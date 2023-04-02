Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, April 2, 2023, and National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. The world’s most expensive PB&J sandwich—at a whopping $350!—is in fact available at a place in Chicago called PB&J (it stands for “Pizza, Beer, and Jukebox”. You can read about it here, and below is a photo of the sandwich is below, complete with gold leaf:

It’s also International Children’s Book Day, World Autism Awareness Day, International Fact-Checking Day, and National Ferret Day. Have some baby ferrets:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the April 2 Wikipedia page.

Oh, and here’s yesterday’s SNL “Weekend Update”, about Trump and his defense. It’s nowhere near as good as it used to be, but there are. . .

Da Nooz:

*A former federal proseutor, Ankush Khardori, has written a NYT op-ed with the provocative title, “Trump’s prosecution has set a dangerous precedent.” How? It’s simple but I don’t think it’s all that dangerous:

It is far from clear how this case will end. No matter what the precise charges are, the prosecution will raise unusual and arguably novel legal issues. Michael Cohen, who seems to be the key witness, may not be credible enough to persuade a jury to convict Mr. Trump, even in Manhattan. And Republicans are already mounting an effort to frame Mr. Bragg as a political hack who is weaponizing his office to take down the former president on behalf of Democrats.

The vast range, breadth and diversity of criminal laws throughout the country provide plenty of opportunity for mischief. As the attorney general and future justice Robert Jackson observed more than 80 years ago, “A prosecutor stands a fair chance of finding at least a technical violation of some act on the part of almost anyone.” He added, “It is not a question of discovering the commission of a crime and then looking for the man who has committed it; it is a question of picking the man and then searching the law books or putting investigators to work to pin some offense on him.”

I’m sorry but I simply can’t see this as a huge risk. It still takes substantial evidence to go after an ex-President just because of the stature, and I don’t think that states—regardless of which way they lean—would do this lightly. I may be wrong, but I doubt that Joe Biden is going to be indicted for anything after he leaves office. Of course if a President or ex-President does something heinous, that’s another matter. Whether or not paying money to Stormy Daniels (actually, trying to hide the hush money illegally) is “heinous” is your judgment. But the other three investigations around Trump can in no way be seen as frivolous.

*Ivanka Trump has clearly decided to use the occasion of her father’s indictment (and assorted humiliations, including adultery and three other investigations) to bow out of involvement in politics. This despite her close connection with the White House when her father was President. At least she added, to the announcement you can see below on CNN, that she loved her father.

Frankly, I don’t see how you can love a guy like Trump just because he’s your dad. I’m probably an outlier, but my policy towards family has always been to be there when needed, and keep in touch, but if anybody was a consistently bad person (fortunately, I never faced that situation), I’d break ties with them.

Well, Trump still has two sons who support him, and will visit him if he’s ever in stir.

*We all know that AI chatbots are going to replace humans in jobs, but which jobs are most vulnerable? Well, I guessed “translator” when I saw the headline “The jobs most exposed to ChatGPT” in the WSJ, and I was right; but there are many others:

Accountants are among the professionals whose careers are most exposed to the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence, according to a new study. The researchers found that at least half of accounting tasks could be completed much faster with the technology. The same was true for mathematicians, interpreters, writers and nearly 20% of the U.S. workforce, according to the study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI, the company that makes the popular AI tool ChatGPT.

The tool has provoked excitement and anxiety in companies, schools, governments and the general public for its ability to process massive amounts of information and generate sophisticated—though not necessarily accurate or unbiased—content in response to prompts from users. . . .They found that most jobs will be changed in some form by GPTs, with 80% of workers in occupations where at least one job task can be performed more quickly by generative AI. Information-processing roles—including public relations specialists, court reporters and blockchain engineers—are highly exposed, they found. The jobs that will be least affected by the technology include short-order cooks, motorcycle mechanics and oil-and-gas roustabouts. To reach their conclusions, the authors used a government database of occupations and their associated activities and tasks, and had both people and artificial-intelligence models assign exposure levels to the activities and tasks. . . .Other recent studies have also found that generative AI can save significant time and produce better results than humans can. In a Massachusetts Institute of Technology experiment focused on college-educated professionals, researchers divided 444 grant writers, marketers, consultants, human-resources professionals and other workers in half. Both groups were asked to complete short written tasks, and one group could use ChatGPT to do so. Those with access to ChatGPT finished their tasks 10 minutes faster. And outside readers who assessed the quality of these assignments said the AI-assisted workers did better than the other group, according to the study, which was released in March and hasn’t been peer-reviewed.

There’s a lot more in the article, but at least I’m safe. This sure has moved quickly!

