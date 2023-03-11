Dobrzyn, Day 4

Once again it is cold and gray in Dobrzyn, and there was light snow in the morning. It’s a good day to keep warm, rest, write, read, and consume cherry pie (see below).

Planned activities involve, in the next few days, a visit to Elzbieta and Andrzej the Second’s new house, which is being built using the wood salvaged from an old Polish house in the mountains. After years of delay, the contractors have finally started work! The house is much closer to Dobrzyn than their previous flat (in Włocławek), and they will effectively be neighbors to Malgorzata and Andrzej (the First).

Below: a few photos from today. I photographed more furniture here made by Polish artist Jerzy Kenar, a friend of Andrzej and Malgorzata. Yesterday I showed his dining table and chairs in my room; today we see the furnishings in the master main bedroom.

The master big bed and the carved figures on either side, each with a reading lamp:

Chair with fighting cocks:

Night table:

The mirror (et moi):

There was a luscious cherry pie in a buckwheat crust made by Malgorzata:

Intact:

Cut (for third breakfast):

And the cats.

First, the uber-affectionate Szaron, who slept with me much of the night. When I woke up around midnight, the bedroom door was closed, so I assumed he had left and someone closed the door. But, somehow trapped in the room, he’d gone behind the bed, and when I was asleep later, he jumped heavily on my chest, claws out. It was a rude awakening. But I did get a full night’s sleep last night! Perhaps the cure for insomnia is sleeping with a cat.

Hili:

Hili as editor of Listy, helping Andrzej

Kulka on the outside, asking to be inside:

Kulka, the juvenile delinquent:

More Kulka

It’s dinnertime in Dobrzyn (5:15 pm), but only 10 a.m in Chicago. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward tomorrow night!