Bill Maher on progress and the Academy Awards

For those of you who think Bill Maher is a covert “alt-righter”, here’s his take on progress in the Oscars, from Sacheen Littlefeather (real name Marie Louise Cruz) getting booed when rejecting Marlon Brando’s Oscar to the likelihood she’d get cheered today. Maher sees this as real progress, and I suppose many will be surprised at his approbation of progress and his chastising of liberals for being behind on the arc of history.

This isn’t one of his funnier monologues (except for the instructions to the kids at the beginning), but it does show where he stands. Note that John McWhorter appears to be on the panel, but I can find no words by him on yesterday’s show .

It turns out that Littlefeather wasn’t of Native American descent at all, but that is irrelevant to the point Maher is making.

Here’s Littlefeather’s speech while rejecting Brando’s award. I hope you recognize the presenters. She pushes the Oscar away, and during her short speech can hear mixed boos and cheers from the audience.