*If you’re a Steve Jobs fan, or simply want to know more about him, a curated collection of his letters, notes, interviews, and other material, all in his own words, and contributed by his friends and colleagues, will be available April 11 online:

. . . . a small group of his family, friends and former colleagues have collected it into “Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words,” available free to the public online starting on April 11. Somewhere between a posthumous memoir and a scrapbook album, it is told through notes and drafts Jobs emailed to himself, excerpts of letters and speeches, oral histories and interviews, photos and mementos. (Some physical copies are being produced for Apple and Disney employees, but that format won’t be for sale to the general public.) Few people in recent history have been as well chronicled as Jobs. He first appeared on the cover of Time magazine before he turned 27. There are more than 162,000 YouTube videos of his speeches. Walter Isaacson’s biographical tome runs to more than 600 pages. But Laurene Powell Jobs wanted people to be able to directly hear her husband of 20 years. “He has been written about, but this is actually his writing and his work,” she said. “So there’s no intermediary.” . . . . he said: “One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there. For Jobs, that manifested through making products, not a memoir. “That was never something that he intended to take the amount of time it would require to do,” Powell Jobs said. “One never knows, as life goes on, whether there would be a desire for that.” Disney CEO Bob Iger, who befriended Jobs when Disney partnered with and later purchased Pixar, said, “I exhorted him to sit with a producer and a camera and tell his story. In his last six months, he never got around to doing that.” Instead, the preservation of Jobs’s legacy has been taken up by the Steve Jobs Archive, which launched last year with a website featuring a small selection of the kinds of emails and speech excerpts that appear in the book. The idea for the book grew out of an initial 40-page pamphlet that the group behind the archive, led by Silicon Valley historian Leslie Berlin, mocked up in 2017. As they kept adding items, especially photos, it grew into a book of about 250 pages.

I’ve never read Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs, but I’m going to take it to Paris, I think (I leave in about a week for 8 days of eating). I have in fact just reserved it to pick up at our library.

*There was only one radio station in all of Afghanistan run by women, and guess what happened to it? You already know: it was closed by the Taliban. Why? For playing music (during Ramadan):

A women-run radio station in Afghanistan’s northeast has been shut down for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official said Saturday. Sadai Banowan, which means women’s voice in Dari, is Afghanistan’s only women-run station and started 10 years ago. It has eight staff, six of them female. Moezuddin Ahmadi, the director for Information and Culture in Badakhshan province, said the station violated the “laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate” several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramadan and was shuttered because of the breach. “If this radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and gives a guarantee that it will not repeat such a thing again, we will allow it to operate again,” said Ahmadi. Station head Najia Sorosh denied there was any violation, saying there was no need for the closure and called it a conspiracy. The Taliban “told us that you have broadcast music. We have not broadcast any kind of music,” she said.

If there was no music, as the station avers, then this is just on of the Taliban’s many ways to harass and oppress women. I tend to believe the station head, and the prohibition of music and dancing by fundamentalist Islam is one of the factors Bill Maher mentioned in his expanation of why religion sucks.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili demands her just due:

Hili: You fed me and now you can give me something to drink. A: But you have water. Hili: I prefer cream.

In Polish:

Hili: Nakarmiłeś mnie, a teraz możesz mnie napoić. Ja: Przecież masz wodę. Hili: Wolę śmietankę.

And a photo of a snoozing Szaron:

From Stash Krod:

Some juvenile humor from Jesus of the Day:

An optical illusion from Bizarre and Wonderful World via Angela. No, that’s not a girl with very skinny legs. Can you figure out the illusion?

From Masih; the Google translation is this:

The Islamic Republic has not spared any crime and cruelty against #BahaisOfIran. In addition to executing and killing Baha’is, issuing prison sentences, confiscating property, expelling them from their cities and homes, preventing them from studying, as well as harassing them, are part of the Islamic Republic’s systematic repression against Baha’is. #Nahsi12th

From Ken, who asks, “What’s with Rep. Lauren Boebert’s obsession with pee?” You got me!

If you aren't watching House Republicans' hearing on the District of Columbia you are missing sober consideration of weighty matters of state pic.twitter.com/MFq0u9zwfw — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 29, 2023

From Malcolm, cats watching Tom and Jerry and an incompetent cat:

From Barry, who says, “No, this isn’t John Cleese; it’s an elk’s mating call.” Sound up, of course.

Ever hear an Elk's mating call? pic.twitter.com/5w12fTTG05 — QENNY Southsider (@AKBrews) March 31, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial. a 14 year old girl gassed upon arrival:

2 April 1930 | A Czech Jewish girl, Daisy Lowositzová, was born in Prague. She was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstadt ghetto on 23 October 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/nzf6TW4iKV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 2, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. First, the famous “spaghetti tree” April Fool’s hoax. Sound up.

1 April 1957. BBC TV broadcasted the April Fool “Spaghetti Tree Hoax” on Panorama, which was convincingly presented by Richard Dimbleby, who claimed spaghetti grew on trees. In the days before cheap air travel, many TV viewers believed this was true. pic.twitter.com/SBg6wxsZ18 — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) April 1, 2023

Have some etymology:

Origin of ‘feckless’, one of my favourite and oft-used words. I guessed it had Northern-ish roots (often on the lips of my primary school teachers) but not that it was Scots. Will throw ‘feckful’ into causal conversation to gauge effects pic.twitter.com/9QavseufFr — Ananyo Bhattacharya (@Ananyo) March 31, 2023

To get to the punch line, you’ll have to read the other five tweets in the thread:

An Irish friend has sent me a joke: A Dublin man sees a sign outside a Kerry farmhouse:

'Talking Dog For Sale'… He rings the bell, the owner appears and tells him the dog can be viewed in the back garden The man sees a nice looking Black Labrador Retriever sitting there — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) March 30, 2023