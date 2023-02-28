Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Welcome once again to the Cruelest Day: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and the last day of the month. Tomorrow March comes in like a lion! It’s National Chocolate Souffle Day, though I doubt any readers will be partaking of that today.

*The trade status of Northern Ireland was always a thorn in the side of Brexit. Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are cheek by jowl, and trade had flowed freely between them. With the departure of the UK from the EU in the “Brexit” move of early 2020, Northern Ireland would leave the EU but the Republic of Ireland would remain. And that means that trade would no longer be free between the two parts of the green isle. The issue has been in limbo until this week, when the EU and Britain brokered a deal:

The agreement, concluded after weeks of confidential talks and multiple false starts, could have far-reaching economic and political consequences: averting a trade war between Britain and the European Union, smoothing Britain’s relations with its Continental neighbors and opening the door to restoring a functioning government in Northern Ireland after months of paralysis. It could also remove a lingering irritant between Britain and the United States. President Biden had pressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain to negotiate an end to the impasse with Brussels, and the deal could smooth a visit by the president to London and Belfast, Northern Ireland’s capital, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of bloodshed known as the Troubles.

There is a tangle of issues:

Northern Ireland’s trade rules, as fiendishly complex as they are, have become a totemic issue for Brexiteers and unionists because of the territory’s unique status: It is part of the United Kingdom but shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union and its single market. The rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, were designed to avoid customs checks at the land border, which would be unacceptable for Ireland and for many people in Northern Ireland, particularly the nationalists, the largely Catholic part of the population that wants the territory to unite with Ireland. But the rules alienated the unionists, the largely Protestant part of Northern Ireland that wants to remain in the United Kingdom, by creating obstacles to trade with the rest of Britain.

From another article in the NYT:

The plan meant more checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from mainland Britain, effectively creating a border down the Irish Sea and dividing the United Kingdom. Some British companies stopped supplying stores in Northern Ireland, blaming the added paperwork.

And, in brief, the solution:

Although the full details of the deal are still sparse, one key change announced by Mr. Sunak and Ms. von der Leyen is the introduction of “green” and “red” lanes for goods arriving in Northern Ireland. There will be no routine controls on goods passing through a “green” lane designed for trusted traders whose products will not travel beyond Northern Ireland. The “red” lane is intended for goods destined for Ireland — within Europe’s single market — that will be checked.

Mr. Sunak said the agreement would not eliminate the role of the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s top judicial authority, in determining trade disputes, but he said the deal would give Northern Ireland’s politicians an “emergency brake” for any new or updated European legislation. I asked an Irish friend their opinion of this deal, and here’s the reply (quoted with permission): The agreement partly mitigates problems resulting from Brexit by reducing barriers on the movement of goods intended for local consumption from mainland Britain to NI. NI already has easy movement of goods south of the border. It (the agreement) has the further benefit of painting the hard-line unionists (most of whom are young-earth creationists) in a corner of their own making. In principle it means that UK scientists might again be eligible for Horizon – the flagship EU grants scheme. This would be hugely welcome but we will have to see if the UK government has the sense to rejoin Horizon. But these changes highlight the contrast with Scotland, which voted against Brexit by a much higher margin than NI, but has had none of the downsides of Brexit mitigated.

*Did the Covid-19 virus originate from a leak in a Chinese lab? I’m still not sure why people worry so much about whether Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab or a wet market, unless they think the Chinese were developing it as a bioweapon. But I don’t think they would do that, for it’s semi-suicidal: once the virus is unleashed, whether through a leak or deliberately, it’s going to spread around the world and infect many people, including the Chinese themselves. But the latest news on this front is the revival of the lab-leak hypothesis, long denigrated by the media. The U.S. Department of Energy, on only weak evidence, has now concluded that a leak from a lab is the most likely source of the pandemic:

Republican lawmakers said the Energy Department assessment that the Covid-19 pandemic likely originated with a leak from a Chinese lab backed up their long-held suspicions, and they urged declassification of more evidence related to the outbreak. The Energy Department, which had previously been undecided on the origins of the pandemic, recently joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), chairman of the House select committee on China, called for the Biden administration to declassify Covid information. He said he is seeking to pass legislation to impose sanctions and other restrictions on China-affiliated scientists until there is a full investigation into the Wuhan lab. “As evidence clearly mounts in favor of the lab-leak hypothesis, the American people deserve complete transparency,” Mr. Gallagher said. “In order to prevent the next pandemic, we have to know how this one began,” he said.

Well, I’m not sure. As the paragraph below notes, the confidence in the lab-leak theory is low, and other government agencies adhere to the zoonotic hypothesis.

The Energy Department made its judgment based on new intelligence, albeit with “low confidence,” according to the Journal’s reporting. Four other U.S. government agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still believe the pandemic was likely the result of a natural transmission from an infected animal, while two others are undecided.

