It’s Sunday, and that means a batch of themed bird photos by John Avise. John’s intro and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge them by clicking on them.

“Common” Birds

Several bird species have the word “Common” (upper case C) in their official common name. These are the subject of this week’s post. Oddly, however, not all Common species are particularly common (lower case c), at least in my experience. And, conversely, many bird species that are common do not have Common in their common name. Comprenez vous? The state where each photo was taken is indicated in parentheses.

Common Goldeneye, Bucephala clangula (California):