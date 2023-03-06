Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, March 6, 2023, and this evening I fly to Poland, where two humans and three cats (and cherry pie!) await me. Posting will be light today, and there will be no reader’s wildlife feature (hold onto your photos until I return in 10 days). As always, I do my best.

*The Russians continue their attempt to encircle the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, helped along by the privately owned paramilitary “Wagner troops,” which include men offered release from jail if they’d fight. The city isn’t yet completely surrounded, but my hopes aren’t high that it won’t be.

With their policy of executing on the spot troopers who attempt to retreat or surrender, and a disregard for losses that is shocking for modern warfare, Wagner’s disposable penal battalions have emerged as a unique threat to Ukrainian defenders, advancing at the time when the regular Russian military remains largely stalled. No military in a democratic society can keep sending wave after wave of soldiers to near-certain death to gain another few hundred yards. Even Russia’s regular armed forces, known for their high tolerance of casualties, shy away from sending troops on clearly suicidal missions. Yet it is precisely such an approach that has allowed Wagner to come to the verge of capturing Bakhmut, at a cost that Ukrainian and Western officials estimate at tens of thousands of Russian casualties. Ukraine is also suffering large casualties here that could sap its ability to mount a spring offensive with new weapons supplied by the U.S. and allies. President Volodymyr Zelensky has come under growing pressure to pull back from the eastern city, home to 70,000 people before the war, in what would be Kyiv’s first such significant retreat since last summer. Wagner, which began its assault on Bakhmut in July, keeps inching closer to the remaining two supply roads into the shrinking salient, as its men fight house to house on approaches to the city’s central neighborhoods.

Here’s where Bakhmut is:

The Wagner troops, in their relentless suicidal attacks, and willingness to kill fellow soldier who try to retreat or surrender, resemble the Japanese troops on Pacific islands during WWII:

At times, up to 18 human waves of Wagner troops have attacked a single trench in a 24-hour period, said Sr. Lt. Petro Horbatenko, a battalion commander in the Third Storm Brigade, one of the Ukrainian units on the Bakhmut front. “A Wagner fighter doesn’t have an option to pull back. Their only chance of survival is to keep moving ahead,” he said. “And this tactic works. It’s a zombie war…They are throwing cannon fodder at us, aiming to cause maximum damage. We obviously can’t respond the same way because we don’t have as much personnel and we are sensitive to losses.”

And the US just anted up another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, while Attorney General Merrick Garland took a side trip to the city of Lviv to meet with President Zelensky(y).

*Is there ever any good news from Republican states? Not Florida: a new WaPo article kills thee birds with one stone (yes, I know that’s an unapproved pharse) under the headline “Florida bills would ban gender studies, transgender pronouns, and tenure perks.” This involves both K-12 secondary schools and universities‚presumably not private schools and universities. Here are some of the new bills:

One of the bills put forward in the 2023 legislative session builds directly on the parental rights law: House Bill 1223 would expand the ban on gender and sexuality education to extend through eighth grade. That bill also says school staffers, contractors and students cannot be required to use pronouns that do not match the sex a person was assigned at birth.

Well, I’m not as opposed to the pronoun-usage provision, though using preferred pronouns is a simple matter of civility. But requiring their use may violate the First Amendment, so a bill that bans such a requirement may simply be unconstitutional. But I’m not a lawyer.

. . . Florida legislators have introduced two other pieces of similar legislation: the near-identical Senate bill filed by Yarborough and House Bill 1069, brought by Rep. Stan McClain (R-District 27). The latter bill requires that students in grades 6-12 be taught that “sex is determined by biology and reproductive function at birth.” It also grants parents greater power to read over and object to school instructional materials, as well as limit their child’s ability to explore the school library.