We don’t know (and may never know) how the virus got into humans. Based on this uncertainty, I don’t think that there should be any talks of putting sanctions on China (even if it was an accidental lab leak, why punish the country?), or of figuring out how to “stop the next pandemic.”

*Chicago’s mayor election today (I’ve voted by mail already) is not going to give us a mayor. That’s because there are nine candidates, and none of them has a majority. The incumbent, Lori Lightfoot, whose election was deemed historic because she’s gay, black, and female, isn’t even leading the pack.

As residents of Chicago prepare to elect a mayor, they are staring at a highly uncertain picture: a race so wide open that even the incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who won every ward in the city in the final balloting four years ago, is not assured a spot in an expected runoff election. Chicagoans will pick on Tuesday among nine candidates at a pivotal time to lead the city, which has wrestled since the pandemic with a spike in homicides and an emptier downtown. At least four of the candidates are seen as serious contenders to make it to an April 4 runoff, and Ms. Lightfoot finds herself in between candidates casting themselves to her political left, and also to her right. In the final days of the race, Ms. Lightfoot has attempted to embrace her spot in the middle, arguing that the city needs to stay the course with her. Before a crowd at a union hall over the weekend, she accused one opponent of being an undercover Republican. Another, she said, would raise taxes and cut policing. In addition to Ms. Lightfoot, the top tier of candidates includes Jesús G. García, a progressive congressman; Brandon Johnson, a county commissioner endorsed by the local teachers’ union; and Paul Vallas, a former public school executive with a far more conservative platform on policing and education.

I voted, but not for Lightfoot, mainly for the reasons the article outlines: crime has soared in the city (several of our students were killed in the last few years), and she’s been at odds with unions and the school boards. She hasn’t been a particularly strong leader. You can tell that this election is all about crime because when I see ads for all the candidates during the evening news, every one of them is about rising crime rates.

What will happen is that the two top candidates will face each other in a runoff election in April

*This headline scared the bejeezus out of me when it popped up on my laptop as news: “Zero calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds.” I’ve long given up most sugar and replaced it with Splenda, which you can get cheaply in 1000-packet lots from Amazon. So of course I went to the site, and it turns out that Splenda, which is sucralose, is not the guilty party. But read below to see if you should be concerned about what you use:

A sugar replacement called erythritol — used to add bulk or sweeten stevia, monk-fruit, and keto reduced-sugar products —has been linked to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and death, according to a new study. “The degree of risk was not modest,” said lead author Dr. Stanley Hazen, director of the center for cardiovascular diagnostics and prevention at the Cleveland ClinicLerner Research Institute. People with existing risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, were twice as likely to experience a heart attack or stroke if they had the highest levels of erythritol in their blood, according to the study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. “If your blood level of erythritol was in the top 25% compared to the bottom 25%, there was about a two-fold higher risk for heart attack and stroke. It’s on par with the strongest of cardiac risk factors, like diabetes,” Hazen said. Additional lab and animal research presented in the paper revealed erythritol appeared to be causing blood platelets to clot more readily. Clots can break off and travel to the heart, triggering a heart attack, or to the brain, triggering a stroke. “This certainly sounds an alarm,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health, a hospital in Denver, Colorado, who was not involved in the research. “There appears to be a clotting risk from using erythritol,” Freeman said. “Obviously, more research is needed, but in an abundance of caution, it might make sense to limit erythritol in your diet for now.”

Of course Big Artificial Sweetener says that this is bogus: that decades have study have shown sweeteners like erythritol to be safe. And remember, the risks appear to devolve upon those who have “existing risk factors for heart disease”, like diabetes. You can go here to see if your sweetener has erythritol. I was relieved to find (though I have no risk factors for heart disease, that the original blend of Splenda, which I use, is made from sucralose, not erythritol. But also remember that you aren’t going to lose much weight substituting any artificial sweetener for sugar: about a pound overall. Its best use is for diabetics, where sweeteners like Splenda do not cause spikes in blood sugar.

*The “crying Indian” antipollution commercial is no more, deemed a purveyor of stereotypes. The AP reports:

Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. It’s been referenced over the decades since on shows like “The Simpsons” and “South Park” and in internet memes. But now a Native American advocacy group that was given the rights to the long-parodied public service announcement is retiring it, saying it has always been inappropriate. The so-called “Crying Indian” with his buckskins and long braids made the late actor Iron Eyes Cody a recognizable face in households nationwide. But to many Native Americans, the public service announcement has been a painful reminder of the enduring stereotypes they face. The nonprofit that originally commissioned the advertisement, Keep America Beautiful, had long been considering how to retire the ad and announced this week that it’s doing so by transferring ownership of the rights to the National Congress of American Indians.

Here; I put it below. Do you think it’s inappropriate because it stereotypes Native Americans. I thought, and still think, that it’s clever:

