects of longer duration therapy (36 months) in eliciting further decrements in these measures are unclear due to paucity of data. Notwithstanding, values for strength, LBM and muscle area in transwomen remain above those of cisgender women, even after 36 months of hormone therapy.

After three years of hormone therapy, trans women retain athletic advantages over biological women, something we already knew from several other studies, no of which the article cites. Nor do they even mention that many organizatons, including some states (and President Biden himself) do not require surgery or hormone therapy for a biological male to compete against biological women; all he has to do is identify as a female. One would think that that’s an important issue to mention, wouldn’t you.

I hate to say this, but this is a partisan article written to support the “right” of transwomen, medically treated or not, to compete against biological women in sports. It’s a dreadful and biased piece, not nearly covering the relevant issues.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Szaron are being cats:

Szaron: I think we should… Hili: I’m not convinced.

In Polish:

Szaron: Sądzę, że powinniśmy… Hili: Nie jestem przekonana.

From Merilee:

From David:

I posted this on FB three years ago:

From Masih; the source of the chemical attacks on schoolgirls is not certain, but I’m guessing it’s the Iranian government:

A mother screams for her daughter who was targeted with chemical attack in Sarvestan, Iran.

When the US government is still trying to get a deal with Islamic Republic then there is no reason for iran’s government to stop its crime & poisoning schoolgirls. pic.twitter.com/7rjVOTZgdj — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) April 5, 2023

From Barry, who says, “This is accurate.” It totally IS!

From Simon, clearly on TruthSocial:

Florida man sounds mad pic.twitter.com/mft1VoY2NG — Ghost of GC🌻 (@gtconway3dg) March 30, 2023

From reader Jez, who notes, “Just in case you haven’t seen this one. Years ago, Marcus Clawrelius’ predecessor, Tilly, behaved similarly during a nature programme on TV, but it only happened the once:” Marcus Clawrelius is, I believe, Jez’s cat:

… I think the TV lies, 🐾🐾🎀👍 pic.twitter.com/croGHrRJJt — Sylwia M. (@SMmaja47) December 21, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a Greek Jew who did not survive:

7 April 1909 | A Greek Jewish woman, Caroline Flantzer (nee. Pessah), was born in Thessaloniki. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 2 August 1943 in a transport of 1,000 Jews deported from #Drancy.

She did not survive. pic.twitter.com/kRp5kPjYnX — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 6, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb; the first summarizing Trump’s day yesterday. Sound up.

To all those people saying it was impossible to sum up Trump’s day in 3 seconds… https://t.co/IDcmb0xWQk — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 5, 2023

Sleeping filefish:

HOW DO FISH SLEEP?! Adult filefish hold onto the reef while they're sleeping (vid in next tweet), but baby filefish live in the open ocean where there's no hard surface, so they hold onto jellyfish and algae…like little stuffed toys! 📷 https://t.co/5psBxTgkrg #DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/USpoYij6zl — Rebecca R Helm (@RebeccaRHelm) April 4, 2023

True!:

Your sign is USELESS.

Poncho won't obey. pic.twitter.com/gJDmcmRBT5 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 5, 2023