Sex is determined by gamete size or whether one has the biological equipment to produce large or small gametes. If they want to be biologically accurate, they should stipulate it that way. I haven’t read the bills, but I can understand why parents are concerned. Finally, there’s this one:

Another bill on the table is House Bill 999, targeted to higher education and introduced by Rep. Alex Andrade (R-District 2), who did not respond to a request for comment. The bill outlaws spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, says a professor’s tenure can come under review at any time and gives boards of trustees — typically appointed by the governor or Board of Governors — control of faculty hiring and curriculum review.

It also eliminates college majors and minors in “Critical Race Theory, Gender Studies, or Intersectionality.” It says colleges should offer general education courses that “promote the philosophical underpinnings of Western civilization and include studies of this nation’s historical documents” including the Constitution and the Federalist Papers.

A mixed bag. Until affirmative action is banned, as it will be, strangling DEI funding is a bad move, especially because even without affirmative action there should be some college bureaucrats to support diversity initiatives that don’t involve race-preferential hiring. I don’t in general like legislatures mandating school curricula, though they do have the right to do so. And I no longer care about tenure since I’m retired, but I think it’s a generally good thing in academia and it’s clear that it’s being used here as a political weapon, not to ensure quality education.

All in all, one can see these bills as a reaction to the spread of “progressivism” (i.e., wokeness in colleges), so the extreme Left is reaping what it sowed.

The proposed laws have a high likelihood of passing in the State House, where GOP legislators make up a supermajority. Even before Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) landslide victory in November, very few Republicans pushed back against his policy proposals, instead crafting and passing bills that align with the governor’s mission to remake education in Florida from kindergarten through college.

*Conductor and author John Mauceri, who happened to be the musical adviser to the acclaimed film “Tár,” has a NYT op-ed called “The Fight Over ‘Tár’ Shows How Much We Conductors Hate One Another.” Remember that I loved that movie, though my cinemaphile nephew Stephen said it didn’t merit consideration as a “Golden Steve” winner. So why did this movie reveal internecine hatred among conductors?

Many of the complaints within the classical music community seem to grow out of a concern that if you write a fictional drama depicting unsavory characters (Lydia is accused of abusing a young female student — though that is never proved in the film), the segment of the moviegoing public who don’t generally attend classical concerts will be driven even further away. But audiences are smarter than that. “Tár”was released on Oct. 7, 2022. That month streams of Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 — a work that looms large in the film as one Lydia has yet to record with a major orchestra — were up 150 percent from the previous month, according to data provided by Apple. Compared with the previous October, that number had more than tripled. Streaming of Mahler’s Fifth also jumped on Spotify after the release of the film. The “Tár”concept album on Deutsche Grammophon hit No. 1 on the Billboard classical charts. And you can count on it: When my friend Marin Alsop next conducts Mahler’s Fifth, the press will celebrate what surely will be a brilliant performance — and also refer to “Tár.”

But why the rancor?

Fiction or not, the sort of backstage backstabbing depicted in “Tár” is, alas, very real. We conductors do not generally like our colleagues, and we delight in denigrating one another — that is, until one of us dies. (I am now old enough for the younger set — 50 and under — to say nice things about me, which I find somewhat troubling.) . . .There are many reasons for this. Conductors are competitors. But judging how “good” we are is complicated because we live in a world of opinions, not score cards. Critics respond to the ephemera of our performances with indelible printed words, and far more people read those words than attend our performances. We appear to be all-knowing, grandly wielding a stick and controlling the greatest expressions of humanity, but we are truly in charge only when we are permitted to be in charge.

And it is feminist by presenting

Not all conductors, it should be said, have come out against “Tár,” and especially not all women conductors. After all, the film features a female maestro leading one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world, with a female concertmaster and a female soloist playing the fiendishly difficult Elgar Cello concerto. . . One of the most arresting scenes revolves around a composition by a woman, Anna Thorvaldsdottir. The person who wrote the accompanying music to the film, Hildur Gudnadottir, is a woman. Natalie Murray Beale, who has conducted operas at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, trained Ms. Blanchett. Other successful women conductors have supported the film, including Alice Farnham and Simone Young.

In the end, conductors hate each other for the same reason that nominees for President hate each other: there are many people competing for a very limited number of glamorous and powerful positions.

*California is getting ready to propose some reparations for black people whose ancestors suffered under slavey and segregation. Reparations can take many forms from check to societal changes, but we have no idea what the state is going to do yet:

Nearly two years into the California reparations task force’s work, the group still has yet to make key decisions that will be at the heart of its final report recommending how the state should apologize and compensate Black residents for the harms caused by slavery and discrimination. A vote possibly slated for this weekend on requirements for who would be eligible for payments and other remedies was delayed because of the absence of one of the committee’s nine members. After two hours of intense debate, the task force voted unanimously Saturday in favor of an agency that would provide certain services to descendants of Black enslaved people while overseeing groups that provide other services. The vote followed one proposed by task force member Cheryl Grills at a prior meeting to recommend that this entity mainly serve as an oversight body. Lawmakers passed legislation in 2020 creating the task force to assess how the legacy of slavery harmed African Americans long after its abolition through education, criminal justice and other disparities. The legislation directs the task force to study reparations proposals “with a special consideration for” the descendants of enslaved Black people living in California and is not meant to create a program in lieu of one from the federal government.

The federal government doesn’t have a program, and it probably won’t: a bill to simply study the question has been stuck in Congress since 1989. He’s how California has divided up the issue:

. . . The task force previously proposed the following time frames for the five harms, which begin either when the state was founded or when certain discriminatory policies were implemented: 1933 to 1977 for housing discrimination and homelessness, 1970 to 2020 for over-policing and mass incarceration, 1850 to 2020 for unjust property takings, 1900 to 2020 for health harms, and 1850 to 2020 for devaluation of Black-owned businesses.

The issue of reparations is perhaps the most difficult one to think about during the “racial reckoning,” and I haven’t written about it simply because I haven’t studied all the arguments for and against

*Food news of the week. The Washington Post describes a British woman on a mission from Ceiling Cat:

Frequently featured in shows such as the “Great British Bake Off” or nibbled alongside tea sipped with pinkies raised on “Downton Abbey,” scones are a sentimental piece of British life.

One British woman was so passionate about scones, and U.K. heritage sites, that she combined her love of the two, spending 10 years on a personal mission to visit 244 sites recognized by the National Trust, a century-old conservation charity, and sampling a scone at every location.

Sarah Merker, 49, delighted Britons and made national headlines on Wednesday when she completed what she called her decade-long “odyssey” and bit into her final scone — amid a backdrop of the ocean facing Giant’s Causeway, a historic site in Northern Ireland.

“It’s been absolutely unbelievable,” the global marketing executive from London told The Washington Post in an interview Saturday about her long journey and the attention it’s received. “I’m never, ever sick of scones.”

Merker’s journey began for a practical reason — she and her husband had joined the National Trust charity as annual members in 2013, and Merker set herself the project of visiting every site with catering facilities to ensure her membership would not go unused, like her gym membership.

However, over the years, her mission also took on emotional significance — her husband Peter died of cancer in 2018, and since the couple had enjoyed visiting the National Trust sites together, Merker also saw completing the journey as a way to pay tribute to him.

Apparently each National Trust site has a cafe, and those cafes have scones:

Throughout her journey, she wrote a personal blog detailing what she learned — as well as scoring the scones she tasted out of five. The blog was even turned into a book, highlighting scone recipes by National Trust chefs across the country — as well as eventually gaining her national news coverage.

“People equate the National Trust with the scone — it’s quaint and a bit old fashioned,” she joked, calling her journey a “double whammy of Britishness.”

I don’t care if it’s old-fashioned; I love scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, and could eat a pile of them (they usually give you two):

Now if every National Trust site only had a pub, one that dispense Tim Taylor Landlord on draft. .

